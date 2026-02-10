The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has prohibited the entry of approximately 1,671 tons of contaminated and non-compliant food products into the Kingdom, and has seized 1,460 violating establishments during 11,547 inspection rounds that included 8,897 establishments, in the last quarter of 2025.

The Food and Drug Authority clarified that this is part of its proactive efforts in monitoring the establishments under its supervision and the violating and imported food products, as well as its plans aimed at preventing the circulation of products that cause food poisoning incidents or any products that pose a risk to public health.

The Authority urges importers to adhere to the approved specifications and regulations before commencing importation, noting that its monitoring efforts continue to prevent non-compliant products from reaching local markets, and that penalties for such violations can include suspension of activity, imprisonment, or financial fines of up to 10 million Saudi Riyals.

The decision to ban the entry of these products comes after laboratory analyses revealed contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, Salmonella, and E.coli, which are microbes that lead to food poisoning and negatively affect consumer health, indicating that it has taken legal actions against the violating importers.

It emphasizes that there will be no leniency in anything that may affect consumer health and its commitment to enforcing regulations against anyone who violates the rules, calling on everyone to cooperate and report violations through the unified number (19999).