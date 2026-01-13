عندما يصبح التزلج مغامرة قاتلة.. انهيارات ثلجية تودي بحياة 17 شخصاً في أوروبا

The European Alps witnessed a bloody weekend, as 6 people lost their lives due to avalanches in the French Alps over Saturday and Sunday, raising the toll of avalanche victims in Europe last month to at least 17, amidst extremely dangerous snow conditions and repeated official warnings.

French authorities confirmed that most of the victims were skiing off designated trails, a practice that becomes increasingly dangerous with the accumulation of heavy new snow on weak old layers, in addition to strong winds that contributed to the formation of unstable areas that can be easily triggered.

Details of the Skiing Incidents

On Sunday alone, three fatal incidents were recorded in the French Alps. In the La Plagne resort, a British skier in his fifties died after being buried by an avalanche under a layer of snow approximately 2.5 meters thick for nearly 50 minutes.

Despite the intervention of more than 50 rescuers, including doctors, ski instructors, and search dogs, as well as a helicopter, attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

In Courchevel, rescue teams retrieved the body of another skier who died after being buried by an avalanche, but authorities did not provide additional details about the incident.

In Val Thorens in the Haute-Savoie region, a 32-year-old ski patroller was killed after being violently thrown into a tree by the avalanche, causing fatal injuries, although he was not completely buried under the snow, according to the mountain gendarmerie in Chamonix.

On Saturday, 3 other skiers were killed in separate incidents, two of them in Val d'Isère after being buried under about 2.5 meters of snow, and the third in Arêches-Beaufort.

Scattered Incidents in Europe

The tragedies were not limited to France, as a female skier in Austria died after being buried by an avalanche on the Verberg mountain in the Tyrol region, and was transported in critical condition to Innsbruck Hospital before passing away.

In Italy, a man died due to an avalanche over the city of Aosta on Saturday, on one of the popular tourist trails, while similar incidents earlier this month in the Piedmont region resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to others. Additionally, a skier using snowshoes was killed in the Spanish Pyrenees earlier in January.

Causes of Danger and Official Warnings

Weather and mountain safety experts attribute the sharp rise in the number of victims to heavy snowfall reaching 1.5 meters in some areas, accompanied by strong winds that led to the accumulation of unstable layers over a weak snow base, raising the risk level of avalanches to the fourth (high) and fifth (extreme) degrees in several areas.

Authorities and specialists have called for utmost vigilance and to avoid skiing off trails, but the disregard for warnings has caused frustration among professionals.

Frédéric Bonnet, president of the Ski Safety Association, stated that "not adhering to instructions in such conditions poses an unjustifiable risk."