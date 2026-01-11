The bribery scandal in the Indian state of Rajasthan shook the region after a government official was caught red-handed receiving a smartphone of the "iPhone" type as a bribe from a contractor under his supervision, revealing to him all the consequences of his corruption and the financial traps set by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The contractor reported the Indian official to the authorities on January 5, 2026, revealing that engineer Vishnu Chand Goyal had begun extorting him financially with fictitious fees amounting to 25,000 rupees, before the harassment escalated to continuous threats and fabricated objections to his work, along with attempts to force him to provide gifts on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

Last August, the demands exceeded reasonable limits, as Goyal asked the contractor to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro in exchange for settling his financial dues and stopping the harassment. After the contractor objected to the price, the engineer downgraded his request to an iPhone 16 Pro, ensuring his transition from a cheap Android device to the world of iPhones.

On January 7, the Indian Anti-Corruption Bureau executed a well-planned sting operation. When the contractor arrived carrying the older phone worth 84,000 rupees, as soon as the engineer reached out to receive it, the police arrested him immediately, ending his dreams of technological advancement.

Searches at the Indian official's home revealed financial possessions including 4.8 lakh rupees in cash, 7.7 kilograms of silver, 62 grams of gold, and documents showing ownership of five plots of land in Jaipur and Jodhpur, as well as a house in Kota, indicating the extent of corruption and dubious practices.

The Indian engineer now faces trial on charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while authorities continue investigations to trace deeper files of his suspicious wealth, amid widespread shock in government circles and public opinion.