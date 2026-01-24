كشفت وثيقة أمنية فرنسية سرية مفاجأة جديدة تتعلق بعملية السرقة التاريخية لمتحف اللوفر، إذ تبين أن شرطة باريس كانت قد حذّرت إدارة المتحف مسبقاً من ثغرات خطيرة في منظومة الأمن والسلامة.

وذكرت صحيفة «لوموند» الفرنسية أن إدارة اللوفر تسلّمت في 29 أغسطس 2025 تقريراً مصنفاً على أنه «سري»، خلصت فيه محافظة شرطة باريس إلى أن الوسائل الأمنية المعتمدة في المتحف قديمة وغير ملائمة لطبيعة وحجم الموقع.

وأُعدّ التقرير من قبل قسم الوقاية العملياتية في شرطة باريس، بناءً على طلب إدارة المتحف نفسها، غير أن توصياته لم تُترجم إلى إجراءات عملية قبل وقوع عملية السطو، التي وُصفت لاحقاً بأنها من أخطر الحوادث في تاريخ المتحف الحديث.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن المتحف دفع ثمن هذا التقصير «حتى النهاية»، في إشارة إلى تجاهل تحذيرات رسمية سبقت السرقة، وأعادت الواقعة تسليط الضوء عليها بعد فوات الأوان.

وكشفت الوثيقة دهشة الخبراء من تقادم الأثاث والمعدات المعلوماتية الموضوعة تحت تصرف عناصر الأمن في غرفة المراقبة المركزية والغرف الفرعية، إضافة إلى عدم كفاية عدد الشاشات مقارنة بحجم شبكة الكاميرات.

كما أشار التقرير إلى أن أنظمة المراقبة تعمل عبر برمجيات غير متوافقة، سواء الرقمية أو التماثلية، ما يحدّ من فاعلية الرصد والمتابعة.

ورغم أن غرفة المراقبة المركزية بدت أفضل تجهيزاً نسبياً، فإنها -بحسب التقرير- غير قادرة على إدارة أزمة كبرى تتطلب تحكماً مركزياً كاملاً بالمنظومة الأمنية، الأمر الذي يضعف سرعة الاستجابة في حال وقوع حادثة خطيرة.