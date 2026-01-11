يواجه الأب الأمريكي بول ألين بيريز (63 عامًا) السجن المؤبد دون إفراج مشروط، بعد ثبوت مسؤوليته عن وفاة أطفاله الخمسة الرضع على مدى تسع سنوات في واحدة من أبشع قضايا العنف الأسري التي كشفتها ولاية كاليفورنيا.

القضية التي طويت فصولها أخيرًا في مقاطعة يولو شمالي الولاية، لم تبدأ باعتراف ولا بشكوى، بل بصدفة مرعبة عام 2007، عندما عثر محققون على رفات رضيع داخل صندوق تبريد ملقى في ممر مائي قرب وودلاند. كان الطفل ملفوفًا ببطانية، ويرتدي حفاضة فقط، ويبلغ من العمر نحو شهر واحد عند وفاته.

استغرق كشف هوية الرضيع 12 عامًا، قبل أن يقود تحليل الحمض النووي عام 2019 إلى تحديده باسم نيكو لي بيريز، ليتضح لاحقًا أنه واحد من خمسة أطفال فقدوا حياتهم في ظروف متشابهة بين عامي 1992 و2001. ولم يُعثر إلا على رفات طفلين، فيما ظلت جثامين البقية مجهولة المصير حتى اليوم.

وأعادت التحقيقات فتح تاريخ طويل من العنف داخل المنزل، خصوصاً بعد شهادة الزوجة يولاندا بيريز، التي كشفت أمام المحكمة سنوات من الضرب والتهديد والاعتداءات الجنسية، مؤكدة أن زوجها قتل طفلهما الأول بعد نوبة عنف، وواصل تهديدها بالقتل لإجبارها على الصمت.

ومن بين ستة أطفال من الزوجين، بقيت الابنة الكبرى بريتاني الناجية الوحيدة. أما الأم فقد أقرت بتهم تتعلق بتعريض الأطفال للخطر، وأسقطت عنها تهم القتل مقابل تعاونها مع الادعاء، وتواجه حكمًا بالسجن قد يصل إلى عشر سنوات.

ومن المقرر أن تنطق المحكمة بالحكم النهائي على بيريز في السادس من أبريل، ليغلق أحد أكثر الملفات الجنائية رعبًا في تاريخ الولاية، بعد سنوات طويلة من الغموض والموت الصامت.