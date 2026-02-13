تتواصل فصول النزاع القضائي بين اللاعب المصري السابق إبراهيم سعيد وطليقته، بعدما قررت محكمة استئناف الأسرة بالقاهرة حجز دعوى نفقة المصروفات الدراسية لبناته لجلسة 15 أبريل القادم للنطق بالحكم.

وجاء القرار بعد أن منحت المحكمة مهلة لدراسة المستندات المقدمة من الطرفين، وفحص المطالبات المالية المتعلقة بالمصاريف الدراسية، في قضية تُعد امتدادًا لسلسلة من النزاعات القضائية بين الطرفين.

واللافت أن هذا التطور ليس الأول في ملف الخلافات المالية، إذ كانت محكمة الأسرة قد قررت في وقت سابق شطب دعوى حبس اللاعب، والتي أقامتها طليقته على خلفية مطالبته بسداد مصروفات دراسية مستحقة لإحدى بناته.

وبحسب ما هو متداول في أوراق القضايا، حصلت طليقة اللاعب سابقًا على عدة أحكام قضائية لصالحها، شملت 9 دعاوى تتعلق بالنفقة، إلى جانب دعاوى أخرى خاصة بمصاريف المأكل والملبس والمسكن وزيادة المصروفات الدراسية.

الجلسة المرتقبة في أبريل قد تشكل محطة جديدة في هذا النزاع الطويل، الذي ظل يتصدر الاهتمام كلما شهد تطورًا قضائيًا جديدًا.