دحضت دراسة حديثة فكرة الخطر النفسي لمواقع التواصل وألعاب الفيديو على المراهقين، بعد ذهاب النتائج إلى أن قضاء وقت طويل أمام الشاشات لا يزيد الاكتئاب أو القلق بين الشباب، وفق ما أعلن الباحث الرئيسي تشي تشي تشنغ من جامعة مانشستر.

وتابعت الدراسة أكثر من 25 ألف طفل تتراوح أعمارهم بين 11 و14 عامًا على مدار ثلاث سنوات دراسية، حيث سجل الباحثون عاداتهم في اللعب الإلكتروني واستخدام تطبيقات مثل تيك توك، وإنستغرام، وسناب شات، بجانب مشاعرهم وحالتهم النفسية.

وخلص تشي تشي تشنغ إلى أن الاستخدام المكثف للتكنولوجيا سواء في الألعاب أو تصفح مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ليس له تأثير ضار على الصحة النفسية للطلاب، مؤكدًا: «القصة أكثر تعقيدًا من مجرد ربط الشاشات بالاكتئاب أو القلق».

كما بيّنت الدراسة أن نوع الاستخدام، سواء كان الدردشة مع الآخرين أو التمرير السلبي للمنشورات، لا يبدو أنه يسبب مشكلات نفسية، ليطمئن الباحثون العائلات حول مخاوفها المتعلقة بإدمان الشاشات.