بتدشين رئيس مجلس إدارتها الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، نسخةً جديدة من موقعها الإلكتروني ومنصاتها الرقمية، تخوض «عكاظ» تحدّياً جديداً ونوعياً عبر مرحلة أكثر ديناميكية وتجدّداً، مرحلة تُعلن فيها المؤسسة الصحفية الرائدة انتقالها من تحديث الأدوات إلى إعادة تشكيل بنية العمل الصحفي نفسها، ضمن رؤية متجدّدة تستهدف تحقيق الريادة في الابتكار الإعلامي السعودي، وصناعة نموذج مختلف ومتقدّم يواكب تحوّلات المهنة عالمياً ويقودها محلياً.
تحدٍّ يعكس وعياً بأن السبق الصحفي لم يعد مرتبطاً فقط بسرعة النشر، بل بات سبقاً متعدّد الأبعاد: سبق الأدوات، وسبق التحليل، وسبق فهم الجمهور، وصناعة التأثير، عبر ربط المحتوى بتحليل سلوك المتلقي وتفضيلاته؛ لتحقيق معدلات تفاعل أعلى وثقة أطول أمداً، وهو ما دفع فريقها التحريري إلى تعظيم الابتكار في غرف الأخبار الحديثة، وإعادة تصميم دورة إنتاج المحتوى من اختلاق الفكرة وابتكار المحتوى إلى سبق الوصول.
في إطار ذلك يقول رئيس تحرير صحيفة «عكاظ» المشرف العام على «سعودي جازيت» الزميل جميل الذيابي: «لم نعد نسعى لمواكبة التطوّر في المهنة، بل سعينا نحو الابتكار فيها، والابتكار هنا بمفهومه الأعمق، نبتكر في صياغة القصص الصحفية، وتوظيف البيانات والممكّنات، وتطوير السرد الرقمي، وإنتاج محتوى متعدّد الصيغ، وهدفنا بناء تجربة قراءة ومشاهدة تفاعلية لا تجعل المتلقي مجرد مستهلك عابر فقط، بل ركيزة للمشهد الإعلامي نفسه».
مضيفاً: ندرك أن الابتكار التحريري هو قوتنا اليوم في استدامة المؤسسات الإعلامية الكبرى، وفي قلب هذا التحوّل أطلقنا «السباق مع التطوّر»؛ ليكون معركة يومية نخوضها بسباق مع الذكاء الاصطناعي وتوليداته، مع الأدوات التحليلية، مع الخوارزميات، ومع سلوك جمهور سريع التغيّر، وتوسيع نطاق تأثيرنا.
بهذا المسار ستضع «عكاظ» -بمشيئة الله- وبدعم شخصي من رئيس مجلس الإدارة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل نفسها في قلب سباق المستقبل الإعلامي، نحو سباق على الوعي، على التأثير، وعلى قيادة المهنة في زمن تتغيّر فيه القواعد بسرعة، وتُكتب فيه الريادة بأدوات الابتكار لا بذاكرة الماضي.
With the launch of a new version of its website and digital platforms by its Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, "Okaz" is embarking on a new and qualitative challenge through a more dynamic and renewed phase. This phase announces the leading press institution's transition from updating tools to reshaping the very structure of journalistic work, within a renewed vision aimed at achieving leadership in Saudi media innovation and creating a different and advanced model that keeps pace with global changes in the profession and leads locally.
This challenge reflects an awareness that journalistic exclusivity is no longer just linked to the speed of publication; it has become a multi-dimensional exclusivity: exclusivity of tools, exclusivity of analysis, exclusivity of understanding the audience, and creating impact, by linking content to analyzing the behavior and preferences of the recipient; to achieve higher interaction rates and longer-lasting trust. This has driven its editorial team to maximize innovation in modern newsrooms and redesign the content production cycle from idea generation and content creation to exclusivity in reaching the audience.
In this context, the Editor-in-Chief of "Okaz" and General Supervisor of "Saudi Gazette," colleague Jamil Al-Dhiyabi, says: "We are no longer striving to keep up with developments in the profession, but we are striving for innovation within it. Innovation here, in its deeper sense, means innovating in the formulation of journalistic stories, utilizing data and enablers, developing digital narratives, and producing content in multiple formats. Our goal is to build an interactive reading and viewing experience that does not make the recipient just a transient consumer, but rather a cornerstone of the media scene itself."
He adds: "We recognize that editorial innovation is our strength today in sustaining major media institutions, and at the heart of this transformation, we launched 'The Race with Development' to be a daily battle we engage in, racing against artificial intelligence and its derivatives, with analytical tools, algorithms, and the rapidly changing behavior of the audience, and expanding our influence."
In this path, "Okaz" - with God's will and with personal support from Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel - will place itself at the heart of the future media race, towards a race for awareness, for influence, and for leading the profession in an era where rules change rapidly, and leadership is written with tools of innovation, not with the memory of the past.