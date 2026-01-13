عندما يصبح التزلج مغامرة قاتلة.. انهيارات ثلجية تودي بحياة 17 شخصاً في أوروبا

شهدت جبال الألب الأوروبية نهاية أسبوع دامية، بعد أن لقي 6 أشخاص حتفهم جراء انهيارات ثلجية في جبال الألب الفرنسية خلال يومي السبت والأحد، ما رفع حصيلة ضحايا الانهيارات الثلجية في أوروبا خلال الشهر الماضي إلى 17 قتيلاً على الأقل، في ظل ظروف ثلجية شديدة الخطورة وتحذيرات رسمية متكررة.
وأكدت السلطات الفرنسية أن معظم الضحايا كانوا يمارسون التزلج خارج المسارات المخصصة، وهي ممارسة تزداد خطورتها مع تراكم الثلوج الجديدة الثقيلة فوق طبقات قديمة ضعيفة، إضافة إلى رياح قوية ساهمت في تشكيل مناطق غير مستقرة يسهل تحفيزها.
تفاصيل حوادث التزلج
في يوم الأحد وحده، سجلت ثلاث حوادث قاتلة في جبال الألب الفرنسية، ففي منتجع لا بلاني، توفي متزلج بريطاني في الخمسينيات من عمره بعد أن دفنه انهيار ثلجي تحت طبقة من الثلوج بلغ سمكها نحو 2.5 متر لمدة تقارب 50 دقيقة.
ورغم تدخل أكثر من 50 منقذاً، بينهم أطباء ومدربو تزلج وكلاب بحث، إضافة إلى مروحية، إلا أن محاولات إنعاشه باءت بالفشل.
وفي كورشفيل، انتشلت فرق الإنقاذ جثة متزلج آخر قضى بعد أن دفنه انهيار ثلجي، دون أن تعلن السلطات تفاصيل إضافية عن الحادثة.
أما في فالورسين بمنطقة أوت سافوا، فقد لقي حارس منحدرات تزلج يبلغ من العمر 32 عاماً مصرعه بعد أن قذفه الانهيار بقوة نحو شجرة، متسبباً في إصابات قاتلة، رغم أنه لم يُدفن بالكامل تحت الثلوج، بحسب مجموعة الدرك الجبلي في شاموني.
وفي يوم السبت، قتل 3 متزلجين آخرين في حوادث منفصلة، اثنان منهما في فال دي زير بعد دفنهما تحت نحو 2.5 متر من الثلوج، والثالث في أريش-بوفور.
حوادث متفرقة في أوروبا
ولم تقتصر المآسي على فرنسا، إذ توفيت متزلجة في النمسا بعد دفنها جراء انهيار ثلجي في جبل فيربرغ بمنطقة تيرول، ونُقلت بحالة حرجة إلى مستشفى إنسبروك قبل أن تفارق الحياة.
وفي إيطاليا، لقي رجل حتفه إثر انهيار ثلجي فوق مدينة أوستا يوم السبت، على أحد المسارات السياحية الشهيرة، فيما أسفرت حوادث مماثلة مطلع الشهر الجاري في إقليم بييمونتي عن مقتل شخصين وإصابة آخرين، كما قُتل متزلج يستخدم أحذية ثلجية في جبال البيرينيه الإسبانية مطلع يناير.
أسباب الخطر وتحذيرات رسمية
ويرجع خبراء الأرصاد وسلامة الجبال هذا الارتفاع الحاد في عدد الضحايا إلى تساقط كثيف للثلوج وصل إلى 1.5 متر في بعض المناطق، ترافق مع رياح قوية أدت إلى تراكم طبقات غير مستقرة فوق قاعدة ثلجية ضعيفة، ما رفع مستوى خطر الانهيارات إلى الدرجة الرابعة (عالية) والخامسة (قصوى) في عدة مناطق.
ودعت السلطات والمتخصصون إلى اليقظة القصوى وتجنب التزلج خارج المسارات، إلا أن تجاهل التحذيرات أثار استياء المهنيين.
وقال رئيس جمعية سلامة المنحدرات فريدريك بونفي، إن «عدم الالتزام بالتعليمات في مثل هذه الظروف يشكل مخاطرة غير مبررة».
The European Alps witnessed a bloody weekend, as 6 people lost their lives due to avalanches in the French Alps over Saturday and Sunday, raising the toll of avalanche victims in Europe last month to at least 17, amidst extremely dangerous snow conditions and repeated official warnings.
French authorities confirmed that most of the victims were skiing off designated trails, a practice that becomes increasingly dangerous with the accumulation of heavy new snow on weak old layers, in addition to strong winds that contributed to the formation of unstable areas that can be easily triggered.
Details of the Skiing Incidents
On Sunday alone, three fatal incidents were recorded in the French Alps. In the La Plagne resort, a British skier in his fifties died after being buried by an avalanche under a layer of snow approximately 2.5 meters thick for nearly 50 minutes.
Despite the intervention of more than 50 rescuers, including doctors, ski instructors, and search dogs, as well as a helicopter, attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
In Courchevel, rescue teams retrieved the body of another skier who died after being buried by an avalanche, but authorities did not provide additional details about the incident.
In Val Thorens in the Haute-Savoie region, a 32-year-old ski patroller was killed after being violently thrown into a tree by the avalanche, causing fatal injuries, although he was not completely buried under the snow, according to the mountain gendarmerie in Chamonix.
On Saturday, 3 other skiers were killed in separate incidents, two of them in Val d'Isère after being buried under about 2.5 meters of snow, and the third in Arêches-Beaufort.
Scattered Incidents in Europe
The tragedies were not limited to France, as a female skier in Austria died after being buried by an avalanche on the Verberg mountain in the Tyrol region, and was transported in critical condition to Innsbruck Hospital before passing away.
In Italy, a man died due to an avalanche over the city of Aosta on Saturday, on one of the popular tourist trails, while similar incidents earlier this month in the Piedmont region resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to others. Additionally, a skier using snowshoes was killed in the Spanish Pyrenees earlier in January.
Causes of Danger and Official Warnings
Weather and mountain safety experts attribute the sharp rise in the number of victims to heavy snowfall reaching 1.5 meters in some areas, accompanied by strong winds that led to the accumulation of unstable layers over a weak snow base, raising the risk level of avalanches to the fourth (high) and fifth (extreme) degrees in several areas.
Authorities and specialists have called for utmost vigilance and to avoid skiing off trails, but the disregard for warnings has caused frustration among professionals.
Frédéric Bonnet, president of the Ski Safety Association, stated that "not adhering to instructions in such conditions poses an unjustifiable risk."