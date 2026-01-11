حذرت وزيرة التعليم البريطانية بريدجيت فيليبسون من أن الإفراط في استخدام الشاشات بين الأطفال الصغار قد يقلل بشكل حاد من مفرداتهم اللغوية ويضعف قدرتهم على التحدث والتفاعل. وتظهر الدراسات الأخيرة في المملكة المتحدة أن الأطفال الذين يقضون خمس ساعات أو أكثر يوميًا أمام التلفزيون أو الأجهزة اللوحية يمتلكون مفردات أقل بكثير من أقرانهم.
وأضافت فيليبسون أن نحو 98٪ من الأطفال يشاهدون الشاشات يوميًا عند بلوغهم سنتين، مشيرة إلى أن الاعتماد المكثف على الأجهزة الرقمية يؤثر على التركيز والمشاركة في الأنشطة اليومية، ويضعف القدرة على التعلم المبكر.
وقالت وزيرة التعليم البريطانية: «الشاشات جزء من حياتنا الآن، لكن الاستخدام المفرط يحجب فرص تعلم اللغة الطبيعية، ولذا علينا توجيه الأطفال نحو طرق تفاعلية مثل القصص والألعاب التعليمية».
وأوضحت الدراسة الحكومية البريطانية أن الأطفال الذين يقضون خمس ساعات يوميًا على الشاشات لديهم مفردات أقل بكثير مقارنة بمن يقضون نحو 44 دقيقة فقط يوميًا، ما يؤكد وجود تأثير مباشر على التطور اللغوي في السنوات الأولى الحرجة.
ومن المتوقع أن تصدر الحكومة البريطانية إرشادات جديدة للآباء في أبريل المقبل تحدد المدة المثالية لاستخدام الشاشات للأطفال دون الخامسة، مع نصائح عملية لدمج الأجهزة مع اللعب والقراءة والمحادثة اليومية.
وأكدت فيليبسون أن المبادرة تهدف أيضًا إلى تقديم بدائل صحية، لضمان نمو لغوي سليم للأطفال وحماية تركيزهم خلال السنوات المبكرة من حياتهم.
British Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson warned that excessive screen time among young children may sharply reduce their vocabulary and weaken their ability to speak and interact. Recent studies in the UK show that children who spend five hours or more daily in front of the television or tablets have significantly fewer words than their peers.
Phillipson added that about 98% of children watch screens daily by the time they reach two years old, noting that heavy reliance on digital devices affects focus and participation in daily activities, and weakens early learning ability.
The British Education Secretary stated, "Screens are a part of our lives now, but excessive use blocks opportunities for natural language learning, so we need to guide children towards interactive methods like storytelling and educational games."
The British government study clarified that children who spend five hours a day on screens have significantly fewer words compared to those who spend only about 44 minutes daily, confirming a direct impact on language development during critical early years.
The British government is expected to issue new guidelines for parents next April that will outline the ideal duration of screen use for children under five, along with practical advice for integrating devices with play, reading, and daily conversation.
Phillipson emphasized that the initiative also aims to provide healthy alternatives to ensure proper linguistic growth for children and protect their focus during the early years of their lives.