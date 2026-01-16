أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية، في إطار جهود قطاع الأمن الجنائي لرصد ومتابعة المحتوى المتداول عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، عن ضبط حسينية غير مرخصة داخل أحد المنازل، جرى استخدامها لإقامة شعائر دينية بصورة مخالفة للقانون، وبما يخالف الضوابط المعمول بها في البلاد.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن المتابعة الأمنية كشفت قيام صاحب حساب على إحدى المنصات بنشر محتوى يتضمن إعادة تمثيل أحداث تاريخية بأسلوب من شأنه إثارة الفتن الطائفية، ما استدعى تدخل الجهات الأمنية المختصة واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة وفق القانون.

وأشرف النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية الكويتي الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح بشكل مباشر على عملية الضبط، حيث تبيّن استخدام الموقع دون ترخيص رسمي، إضافة إلى ما نتج عنه من تجاوز للنظام العام وإزعاج لسكان المنطقة.

وذكرت الوزارة أن التحريات والمتابعة الميدانية أسفرت عن ضبط الموقع بعد تجهيزه من الداخل بطريقة متعمدة لمحاكاة مشاهد واقعية، من خلال إعداد مواقع وأدوات وملحقات خاصة، في مخالفة صريحة لأحكام القانون، وبما يُعد تجاوزًا واضحًا للنظام العام.

كما تبيّن أن الموقع شكّل خطرًا على سلامة الآخرين، نتيجة استخدام مواد سريعة الاشتعال، إلى جانب تمديدات كهربائية غير مطابقة لاشتراطات الأمن والسلامة، الأمر الذي يعرّض الأرواح والممتلكات للخطر.

وأفادت وزارة الداخلية بأنه جرى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق القائمين على الموقع، وإحالتهم إلى جهة الاختصاص، إلى جانب إغلاق الحسينية غير المرخصة، والتنسيق مع بلدية الكويت لإزالة التعديات خارج المنزل، ومعالجة المخالفات وفق الأطر القانونية، بما يضمن عدم تكرارها.

وأكد الشيخ فهد اليوسف الصباح أن وزارة الداخلية لن تتهاون مع أي ممارسات مخالفة للقانون تحت أي مسمى أو ذريعة، مشددًا على أن التعامل مع مثل هذه التجاوزات سيكون فوريًا وحازمًا دون استثناء، حفاظًا على النظام العام وأمن المجتمع وراحة السكان.

وأضاف أن الأجهزة الأمنية، وفي مقدمتها قطاع الأمن الجنائي، ستواصل أداء واجبها بكل حزم، ولن يُسمح بأي أنشطة أو تجمعات مخالفة تمس النظام العام أو تسبب إزعاجًا للسكان، مؤكدًا أن تطبيق القانون ثابت ولا يقبل التراخي.

ودعت وزارة الداخلية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التعاون مع الجهات الأمنية، والإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات أو ممارسات سلبية، تعزيزًا لمبدأ الشراكة المجتمعية في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار.