حذرت وزيرة التعليم البريطانية بريدجيت فيليبسون من أن الإفراط في استخدام الشاشات بين الأطفال الصغار قد يقلل بشكل حاد من مفرداتهم اللغوية ويضعف قدرتهم على التحدث والتفاعل. وتظهر الدراسات الأخيرة في المملكة المتحدة أن الأطفال الذين يقضون خمس ساعات أو أكثر يوميًا أمام التلفزيون أو الأجهزة اللوحية يمتلكون مفردات أقل بكثير من أقرانهم.

وأضافت فيليبسون أن نحو 98٪ من الأطفال يشاهدون الشاشات يوميًا عند بلوغهم سنتين، مشيرة إلى أن الاعتماد المكثف على الأجهزة الرقمية يؤثر على التركيز والمشاركة في الأنشطة اليومية، ويضعف القدرة على التعلم المبكر.

وقالت وزيرة التعليم البريطانية: «الشاشات جزء من حياتنا الآن، لكن الاستخدام المفرط يحجب فرص تعلم اللغة الطبيعية، ولذا علينا توجيه الأطفال نحو طرق تفاعلية مثل القصص والألعاب التعليمية».

وأوضحت الدراسة الحكومية البريطانية أن الأطفال الذين يقضون خمس ساعات يوميًا على الشاشات لديهم مفردات أقل بكثير مقارنة بمن يقضون نحو 44 دقيقة فقط يوميًا، ما يؤكد وجود تأثير مباشر على التطور اللغوي في السنوات الأولى الحرجة.

ومن المتوقع أن تصدر الحكومة البريطانية إرشادات جديدة للآباء في أبريل المقبل تحدد المدة المثالية لاستخدام الشاشات للأطفال دون الخامسة، مع نصائح عملية لدمج الأجهزة مع اللعب والقراءة والمحادثة اليومية.

وأكدت فيليبسون أن المبادرة تهدف أيضًا إلى تقديم بدائل صحية، لضمان نمو لغوي سليم للأطفال وحماية تركيزهم خلال السنوات المبكرة من حياتهم.