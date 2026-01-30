ارتفعت حصيلة قتلى العاصفة الأطلسية «كريستين» في البرتغال، أمس، إلى خمسة، فضلاً عن تسببها بانقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 450 ألف مشترك، بعد أكثر من 24 ساعة من اجتياحها وسط البلاد وشمالها.

وأفاد الدفاع المدني البرتغالي بمقتل رجل نتيجة سوء الأحوال الجوية، ليرفع حصيلة القتلى إلى خمسة، فيما لا تزال خدمات السكك الحديدية متوقفة على خطوط عدة، والمدارس مغلقة في مناطق عدة وسط البلاد.

وكانت العاصفة الأطلسية «كريستين» قد ضربت الأربعاء غرب أوروبا، خصوصاً البرتغال وإسبانيا، ما دفع السلطات في البلدين إلى طلب المواطنين للبقاء داخل منازلهم، خصوصاً بعد تشكل فيضانات ونزول كميات كبيرة من الثلوج وتعطل حركة النقل الجوي والحديدي وفي الطرقات.

يذكر أن المحيط الأطلسي يشهد منذ يومين مرور عواصف أطلسية متتالية تحمل أسماء «جوزيف» و«شاندرا» و«كريستين» ستندمج ضمن نظام جوي واحد فوقه فيما بات يعرف بـ«قطار العواصف» الذي يضرب غرب أوروبا، ويمتد تأثيره نحو شمال أفريقيا.