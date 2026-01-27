A circulated image of a presenter on an Israeli channel, in which she appears holding a weapon inside a television studio, has sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms in recent hours, amid questions about the implications of the scene and the boundaries between media work and a military character.

The image shows the presenter of Channel 14, Maggie Tabibi, holding an M-16 rifle inside the channel's headquarters, in an unusual scene within media institutions that are supposed to adhere to professional standards and legal regulations governing journalistic work.

Reactions to the image varied, with some followers seeing it as a departure from the traditional role of media based on information transmission, while others considered it to fall within the context of symbolic or media expression related to the security reality in Israel.

Conversely, the circulation of the image has highlighted the risks faced by Palestinian journalists during their field coverage, particularly regarding accusations of incitement or targeting while performing their journalistic duties, prompting activists to compare the authorities' treatment of journalists on both sides.

Followers raised questions about how to handle similar cases in other contexts, and whether the appearance of a journalist carrying a weapon could affect their legal or professional status, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the independence and neutrality of media work, away from any military appearances.