منعت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء دخول نحو 1,671 طنّاً من المنتجات الغذائية الملوثة وغير المطابقة إلى المملكة، كما ضبطت 1,460 منشأة مخالفة خلال 11,547 جولة تفتيشية شملت 8,897 منشأة، وذلك في الربع الأخير من العام 2025.

وأوضحت «الغذاء والدواء» أن ذلك يأتي ضمن جهودها الاستباقية في الرقابة على المنشآت الخاضعة لرقابتها والمنتجات الغذائية المخالفة والمستوردة، وخططها الهادفة لمنع تداول المنتجات التي تتسبب في حوادث التسمم الغذائي أو أي منتجات تشكل خطراً على الصحة العامة.

وتدعو الهيئة المستوردين إلى الالتزام بالمواصفات واللوائح المعتمدة قبل الشروع في الاستيراد، مشيرةً إلى استمرار جهودها الرقابية لمنع وصول المنتجات المخالفة إلى الأسواق المحلية، وأن العقوبات على مثل هذه المخالفات تصل إلى إيقاف النشاط أو السجن أو غرامات مالية تصل إلى 10 ملايين ريال سعودي.

ويأتي قرار منع دخول تلك المنتجات بعد أن كشفت التحاليل المخبرية تلوثها بالليستيريا (Listeria Monocytogenes)، والسالمونيلا (Salmonella)، والإشريكية القولونية (E.coli)، وهي ميكروبات تؤدي إلى تسمم غذائي وتؤثر سلباً على صحة المستهلك، مبينةً أنها اتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحق المستوردين المخالفين.

وتؤكد عدم التهاون في كل ما من شأنه المساس بصحة المستهلكين، والتزامها بتطبيق الأنظمة على كل من يخالف اللوائح، داعيةً الجميع للتعاون والإبلاغ عن المخالفات عبر الرقم الموحد (19999).