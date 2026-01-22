في حادثة مفاجئة أثارت اهتمام العالم، أعلنت شركة طوكيو إليكتريك باور «تيبكو» اليوم (الخميس) تعليق تشغيل وحدة بمحطة كاشيوازاكي كاريوا النووية شمال غرب طوكيو، بعد ساعات قليلة فقط من إعادة تشغيلها، إثر انطلاق جهاز الإنذار المخصص لمراقبة قضبان التحكم في المفاعل.

وكانت الوحدة رقم 6 قد وصلت مساء أمس (الأربعاء) إلى حالة تفاعل نووي مستقر ومتسلسل، إلا أن الإنذار فجأة انطلق عند الساعة 12:28 صباحًا، ما استدعى سحب قضبان التحكم على الفور وضمان استقرار المفاعل، وفق ما أعلنت الشركة.

ورغم طبيعة الحادث، أكدت هيئة تنظيم الطاقة النووية أن المفاعل مستقر تمامًا ولا توجد أي مخاطر إشعاعية، فيما أوضحت حكومة مقاطعة نيجاتا أن مستويات النشاط الإشعاعي حول المحطة، التي تضم سبع وحدات نووية، طبيعية تمامًا.

لكن الحدث أعاد إلى الأذهان كارثة فوكوشيما 2011، خصوصاً أن هذه هي الوحدة الأولى التي تعيد تيبكو تشغيلها منذ تلك الحادثة، ما يجعل كل خطوة في التشغيل تحت أنظار الحكومة والجمهور الياباني.

وتقع المحطة في منطقة نائية معرضة للزلازل، وهو ما يضاعف أهمية التقيد الصارم بإجراءات السلامة. كما أن السجل السابق لشركة تيبكو في مشكلات السلامة يجعل أي إنذار نووي، مهما كان قصيرًا، مادة للقلق العام.

وأكدت الشركة أنها تحقق حاليًا في أسباب العطل في معدات السيطرة على قضبان المفاعل، فيما يراقب العالم عن كثب خطوات إعادة تشغيل أكبر محطة نووية في العالم بعد فوكوشيما.