أظهرت بيانات للحكومة الأمريكية تباطؤ النمو السكاني في الولايات المتحدة إلى أدنى معدل منذ جائحة كوفيد-19، وهو ما يتماشى مع الانخفاض التاريخي في الهجرة على مستوى العالم.
وأفادت تقديرات مكتب الإحصاء الأمريكي، أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأن عدد السكان شهد زيادة قدرها 1.8 مليون شخص فقط، أو 0.5 %، ليصل إلى 341.8 مليون نسمة في العام المنتهي في يونيو 2025.
وذكر أنه على الصعيد العالمي، تباطأ صافي الهجرة الدولية خلال الفترة نفسها، وانخفض من 2.7 مليون إلى 1.3 مليون.
وقالت مساعدة رئيس قسم التقديرات والتوقعات في مكتب الإحصاء كريستين هارتلي: «مع بقاء معدل المواليد والوفيات مستقرًا نسبيًا مقارنة بالعام السابق، فإن الانخفاض الحاد في صافي الهجرة الدولية هو السبب الرئيسي لتباطؤ معدل النمو».
Data from the U.S. government has shown a slowdown in population growth in the United States to its lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic, which aligns with the historic decline in global migration.
Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau reported yesterday (Tuesday) that the population increased by only 1.8 million people, or 0.5%, reaching 341.8 million by the year ending June 2025.
It was noted that globally, net international migration slowed during the same period, decreasing from 2.7 million to 1.3 million.
Kristin Hartley, assistant chief of the estimates and projections division at the Census Bureau, stated: “With birth and death rates remaining relatively stable compared to the previous year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slowdown in the growth rate.”