هزّت فضيحة رشوة ولاية راجستان الهندية، بعد ضبط مسؤول حكومي متلبسًا بتلقي هاتف ذكي من نوع «آيفون» كرشوة من مقاول تحت إشرافه، لتنكشف أمامه كل تبعات فساده والفخاخ المالية التي نصبها له مكتب مكافحة الفساد.
وأبلغ المقاول السلطات الهندية في الخامس من يناير 2026 عن المسؤول الهندي، كاشفا أن المهندس فيشنو تشاند غويال بدأ بابتزازه ماليًا برسوم وهمية بلغت 25 ألف روبية، قبل أن تتحول المضايقات إلى تهديدات مستمرة واعتراضات مفتعلة على أعماله، ومحاولات لإجباره على تقديم هدايا في مناسبات هولي وديوالي.
وفي أغسطس الماضي، تجاوزت المطالب حد المعقول، إذ طلب غويال من المقاول شراء هاتف آيفون 17 برو مقابل تسوية مستحقاته المالية ووقف المضايقات. وبعد اعتراض المقاول على السعر، تراجع المهندس إلى آيفون 16 برو، ليضمن لنفسه الانتقال من جهاز أندرويد زهيد إلى عالم آيفون.
وفي السابع من يناير، نفّذ مكتب مكافحة الفساد الهندي كمينًا محكمًا. عندما حضر المقاول حاملًا الهاتف الأقدم بقيمة 84,000 روبية، وما إن مدّ المهندس يده لاستلامه، حتى ألقت الشرطة القبض عليه على الفور، منهية أحلامه بالتطور التكنولوجي.
وكشفت عمليات التفتيش في منزل المسؤول الهندي مقتنيات مالية تضمنت 4.8 لاخ روبية نقدًا، و7.7 كيلوغرام فضة، و62 غرام ذهب، ووثائق تملكه خمس قطع أراضٍ في جايبور وجودبور ومنزل في كوتا، في مؤشر واضح على حجم الفساد والممارسات المشبوهة.
ويواجه المهندس الهندي الآن محاكمة بتهم قانون منع الفساد، بينما تواصل السلطات التحقيقات لتعقب أعمق ملفات ثروته المشبوهة، وسط صدمة واسعة في الأوساط الحكومية والرأي العام.
The bribery scandal in the Indian state of Rajasthan shook the region after a government official was caught red-handed receiving a smartphone of the "iPhone" type as a bribe from a contractor under his supervision, revealing to him all the consequences of his corruption and the financial traps set by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The contractor reported the Indian official to the authorities on January 5, 2026, revealing that engineer Vishnu Chand Goyal had begun extorting him financially with fictitious fees amounting to 25,000 rupees, before the harassment escalated to continuous threats and fabricated objections to his work, along with attempts to force him to provide gifts on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.
Last August, the demands exceeded reasonable limits, as Goyal asked the contractor to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro in exchange for settling his financial dues and stopping the harassment. After the contractor objected to the price, the engineer downgraded his request to an iPhone 16 Pro, ensuring his transition from a cheap Android device to the world of iPhones.
On January 7, the Indian Anti-Corruption Bureau executed a well-planned sting operation. When the contractor arrived carrying the older phone worth 84,000 rupees, as soon as the engineer reached out to receive it, the police arrested him immediately, ending his dreams of technological advancement.
Searches at the Indian official's home revealed financial possessions including 4.8 lakh rupees in cash, 7.7 kilograms of silver, 62 grams of gold, and documents showing ownership of five plots of land in Jaipur and Jodhpur, as well as a house in Kota, indicating the extent of corruption and dubious practices.
The Indian engineer now faces trial on charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while authorities continue investigations to trace deeper files of his suspicious wealth, amid widespread shock in government circles and public opinion.