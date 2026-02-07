A recent study published by the Steno Diabetes Center in Copenhagen and published in the JAMA Network Open journal revealed that the use of weight loss medications from the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) may reflect on the dietary shopping habits of users. Researchers observed slight but significant changes in the quality of food purchases after starting treatment.

These medications are known for their ability to reduce appetite and decrease calorie intake, but their impact on daily food choices had not been widely documented before. To analyze this, researchers relied on grocery store receipt records in Denmark, using data from the SMIL group, whose members record their purchases via a smart app. A comparison was made between 293 individuals who started GLP-1RA treatment and 884 individuals in a similar control group in terms of age, gender, and income, with purchasing data available for one year before and after starting treatment.

The results showed that grocery purchases shifted towards reducing energy density, with the average calories per 100 grams decreasing from 209.4 to 207.3 calories, while sugar content dropped from 15.7 to 15.1 grams, and carbohydrates from 19.8 to 19.3 grams. Saturated fats decreased slightly, while there was a slight increase in protein content from 6.6 to 6.9 grams. Researchers also recorded an increase in the proportion of unprocessed foods from 46.9% to 47.8%, and a decrease in ultra-processed foods from 39.2% to 38%, changes that were not observed in the control group.

Researchers believe that this modest improvement may reflect the beginning of behavioral change among those embarking on a weight loss journey, whether due to the medication's effect on appetite or as a result of greater nutritional awareness. Although individual changes were slight, they indicate a general trend towards more balanced choices.

The study concludes that the effects of GLP-1RA medications do not stop at merely reducing appetite; they gradually influence daily eating behavior, adding a new dimension to understanding their role in improving the lifestyle of users.