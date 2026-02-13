The legal dispute between former Egyptian player Ibrahim Said and his ex-wife continues, after the Cairo Family Court of Appeal decided to reserve the case regarding the alimony for the school expenses of his daughters for a session on April 15 to issue a ruling.

The decision came after the court granted a period to study the documents submitted by both parties and examine the financial claims related to the school expenses, in a case that is considered an extension of a series of legal disputes between the two parties.

Notably, this development is not the first in the financial disagreements, as the Family Court had previously decided to dismiss the player's imprisonment case, which was filed by his ex-wife following his demand for the payment of overdue school expenses for one of their daughters.

According to what is circulated in the case documents, the player's ex-wife had previously obtained several court rulings in her favor, including 9 cases related to alimony, in addition to other cases concerning food, clothing, housing expenses, and an increase in school expenses.

The upcoming session in April may represent a new milestone in this long dispute, which has consistently attracted attention whenever a new legal development occurs.