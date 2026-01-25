بعد ليلة مرعبة.. إندونيسيا تعاود البحث عن 80 مفقوداً في انهيار جاوة

The Indonesian rescue teams resumed their search and rescue efforts this morning (Sunday) for about 80 people who are still missing due to a massive landslide that struck the village of Pasirlangi in West Bandung Regency on the island of Java, after operations were suspended for hours overnight due to bad weather and risks to the safety of the teams.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Agency reported that the landslide, which occurred on Saturday due to continuous heavy rainfall, has claimed the lives of at least 10 people so far, with their bodies recovered from under the rubble.

Widespread destruction of homes

The authorities confirmed that the landslide, which occurred as a result of continuous heavy rains, caused massive amounts of soil and rocks to slide, destroying dozens of residential homes and burying their occupants under thick layers of mud and debris, making rescue operations extremely difficult.

Specialized teams are participating in the operations, supported by rescue dogs and drones to locate the missing, alongside hundreds of volunteers and soldiers. The search operation coordinator stated that the teams are facing significant challenges due to the slippery mud and accumulated water, with expectations of an increasing death toll as excavation efforts continue.

This incident comes amid a season of heavy rains that has seen Indonesia experiencing a wave of natural disasters, with the country witnessing floods and other landslides in recent weeks that resulted in hundreds of casualties in various regions.

Ongoing threat to Indonesia

The Indonesian president expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and directed local authorities to intensify efforts to rescue the missing and provide assistance to survivors and those affected.

Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it prone to recurring natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanoes, and landslides, especially during the heavy rain season from November to March.

Java Island, the largest and most populous island in Indonesia with over 150 million inhabitants, experiences dozens of landslides annually due to its rugged hills, deforestation, and unplanned urban expansion in mountainous areas.