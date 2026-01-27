أثارت صورة متداولة لمذيعة في قناة إسرائيلية، ظهرت خلالها وهي تحمل سلاحًا داخل استديو تلفزيوني، جدلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية، وسط تساؤلات حول دلالات المشهد وحدود الفصل بين العمل الإعلامي والطابع العسكري.

وتُظهر الصورة مذيعة القناة العبرية 14، ماغي تابيبي، وهي تمسك بندقية من طراز (إم-16) داخل مقر القناة، في مشهد غير مألوف داخل المؤسسات الإعلامية التي يفترض أن تلتزم بالمعايير المهنية والضوابط القانونية المنظمة للعمل الصحفي.

وتباينت ردود الفعل حيال الصورة، حيث رأى متابعون أنها تمثل خروجًا عن الدور التقليدي للإعلام القائم على نقل المعلومات، فيما اعتبر آخرون أنها تندرج ضمن سياق التعبير الرمزي أو الإعلامي المرتبط بالواقع الأمني في إسرائيل.

وفي المقابل، أعاد تداول الصورة تسليط الضوء على المخاطر التي يواجهها الصحفيون الفلسطينيون خلال تغطيتهم الميدانية، ولا سيما ما يتعلق باتهامات التحريض أو الاستهداف أثناء أداء مهماتهم الصحفية، الأمر الذي دفع نشطاء إلى المقارنة بين تعامل السلطات مع الصحفيين في الجانبين.

وطرح متابعون تساؤلات حول كيفية التعامل مع حالات مشابهة في سياقات أخرى، وما إذا كان ظهور صحفي يحمل سلاحًا يمكن أن يؤثر على وضعه القانوني أو المهني، مؤكدين أهمية الحفاظ على استقلالية العمل الإعلامي وحياده، بعيدًا عن أي مظاهر عسكرية.