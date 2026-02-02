كشفت الوثائق الجديدة في قضية المجرم الأمريكي جيفري إبستين صوراً للمخرج الأمريكي بريت راتنر، الذي قاد إنتاج فيلم وثائقي عن السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب، برفقة إبستين في أحضان فتاتين.

وتُظهر الصور، التي نُشرت ضمن مجموعة كبيرة من الملفات، راتنر جالساً على أريكة بجانب إبستين وامرأتين، حيث يظهر في إحدى اللقطات وهو يعانق إحداهما، حيث تم حجب هوية المرأتين في الصور حفاظاً على خصوصيتهما، وفقاً لقواعد التحرير التي تفرضها السلطات الأمريكية.

وتبدو الصور وكأنها التقطت في المكان ذاته الذي ظهر فيه راتنر سابقاً مع إبستين والمصور الفرنسي جان لوك برونيل، الذي توفي في السجن عام 2022 بانتظار محاكمته بتهم الاتجار الجنسي، وذلك في صور أُفرج عنها في ديسمبر الماضي.

يأتي الكشف عن هذه الصور بعد أيام من عرض الفيلم الوثائقي «ميلانيا: 20 يوماً في التاريخ»، وهو أول مشروع كبير يقوده راتنر منذ اتهامه بارتكاب مخالفات جنسية عام 2017، وهي اتهامات نفاها المخرج بشدة.

وواجه الفيلم الوثائقي الذي يتناول فترات محددة من حياة ميلانيا ترمب انتقادات واسعة من النقاد والمعلقين السياسيين، حيث ربطه كثير من النقاد بالاستعانة بمخرج حوله شبهات جنسية مع إبستين، كما وجهت له انتقادات بسبب ارتباطه بإدارة ترمب السابقة وبعض مصادر التمويل المرتبطة بها، وقد وُصف استقباله النقدي بأنه «سيئ للغاية».

وتُعد هذه الدفعة جزءاً من ملايين الصفحات التي تُفرج عنها السلطات الأمريكية تدريجياً بموجب قانون يلزم الكشف عن مواد قضية إبستين، مع الحفاظ على سرية هويات الضحايا أو حماية التحقيقات الجارية.

وكان إبستين قد توفي في زنزانته عام 2019، أثناء انتظاره محاكمته بتهم الاتجار الجنسي بالقاصرات، وإدارة شبكة استغلال جنسي.