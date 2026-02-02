The new documents in the case of American criminal Jeffrey Epstein revealed images of American director Brett Ratner, who led the production of a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, alongside Epstein in the arms of two young women.

The images, published as part of a large collection of files, show Ratner sitting on a couch next to Epstein and two women, with one of the shots capturing him embracing one of them. The identities of the women in the photos have been obscured to protect their privacy, according to the editing guidelines imposed by U.S. authorities.

The photos appear to have been taken in the same location where Ratner was previously seen with Epstein and French photographer Jean-Luc Brunel, who died in prison in 2022 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, in images released last December.

The revelation of these photos comes just days after the documentary film "Melania: 20 Days in History" premiered, which is Ratner's first major project since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, allegations that the director has strongly denied.

The documentary, which covers specific periods of Melania Trump's life, has faced widespread criticism from critics and political commentators, with many linking it to a director who has sexual allegations surrounding him related to Epstein. It has also been criticized for its ties to the previous Trump administration and some of its funding sources, with its critical reception described as "very poor."

This release is part of millions of pages that U.S. authorities are gradually disclosing under a law requiring the release of materials related to the Epstein case, while maintaining the confidentiality of the victims' identities or protecting ongoing investigations.

Epstein died in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors and running a sexual exploitation network.