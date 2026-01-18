أظهرت أبحاث طبية حديثة أن تركيبة من دواءين معتمدين قد تعزز فعالية العلاج ضد نوع عدواني من سرطان الدم المعروف بـ«ابيضاض الدم النخاعي الحاد (AML)»، ما قد يشكل خطوة واعدة نحو تحسين النتائج السريرية للمرضى الذين لا يستجيبون للعلاجات التقليدية.

ووفق دراسة علمية أُجريت بجامعة أوريغون للصحة والعلوم ونُشرت في مصادر طبية متخصصة في علم الأورام، فقد دمج الباحثون دواء (فينيتوكلاكس) المستخدم في علاج اللوكيميا مع دواء البوسيكليب الذي يُستخدم عادة في علاج سرطان الثدي، ليظهر هذا المزيج فاعلية أعلى واستدامة أكبر في مكافحة الخلايا السرطانية مقارنة باستخدام فينيتوكلاكس وحده.

وتشير البيانات إلى أن هذا النهج لا يحسن فحسب من قدرة العلاج على القضاء على الخلايا السرطانية في أنسجة بشرية ونماذج حيوانية، بل أيضاً يمنع قدرة الخلايا على التكيّف ضد العلاج عبر إنتاج بروتينات مقاومة، وهو ما كان يعوق العلاج في السابق؛ وفق تصريحات جيفري تاينر، أستاذ بيولوجيا الخلية والتطور والسرطان في كلية الطب بجامعة أوريغون.

ويركّز الباحثون في هذه الدراسة على الفصل بين خصائص الأورام المقاومة للعلاجات القياسية، إذ تبين أن التركيبة الجديدة تعيق ميكانيكيات البقاء التي تستخدمها الخلايا السرطانية للتغلّب على العلاج التقليدي، مما يمكّن الجسم من الاستجابة بشكل أفضل للدواءين معاً. ويُعد هذا الاكتشاف مهماً خصوصاً للمرضى الذين يعانون من أنواع اللوكيميا الشرسة التي تشخّص سنوياً لدى عشرات الآلاف حول العالم، إذ تشير الإحصاءات إلى أن ابيضاض الدم النخاعي الحاد أحد أكثر أنواع اللوكيميا شيوعاً، ما يجعل تحسين خيارات العلاج أولوية طبية.

رغم أن النتائج ما زالت في مراحلها البحثية ويتطلب الأمر مزيداً من التجارب السريرية لتأكيد الفعالية والأمان على نطاق واسع، فإن هذه التركيبة الدوائية تفتح الباب أمام أمل جديد في علاج اللوكيميا المقاومة للعلاج التقليدي، وهو ما قد يغيّر مسار الرعاية المستقبلية لمرضى هذا النوع من السرطان.