The death toll from the Atlantic storm "Kristin" in Portugal rose to five yesterday, in addition to causing power outages for about 450,000 subscribers, after more than 24 hours since it hit the center and north of the country.

The Portuguese Civil Protection reported that a man died due to the severe weather conditions, bringing the death toll to five, while railway services remain suspended on several lines, and schools are closed in various areas of central Portugal.

The Atlantic storm "Kristin" struck Western Europe on Wednesday, particularly affecting Portugal and Spain, prompting authorities in both countries to urge citizens to stay indoors, especially after floods formed, large amounts of snow fell, and air, rail, and road transport were disrupted.

It is worth noting that the Atlantic Ocean has been experiencing a series of successive Atlantic storms over the past two days, named "Joseph," "Chandra," and "Kristin," which will merge into a single weather system above it, known as the "storm train," hitting Western Europe and extending its effects towards North Africa.