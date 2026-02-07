كشفت دراسة حديثة صادرة عن مركز ستينو للسكري في كوبنهاغن، ونشرت في مجلة JAMA Network Open، أن استخدام أدوية إنقاص الوزن من فئة ناهضات مستقبلات الببتيد الشبيه بالغلوكاغون-1 (GLP-1RA) قد ينعكس على عادات التسوّق الغذائي لدى المستخدمين، إذ لاحظ الباحثون حدوث تغيّرات طفيفة لكنها ذات دلالة في نوعية مشتريات الطعام بعد بدء العلاج.

وتُعرف هذه الأدوية بقدرتها على الحد من الشهية وتقليل استهلاك السعرات الحرارية، لكن تأثيرها على الخيارات الغذائية اليومية لم يكن موثّقاً بشكل واسع سابقاً. ولتحليل ذلك، اعتمد الباحثون على سجلات فواتير المتاجر الكبرى في الدنمارك، باستخدام بيانات مجموعة SMIL التي يسجل أفرادها مشترياتهم عبر تطبيق ذكي. وتمت مقارنة 293 شخصاً بدأوا علاج GLP-1RA مع 884 شخصاً في مجموعة ضابطة مشابهة من حيث العمر والجنس والدخل، مع توافر بيانات شراء لمدة عام قبل وبعد بدء العلاج.

وأظهرت النتائج أن مشتريات البقالة اتجهت نحو تقليل كثافة الطاقة، حيث انخفض متوسط السعرات لكل 100 غرام من 209.4 إلى 207.3 سعرة حرارية، كما تراجع محتوى السكر من 15.7 إلى 15.1 غرام، والكربوهيدرات من 19.8 إلى 19.3 غرام، بينما انخفضت الدهون المشبعة بصورة طفيفة، مقابل ارتفاع طفيف في محتوى البروتين من 6.6 إلى 6.9 غرام. كذلك سجل الباحثون زيادة في نسبة الأطعمة غير المصنعة من 46.9% إلى 47.8%، وانخفاضاً في الأطعمة فائقة المعالجة من 39.2% إلى 38%، وهي تغيّرات لم تظهر في المجموعة الضابطة.

ويرى الباحثون أن هذا التحسّن المتواضع قد يعكس بداية التحول السلوكي لدى من يشرعون في رحلة إنقاص الوزن، سواء بفعل تأثير الدواء على الشهية أو نتيجة وعي غذائي أكبر. ورغم أن التغييرات الفردية كانت طفيفة، فإنها تبيّن توجهاً عاماً نحو اختيارات أكثر توازناً.

وتخلص الدراسة إلى أن تأثيرات أدوية GLP-1RA لا تتوقف عند تخفيف الشهية وحدها، بل تمتد لتؤثر بشكل تدريجي في السلوك الغذائي اليومي، مما يضيف بعداً جديداً لفهم دورها في تحسين نمط الحياة لدى المستخدمين.