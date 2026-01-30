ارتفعت حصيلة قتلى العاصفة الأطلسية «كريستين» في البرتغال، أمس، إلى خمسة، فضلاً عن تسببها بانقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 450 ألف مشترك، بعد أكثر من 24 ساعة من اجتياحها وسط البلاد وشمالها.
وأفاد الدفاع المدني البرتغالي بمقتل رجل نتيجة سوء الأحوال الجوية، ليرفع حصيلة القتلى إلى خمسة، فيما لا تزال خدمات السكك الحديدية متوقفة على خطوط عدة، والمدارس مغلقة في مناطق عدة وسط البلاد.
وكانت العاصفة الأطلسية «كريستين» قد ضربت الأربعاء غرب أوروبا، خصوصاً البرتغال وإسبانيا، ما دفع السلطات في البلدين إلى طلب المواطنين للبقاء داخل منازلهم، خصوصاً بعد تشكل فيضانات ونزول كميات كبيرة من الثلوج وتعطل حركة النقل الجوي والحديدي وفي الطرقات.
يذكر أن المحيط الأطلسي يشهد منذ يومين مرور عواصف أطلسية متتالية تحمل أسماء «جوزيف» و«شاندرا» و«كريستين» ستندمج ضمن نظام جوي واحد فوقه فيما بات يعرف بـ«قطار العواصف» الذي يضرب غرب أوروبا، ويمتد تأثيره نحو شمال أفريقيا.
The death toll from the Atlantic storm "Kristin" in Portugal rose to five yesterday, in addition to causing power outages for about 450,000 subscribers, after more than 24 hours since it hit the center and north of the country.
The Portuguese Civil Protection reported that a man died due to the severe weather conditions, bringing the death toll to five, while railway services remain suspended on several lines, and schools are closed in various areas of central Portugal.
The Atlantic storm "Kristin" struck Western Europe on Wednesday, particularly affecting Portugal and Spain, prompting authorities in both countries to urge citizens to stay indoors, especially after floods formed, large amounts of snow fell, and air, rail, and road transport were disrupted.
It is worth noting that the Atlantic Ocean has been experiencing a series of successive Atlantic storms over the past two days, named "Joseph," "Chandra," and "Kristin," which will merge into a single weather system above it, known as the "storm train," hitting Western Europe and extending its effects towards North Africa.