أعلنت مفتشية آثار ذي قار في العراق النتائج الختامية للموسم التنقيبي الحالي، الذي أسفر عن استظهار نحو 1500 قطعة أثرية متنوعة تعود إلى عصور تاريخية مختلفة، فضلاً عن الكشف عن معالم هندسية ومعمارية بارزة في عدد من المدن التاريخية جنوبي البلاد.

وقال مدير مفتشية آثار ذي قار شامل الرميض إن الموسم التنقيبي شهد تعاوناً دولياً واسعاً، بمشاركة 10 بعثات أجنبية تابعة لمؤسسات علمية متخصصة، عملت في مواقع أثرية رئيسية شملت مدن أور، ولكش، وكرسو، وأريدو، ولارسا.

وأضاف الرميض أن أعمال التنقيب أسفرت عن العثور على مجموعة كبيرة من اللقى الأثرية التي تعود إلى فترات تاريخية متعددة، من بينها ألواح مسمارية وأختام أسطوانية وأوانٍ فخارية، جرى نقلها إلى المتحف الوطني في بغداد وفقاً للإجراءات القانونية المعتمدة.

وفي ما يتعلق بالاكتشافات المعمارية، أوضح أن البعثة الفرنسية تمكنت من استظهار البوابة والجدار الخارجي لمدينة لارسا، في حين كشفت بعثة المتحف البريطاني في مدينة كرسو مباني تاريخية مهمة، بينما نجحت البعثة الأمريكية في مدينة لكش في تحديد مسار قناة إروائية قديمة كانت تمثل الشريان المائي الرئيسي للمدينة في العصور القديمة.

يذكر أن محافظة ذي قار تضم أكثر من 1200 موقع أثري مسجل، وتعد واحدة من أغنى مدن العالم بالتراث الإنساني، حيث تضم مدينة «أور» الأثرية المدرجة على لائحة التراث العالمي في اليونسكو، ما يجعلها وجهة رئيسية للبعثات العلمية الدولية الساعية لفك رموز الحضارات القديمة.