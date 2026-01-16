The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced, as part of the efforts of the Criminal Security Sector to monitor and follow up on content circulated through social media, the seizure of an unlicensed husseiniya inside a private home, which was used to hold religious rituals in violation of the law and contrary to the regulations in force in the country.

The ministry clarified that security follow-up revealed that the owner of an account on one of the platforms was publishing content that included reenactments of historical events in a manner likely to incite sectarian strife, which necessitated the intervention of the relevant security authorities and the necessary legal actions.



OQ1CUnQOtnLzMIbsex7tA

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, directly supervised the seizure operation, where it became clear that the site was being used without official authorization, in addition to resulting in public disorder and disturbance to the residents of the area.

The ministry stated that investigations and field monitoring resulted in the seizure of the site after it was deliberately prepared internally to simulate realistic scenes, through the setup of specific locations, tools, and accessories, in clear violation of the provisions of the law, constituting a clear breach of public order.

It was also found that the site posed a danger to the safety of others due to the use of flammable materials, in addition to electrical installations that did not comply with safety and security requirements, which endangers lives and property.

The Ministry of Interior reported that legal actions were taken against those responsible for the site, and they were referred to the competent authority, in addition to closing the unlicensed husseiniya, coordinating with the Municipality of Kuwait to remove the encroachments outside the home, and addressing the violations in accordance with legal frameworks to ensure they are not repeated.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Youssef Al-Sabah emphasized that the Ministry of Interior will not tolerate any practices that violate the law under any name or pretext, stressing that dealing with such violations will be immediate and firm without exception, in order to maintain public order, community security, and the comfort of residents.

He added that the security agencies, led by the Criminal Security Sector, will continue to perform their duties with determination, and no activities or gatherings that violate public order or disturb residents will be allowed, affirming that the application of the law is steadfast and does not accept leniency.

The Ministry of Interior called on citizens and residents to cooperate with the security authorities and report any violations or negative practices, reinforcing the principle of community partnership in maintaining security and stability.