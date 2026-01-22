في حادثة مفاجئة أثارت اهتمام العالم، أعلنت شركة طوكيو إليكتريك باور «تيبكو» اليوم (الخميس) تعليق تشغيل وحدة بمحطة كاشيوازاكي كاريوا النووية شمال غرب طوكيو، بعد ساعات قليلة فقط من إعادة تشغيلها، إثر انطلاق جهاز الإنذار المخصص لمراقبة قضبان التحكم في المفاعل.
وكانت الوحدة رقم 6 قد وصلت مساء أمس (الأربعاء) إلى حالة تفاعل نووي مستقر ومتسلسل، إلا أن الإنذار فجأة انطلق عند الساعة 12:28 صباحًا، ما استدعى سحب قضبان التحكم على الفور وضمان استقرار المفاعل، وفق ما أعلنت الشركة.
ورغم طبيعة الحادث، أكدت هيئة تنظيم الطاقة النووية أن المفاعل مستقر تمامًا ولا توجد أي مخاطر إشعاعية، فيما أوضحت حكومة مقاطعة نيجاتا أن مستويات النشاط الإشعاعي حول المحطة، التي تضم سبع وحدات نووية، طبيعية تمامًا.
لكن الحدث أعاد إلى الأذهان كارثة فوكوشيما 2011، خصوصاً أن هذه هي الوحدة الأولى التي تعيد تيبكو تشغيلها منذ تلك الحادثة، ما يجعل كل خطوة في التشغيل تحت أنظار الحكومة والجمهور الياباني.
وتقع المحطة في منطقة نائية معرضة للزلازل، وهو ما يضاعف أهمية التقيد الصارم بإجراءات السلامة. كما أن السجل السابق لشركة تيبكو في مشكلات السلامة يجعل أي إنذار نووي، مهما كان قصيرًا، مادة للقلق العام.
وأكدت الشركة أنها تحقق حاليًا في أسباب العطل في معدات السيطرة على قضبان المفاعل، فيما يراقب العالم عن كثب خطوات إعادة تشغيل أكبر محطة نووية في العالم بعد فوكوشيما.
In a surprising incident that captured the world's attention, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) announced today (Thursday) the suspension of operations at a unit in the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant northwest of Tokyo, just hours after it was restarted, following the activation of an alarm designed to monitor the reactor's control rods.
The unit number 6 had reached a stable and sequential nuclear reaction state last night (Wednesday), but the alarm suddenly went off at 12:28 AM, prompting the immediate withdrawal of the control rods to ensure the reactor's stability, according to the company's announcement.
Despite the nature of the incident, the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that the reactor is completely stable and there are no radiation risks, while the Niigata Prefectural Government clarified that radiation levels around the plant, which houses seven nuclear units, are completely normal.
However, the event recalled the Fukushima disaster of 2011, especially since this is the first unit that TEPCO has restarted since that incident, making every step in the operation closely watched by the government and the Japanese public.
The plant is located in a remote area prone to earthquakes, which amplifies the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols. Additionally, TEPCO's previous record with safety issues makes any nuclear alarm, no matter how brief, a matter of public concern.
The company confirmed that it is currently investigating the causes of the malfunction in the reactor control equipment, while the world closely monitors the steps to restart the largest nuclear power plant in the world after Fukushima.