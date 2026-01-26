بتدشين رئيس مجلس إدارتها الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، نسخةً جديدة من موقعها الإلكتروني ومنصاتها الرقمية، تخوض «عكاظ» تحدّياً جديداً ونوعياً عبر مرحلة أكثر ديناميكية وتجدّداً، مرحلة تُعلن فيها المؤسسة الصحفية الرائدة انتقالها من تحديث الأدوات إلى إعادة تشكيل بنية العمل الصحفي نفسها، ضمن رؤية متجدّدة تستهدف تحقيق الريادة في الابتكار الإعلامي السعودي، وصناعة نموذج مختلف ومتقدّم يواكب تحوّلات المهنة عالمياً ويقودها محلياً.

تحدٍّ يعكس وعياً بأن السبق الصحفي لم يعد مرتبطاً فقط بسرعة النشر، بل بات سبقاً متعدّد الأبعاد: سبق الأدوات، وسبق التحليل، وسبق فهم الجمهور، وصناعة التأثير، عبر ربط المحتوى بتحليل سلوك المتلقي وتفضيلاته؛ لتحقيق معدلات تفاعل أعلى وثقة أطول أمداً، وهو ما دفع فريقها التحريري إلى تعظيم الابتكار في غرف الأخبار الحديثة، وإعادة تصميم دورة إنتاج المحتوى من اختلاق الفكرة وابتكار المحتوى إلى سبق الوصول.

في إطار ذلك يقول رئيس تحرير صحيفة «عكاظ» المشرف العام على «سعودي جازيت» الزميل جميل الذيابي: «لم نعد نسعى لمواكبة التطوّر في المهنة، بل سعينا نحو الابتكار فيها، والابتكار هنا بمفهومه الأعمق، نبتكر في صياغة القصص الصحفية، وتوظيف البيانات والممكّنات، وتطوير السرد الرقمي، وإنتاج محتوى متعدّد الصيغ، وهدفنا بناء تجربة قراءة ومشاهدة تفاعلية لا تجعل المتلقي مجرد مستهلك عابر فقط، بل ركيزة للمشهد الإعلامي نفسه».

مضيفاً: ندرك أن الابتكار التحريري هو قوتنا اليوم في استدامة المؤسسات الإعلامية الكبرى، وفي قلب هذا التحوّل أطلقنا «السباق مع التطوّر»؛ ليكون معركة يومية نخوضها بسباق مع الذكاء الاصطناعي وتوليداته، مع الأدوات التحليلية، مع الخوارزميات، ومع سلوك جمهور سريع التغيّر، وتوسيع نطاق تأثيرنا.

بهذا المسار ستضع «عكاظ» -بمشيئة الله- وبدعم شخصي من رئيس مجلس الإدارة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل نفسها في قلب سباق المستقبل الإعلامي، نحو سباق على الوعي، على التأثير، وعلى قيادة المهنة في زمن تتغيّر فيه القواعد بسرعة، وتُكتب فيه الريادة بأدوات الابتكار لا بذاكرة الماضي.