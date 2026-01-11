British Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson warned that excessive screen time among young children may sharply reduce their vocabulary and weaken their ability to speak and interact. Recent studies in the UK show that children who spend five hours or more daily in front of the television or tablets have significantly fewer words than their peers.

Phillipson added that about 98% of children watch screens daily by the time they reach two years old, noting that heavy reliance on digital devices affects focus and participation in daily activities, and weakens early learning ability.

The British Education Secretary stated, "Screens are a part of our lives now, but excessive use blocks opportunities for natural language learning, so we need to guide children towards interactive methods like storytelling and educational games."

The British government study clarified that children who spend five hours a day on screens have significantly fewer words compared to those who spend only about 44 minutes daily, confirming a direct impact on language development during critical early years.

The British government is expected to issue new guidelines for parents next April that will outline the ideal duration of screen use for children under five, along with practical advice for integrating devices with play, reading, and daily conversation.

Phillipson emphasized that the initiative also aims to provide healthy alternatives to ensure proper linguistic growth for children and protect their focus during the early years of their lives.