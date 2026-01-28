أظهرت بيانات للحكومة الأمريكية تباطؤ النمو السكاني في الولايات المتحدة إلى أدنى معدل منذ جائحة كوفيد-19، وهو ما يتماشى مع الانخفاض ​التاريخي في الهجرة على مستوى العالم.

وأفادت تقديرات مكتب الإحصاء الأمريكي، أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأن عدد السكان شهد زيادة قدرها ​1.8 مليون شخص فقط، أو ​0.5 %، ليصل إلى 341.8 مليون نسمة في العام المنتهي في يونيو 2025.

وذكر أنه على الصعيد العالمي، تباطأ صافي الهجرة الدولية خلال الفترة نفسها، وانخفض من 2.7 مليون إلى 1.3 مليون.

وقالت مساعدة رئيس قسم التقديرات والتوقعات في مكتب ​الإحصاء كريستين هارتلي: «مع بقاء معدل المواليد والوفيات مستقرًا نسبيًا مقارنة بالعام السابق، فإن الانخفاض الحاد في صافي ‌الهجرة الدولية هو السبب ​الرئيسي لتباطؤ ‌معدل النمو».