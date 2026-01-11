هزّت فضيحة رشوة ولاية راجستان الهندية، بعد ضبط مسؤول حكومي متلبسًا بتلقي هاتف ذكي من نوع «آيفون» كرشوة من مقاول تحت إشرافه، لتنكشف أمامه كل تبعات فساده والفخاخ المالية التي نصبها له مكتب مكافحة الفساد.

وأبلغ المقاول السلطات الهندية في الخامس من يناير 2026 عن المسؤول الهندي، كاشفا أن المهندس فيشنو تشاند غويال بدأ بابتزازه ماليًا برسوم وهمية بلغت 25 ألف روبية، قبل أن تتحول المضايقات إلى تهديدات مستمرة واعتراضات مفتعلة على أعماله، ومحاولات لإجباره على تقديم هدايا في مناسبات هولي وديوالي.

وفي أغسطس الماضي، تجاوزت المطالب حد المعقول، إذ طلب غويال من المقاول شراء هاتف آيفون 17 برو مقابل تسوية مستحقاته المالية ووقف المضايقات. وبعد اعتراض المقاول على السعر، تراجع المهندس إلى آيفون 16 برو، ليضمن لنفسه الانتقال من جهاز أندرويد زهيد إلى عالم آيفون.

وفي السابع من يناير، نفّذ مكتب مكافحة الفساد الهندي كمينًا محكمًا. عندما حضر المقاول حاملًا الهاتف الأقدم بقيمة 84,000 روبية، وما إن مدّ المهندس يده لاستلامه، حتى ألقت الشرطة القبض عليه على الفور، منهية أحلامه بالتطور التكنولوجي.

وكشفت عمليات التفتيش في منزل المسؤول الهندي مقتنيات مالية تضمنت 4.8 لاخ روبية نقدًا، و7.7 كيلوغرام فضة، و62 غرام ذهب، ووثائق تملكه خمس قطع أراضٍ في جايبور وجودبور ومنزل في كوتا، في مؤشر واضح على حجم الفساد والممارسات المشبوهة.

ويواجه المهندس الهندي الآن محاكمة بتهم قانون منع الفساد، بينما تواصل السلطات التحقيقات لتعقب أعمق ملفات ثروته المشبوهة، وسط صدمة واسعة في الأوساط الحكومية والرأي العام.