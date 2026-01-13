شهدت جبال الألب الأوروبية نهاية أسبوع دامية، بعد أن لقي 6 أشخاص حتفهم جراء انهيارات ثلجية في جبال الألب الفرنسية خلال يومي السبت والأحد، ما رفع حصيلة ضحايا الانهيارات الثلجية في أوروبا خلال الشهر الماضي إلى 17 قتيلاً على الأقل، في ظل ظروف ثلجية شديدة الخطورة وتحذيرات رسمية متكررة.

وأكدت السلطات الفرنسية أن معظم الضحايا كانوا يمارسون التزلج خارج المسارات المخصصة، وهي ممارسة تزداد خطورتها مع تراكم الثلوج الجديدة الثقيلة فوق طبقات قديمة ضعيفة، إضافة إلى رياح قوية ساهمت في تشكيل مناطق غير مستقرة يسهل تحفيزها.

عندما يصبح التزلج مغامرة قاتلة.. انهيارات ثلجية تودي بحياة 17 شخصاً في أوروبا

تفاصيل حوادث التزلج

في يوم الأحد وحده، سجلت ثلاث حوادث قاتلة في جبال الألب الفرنسية، ففي منتجع لا بلاني، توفي متزلج بريطاني في الخمسينيات من عمره بعد أن دفنه انهيار ثلجي تحت طبقة من الثلوج بلغ سمكها نحو 2.5 متر لمدة تقارب 50 دقيقة.

ورغم تدخل أكثر من 50 منقذاً، بينهم أطباء ومدربو تزلج وكلاب بحث، إضافة إلى مروحية، إلا أن محاولات إنعاشه باءت بالفشل.

وفي كورشفيل، انتشلت فرق الإنقاذ جثة متزلج آخر قضى بعد أن دفنه انهيار ثلجي، دون أن تعلن السلطات تفاصيل إضافية عن الحادثة.

أما في فالورسين بمنطقة أوت سافوا، فقد لقي حارس منحدرات تزلج يبلغ من العمر 32 عاماً مصرعه بعد أن قذفه الانهيار بقوة نحو شجرة، متسبباً في إصابات قاتلة، رغم أنه لم يُدفن بالكامل تحت الثلوج، بحسب مجموعة الدرك الجبلي في شاموني.

وفي يوم السبت، قتل 3 متزلجين آخرين في حوادث منفصلة، اثنان منهما في فال دي زير بعد دفنهما تحت نحو 2.5 متر من الثلوج، والثالث في أريش-بوفور.

حوادث متفرقة في أوروبا

ولم تقتصر المآسي على فرنسا، إذ توفيت متزلجة في النمسا بعد دفنها جراء انهيار ثلجي في جبل فيربرغ بمنطقة تيرول، ونُقلت بحالة حرجة إلى مستشفى إنسبروك قبل أن تفارق الحياة.

وفي إيطاليا، لقي رجل حتفه إثر انهيار ثلجي فوق مدينة أوستا يوم السبت، على أحد المسارات السياحية الشهيرة، فيما أسفرت حوادث مماثلة مطلع الشهر الجاري في إقليم بييمونتي عن مقتل شخصين وإصابة آخرين، كما قُتل متزلج يستخدم أحذية ثلجية في جبال البيرينيه الإسبانية مطلع يناير.

أسباب الخطر وتحذيرات رسمية

ويرجع خبراء الأرصاد وسلامة الجبال هذا الارتفاع الحاد في عدد الضحايا إلى تساقط كثيف للثلوج وصل إلى 1.5 متر في بعض المناطق، ترافق مع رياح قوية أدت إلى تراكم طبقات غير مستقرة فوق قاعدة ثلجية ضعيفة، ما رفع مستوى خطر الانهيارات إلى الدرجة الرابعة (عالية) والخامسة (قصوى) في عدة مناطق.

ودعت السلطات والمتخصصون إلى اليقظة القصوى وتجنب التزلج خارج المسارات، إلا أن تجاهل التحذيرات أثار استياء المهنيين.

وقال رئيس جمعية سلامة المنحدرات فريدريك بونفي، إن «عدم الالتزام بالتعليمات في مثل هذه الظروف يشكل مخاطرة غير مبررة».