يواجه الأب الأمريكي بول ألين بيريز (63 عامًا) السجن المؤبد دون إفراج مشروط، بعد ثبوت مسؤوليته عن وفاة أطفاله الخمسة الرضع على مدى تسع سنوات في واحدة من أبشع قضايا العنف الأسري التي كشفتها ولاية كاليفورنيا.
القضية التي طويت فصولها أخيرًا في مقاطعة يولو شمالي الولاية، لم تبدأ باعتراف ولا بشكوى، بل بصدفة مرعبة عام 2007، عندما عثر محققون على رفات رضيع داخل صندوق تبريد ملقى في ممر مائي قرب وودلاند. كان الطفل ملفوفًا ببطانية، ويرتدي حفاضة فقط، ويبلغ من العمر نحو شهر واحد عند وفاته.
استغرق كشف هوية الرضيع 12 عامًا، قبل أن يقود تحليل الحمض النووي عام 2019 إلى تحديده باسم نيكو لي بيريز، ليتضح لاحقًا أنه واحد من خمسة أطفال فقدوا حياتهم في ظروف متشابهة بين عامي 1992 و2001. ولم يُعثر إلا على رفات طفلين، فيما ظلت جثامين البقية مجهولة المصير حتى اليوم.
وأعادت التحقيقات فتح تاريخ طويل من العنف داخل المنزل، خصوصاً بعد شهادة الزوجة يولاندا بيريز، التي كشفت أمام المحكمة سنوات من الضرب والتهديد والاعتداءات الجنسية، مؤكدة أن زوجها قتل طفلهما الأول بعد نوبة عنف، وواصل تهديدها بالقتل لإجبارها على الصمت.
ومن بين ستة أطفال من الزوجين، بقيت الابنة الكبرى بريتاني الناجية الوحيدة. أما الأم فقد أقرت بتهم تتعلق بتعريض الأطفال للخطر، وأسقطت عنها تهم القتل مقابل تعاونها مع الادعاء، وتواجه حكمًا بالسجن قد يصل إلى عشر سنوات.
ومن المقرر أن تنطق المحكمة بالحكم النهائي على بيريز في السادس من أبريل، ليغلق أحد أكثر الملفات الجنائية رعبًا في تاريخ الولاية، بعد سنوات طويلة من الغموض والموت الصامت.
American father Paul Allen Perez (63 years old) faces life in prison without parole after being found responsible for the deaths of his five infant children over nine years in one of the most horrific domestic violence cases uncovered in California.
The case, which has finally come to a close in Yolo County in the northern part of the state, did not begin with a confession or a complaint, but rather with a horrifying coincidence in 2007, when investigators discovered the remains of an infant inside a cooler discarded in a waterway near Woodland. The child was wrapped in a blanket, wearing only a diaper, and was about one month old at the time of death.
It took 12 years to uncover the identity of the infant, before DNA analysis in 2019 identified him as Nico Lee Perez, later revealed to be one of five children who lost their lives under similar circumstances between 1992 and 2001. Only the remains of two children were found, while the bodies of the others remain unidentified to this day.
The investigations reopened a long history of violence within the home, especially after the testimony of wife Yolanda Perez, who revealed in court years of beatings, threats, and sexual assaults, confirming that her husband killed their first child after an episode of violence and continued to threaten her with death to force her into silence.
Of the couple's six children, the eldest daughter Brittany is the only survivor. The mother has pleaded guilty to charges related to endangering the children, and murder charges were dropped in exchange for her cooperation with the prosecution, facing a sentence of up to ten years in prison.
The court is set to deliver the final verdict on Perez on April 6, closing one of the most horrifying criminal cases in the state's history, after many years of mystery and silent death.