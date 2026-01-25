استأنفت فرق الإنقاذ الإندونيسية، صباح اليوم (الأحد)، جهود البحث والإنقاذ عن نحو 80 شخصاً ما زالوا في عداد المفقودين، جراء انهيار أرضي هائل ضرب قرية باسيرلانغو في مقاطعة باندونغ الغربية بجزيرة جاوة، بعد أن تم تعليق العمليات طوال ساعات الليل بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية والمخاطر على سلامة الفرق.

وأفاد مسؤولو الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث أن الانهيار الأرضي، الذي وقع يوم السبت نتيجة أمطار غزيرة مستمرة، أودى بحياة 10 أشخاص على الأقل حتى الآن، فيما تم انتشال جثثهم من تحت الأنقاض.

بعد ليلة مرعبة.. إندونيسيا تعاود البحث عن 80 مفقوداً في انهيار جاوة

تدمير واسع للمنازل

وأكدت السلطات أن الانهيار الذي وقع نتيجة أمطار غزيرة مستمرة أدت إلى انزلاق كميات هائلة من التربة والصخور دمرت عشرات المنازل السكنية، ودفن سكانها تحت طبقات سميكة من الوحل والصخور، مما يجعل عمليات الإنقاذ صعبة للغاية.

وتشارك في العمليات فرق متخصصة مدعومة بكلاب إنقاذ وطائرات بدون طيار «درونز» لتحديد مواقع المفقودين، إلى جانب مئات المتطوعين والجنود. وقال منسق عمليات البحث إن الفرق تواجه تحديات كبيرة بسبب الطين الزلق والمياه المتراكمة، مع توقعات بارتفاع حصيلة الضحايا مع استمرار عمليات الحفر.

يأتي هذا الحادث في سياق موسم أمطار غزير يشهد إندونيسيا موجة من الكوارث الطبيعية، حيث شهدت البلاد في الأسابيع الأخيرة فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية أخرى أسفرت عن مئات الضحايا في مناطق مختلفة.

بعد ليلة مرعبة.. إندونيسيا تعاود البحث عن 80 مفقوداً في انهيار جاوة

تهديد مستمر لإندونيسيا

وأعرب الرئيس الإندونيسي عن تعازيه لأسر الضحايا، ووجه السلطات المحلية بتكثيف الجهود لإنقاذ المفقودين وتقديم المساعدات للناجين والمتضررين.

وتقع إندونيسيا في منطقة حزام النار في المحيط الهادئ، مما يجعلها عرضة للكوارث الطبيعية المتكررة مثل الزلازل والبراكين والانهيارات الأرضية، خصوصا خلال موسم الأمطار الغزيرة من نوفمبر إلى مارس.

وتشهد جزيرة جاوة، أكبر وأكثر الجزر اكتظاظاً بالسكان في إندونيسيا أكثر من 150 مليون نسمة، عشرات الانهيارات الأرضية سنوياً بسبب التلال الوعرة، إزالة الغابات، والتوسع العمراني غير المنظم في المناطق الجبلية.

بعد ليلة مرعبة.. إندونيسيا تعاود البحث عن 80 مفقوداً في انهيار جاوة