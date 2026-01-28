Data from the U.S. government has shown a slowdown in population growth in the United States to its lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic, which aligns with the historic decline in global migration.

Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau reported yesterday (Tuesday) that the population increased by only 1.8 million people, or 0.5%, reaching 341.8 million by the year ending June 2025.

It was noted that globally, net international migration slowed during the same period, decreasing from 2.7 million to 1.3 million.

Kristin Hartley, assistant chief of the estimates and projections division at the Census Bureau, stated: “With birth and death rates remaining relatively stable compared to the previous year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slowdown in the growth rate.”