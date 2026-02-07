In a new humanitarian tragedy that shook northeastern India, 18 workers lost their lives due to a horrific explosion inside an illegal coal mine in the state of Meghalaya, amid growing fears of others being trapped under the rubble.

According to an official statement from the local police, ongoing rescue operations have resulted in the recovery of the bodies of 18 victims from the site of the incident, while emergency teams continue their search efforts under extremely difficult conditions. Local media reported that the explosion occurred inside the Tashkahi mine while several workers were inside, noting that all the victims hail from the neighboring state of Assam.

According to initial reports, a gas leak or technical malfunction is likely to have caused the explosion, but Indian authorities have initiated an official investigation to determine the true causes of the incident and assign responsibilities.

This disaster highlights the dangers of working in illegal mines, where the means of livelihood often turn into a one-way journey.