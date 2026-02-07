في فاجعة إنسانية جديدة هزّت شمال شرق الهند، لقي 18 عاملًا مصرعهم، إثر انفجار مروّع داخل منجم فحم غير شرعي بولاية ميغالايا، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من وجود عالقين آخرين تحت الأنقاض.

ووفق بيان رسمي للشرطة المحلية، أسفرت عمليات الإنقاذ المستمرة عن انتشال جثامين 18 ضحية من موقع الحادثة، بينما تواصل فرق الطوارئ أعمال البحث وسط ظروف بالغة الصعوبة. وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن الانفجار وقع داخل منجم تاشكاهي أثناء وجود عدد من العمال في داخله، مشيرة إلى أن جميع الضحايا ينحدرون من ولاية آسام المجاورة.

وبحسب التقارير الأولية، يُرجّح أن يكون تسرب غاز أو خلل فني وراء الانفجار، إلا أن السلطات الهندية باشرت تحقيقًا رسميًا للوقوف على الأسباب الحقيقية للحادثة وتحديد المسؤوليات.

وتعيد هذه الكارثة تسليط الضوء على مخاطر العمل داخل المناجم غير الشرعية، حيث تتحول لقمة العيش في كثير من الأحيان إلى رحلة بلا عودة.