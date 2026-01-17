A recent study has debunked the idea of the psychological danger of social media and video games on teenagers, as the results indicated that spending long hours in front of screens does not increase depression or anxiety among youth, according to lead researcher Chi Chi Cheng from the University of Manchester.

The study followed more than 25,000 children aged between 11 and 14 over three academic years, where researchers recorded their habits in gaming and the use of applications like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, alongside their feelings and mental states.

Chi Chi Cheng concluded that intensive use of technology, whether in gaming or browsing social media, does not have a harmful impact on students' mental health, emphasizing: "The story is more complex than simply linking screens to depression or anxiety."

The study also showed that the type of usage, whether chatting with others or passively scrolling through posts, does not seem to cause psychological problems, reassuring researchers families about their concerns regarding screen addiction.