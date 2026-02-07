كشفت دراسة حديثة صادرة عن مركز ستينو للسكري في كوبنهاغن، ونشرت في مجلة JAMA Network Open، أن استخدام أدوية إنقاص الوزن من فئة ناهضات مستقبلات الببتيد الشبيه بالغلوكاغون-1 (GLP-1RA) قد ينعكس على عادات التسوّق الغذائي لدى المستخدمين، إذ لاحظ الباحثون حدوث تغيّرات طفيفة لكنها ذات دلالة في نوعية مشتريات الطعام بعد بدء العلاج.
وتُعرف هذه الأدوية بقدرتها على الحد من الشهية وتقليل استهلاك السعرات الحرارية، لكن تأثيرها على الخيارات الغذائية اليومية لم يكن موثّقاً بشكل واسع سابقاً. ولتحليل ذلك، اعتمد الباحثون على سجلات فواتير المتاجر الكبرى في الدنمارك، باستخدام بيانات مجموعة SMIL التي يسجل أفرادها مشترياتهم عبر تطبيق ذكي. وتمت مقارنة 293 شخصاً بدأوا علاج GLP-1RA مع 884 شخصاً في مجموعة ضابطة مشابهة من حيث العمر والجنس والدخل، مع توافر بيانات شراء لمدة عام قبل وبعد بدء العلاج.
وأظهرت النتائج أن مشتريات البقالة اتجهت نحو تقليل كثافة الطاقة، حيث انخفض متوسط السعرات لكل 100 غرام من 209.4 إلى 207.3 سعرة حرارية، كما تراجع محتوى السكر من 15.7 إلى 15.1 غرام، والكربوهيدرات من 19.8 إلى 19.3 غرام، بينما انخفضت الدهون المشبعة بصورة طفيفة، مقابل ارتفاع طفيف في محتوى البروتين من 6.6 إلى 6.9 غرام. كذلك سجل الباحثون زيادة في نسبة الأطعمة غير المصنعة من 46.9% إلى 47.8%، وانخفاضاً في الأطعمة فائقة المعالجة من 39.2% إلى 38%، وهي تغيّرات لم تظهر في المجموعة الضابطة.
ويرى الباحثون أن هذا التحسّن المتواضع قد يعكس بداية التحول السلوكي لدى من يشرعون في رحلة إنقاص الوزن، سواء بفعل تأثير الدواء على الشهية أو نتيجة وعي غذائي أكبر. ورغم أن التغييرات الفردية كانت طفيفة، فإنها تبيّن توجهاً عاماً نحو اختيارات أكثر توازناً.
وتخلص الدراسة إلى أن تأثيرات أدوية GLP-1RA لا تتوقف عند تخفيف الشهية وحدها، بل تمتد لتؤثر بشكل تدريجي في السلوك الغذائي اليومي، مما يضيف بعداً جديداً لفهم دورها في تحسين نمط الحياة لدى المستخدمين.
A recent study published by the Steno Diabetes Center in Copenhagen and published in the JAMA Network Open journal revealed that the use of weight loss medications from the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) may reflect on the dietary shopping habits of users. Researchers observed slight but significant changes in the quality of food purchases after starting treatment.
These medications are known for their ability to reduce appetite and decrease calorie intake, but their impact on daily food choices had not been widely documented before. To analyze this, researchers relied on grocery store receipt records in Denmark, using data from the SMIL group, whose members record their purchases via a smart app. A comparison was made between 293 individuals who started GLP-1RA treatment and 884 individuals in a similar control group in terms of age, gender, and income, with purchasing data available for one year before and after starting treatment.
The results showed that grocery purchases shifted towards reducing energy density, with the average calories per 100 grams decreasing from 209.4 to 207.3 calories, while sugar content dropped from 15.7 to 15.1 grams, and carbohydrates from 19.8 to 19.3 grams. Saturated fats decreased slightly, while there was a slight increase in protein content from 6.6 to 6.9 grams. Researchers also recorded an increase in the proportion of unprocessed foods from 46.9% to 47.8%, and a decrease in ultra-processed foods from 39.2% to 38%, changes that were not observed in the control group.
Researchers believe that this modest improvement may reflect the beginning of behavioral change among those embarking on a weight loss journey, whether due to the medication's effect on appetite or as a result of greater nutritional awareness. Although individual changes were slight, they indicate a general trend towards more balanced choices.
The study concludes that the effects of GLP-1RA medications do not stop at merely reducing appetite; they gradually influence daily eating behavior, adding a new dimension to understanding their role in improving the lifestyle of users.