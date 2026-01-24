The Antiquities Inspectorate of Dhi Qar in Iraq announced the final results of the current excavation season, which revealed approximately 1,500 diverse artifacts dating back to different historical periods, in addition to uncovering prominent engineering and architectural features in several historical cities in the southern part of the country.

The Director of the Dhi Qar Antiquities Inspectorate, Shamil Al-Rumaidh, stated that the excavation season witnessed extensive international cooperation, with the participation of 10 foreign missions from specialized scientific institutions, which worked at key archaeological sites including the cities of Ur, Lakhish, Karsu, Eridu, and Larsa.

Al-Rumaidh added that the excavation efforts resulted in the discovery of a large collection of archaeological finds dating back to multiple historical periods, including cuneiform tablets, cylinder seals, and pottery, which were transferred to the National Museum in Baghdad in accordance with the established legal procedures.

Regarding the architectural discoveries, he explained that the French mission managed to uncover the gate and outer wall of the city of Larsa, while the British Museum mission in the city of Karsu revealed important historical buildings, and the American mission in the city of Lakhish successfully identified the course of an ancient irrigation canal that represented the main water artery of the city in ancient times.

It is worth noting that Dhi Qar Governorate contains more than 1,200 registered archaeological sites and is considered one of the richest cities in the world in terms of human heritage, as it includes the ancient city of "Ur," which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, making it a primary destination for international scientific missions seeking to decipher the mysteries of ancient civilizations.