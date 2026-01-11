American father Paul Allen Perez (63 years old) faces life in prison without parole after being found responsible for the deaths of his five infant children over nine years in one of the most horrific domestic violence cases uncovered in California.

The case, which has finally come to a close in Yolo County in the northern part of the state, did not begin with a confession or a complaint, but rather with a horrifying coincidence in 2007, when investigators discovered the remains of an infant inside a cooler discarded in a waterway near Woodland. The child was wrapped in a blanket, wearing only a diaper, and was about one month old at the time of death.

It took 12 years to uncover the identity of the infant, before DNA analysis in 2019 identified him as Nico Lee Perez, later revealed to be one of five children who lost their lives under similar circumstances between 1992 and 2001. Only the remains of two children were found, while the bodies of the others remain unidentified to this day.

The investigations reopened a long history of violence within the home, especially after the testimony of wife Yolanda Perez, who revealed in court years of beatings, threats, and sexual assaults, confirming that her husband killed their first child after an episode of violence and continued to threaten her with death to force her into silence.

Of the couple's six children, the eldest daughter Brittany is the only survivor. The mother has pleaded guilty to charges related to endangering the children, and murder charges were dropped in exchange for her cooperation with the prosecution, facing a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

The court is set to deliver the final verdict on Perez on April 6, closing one of the most horrifying criminal cases in the state's history, after many years of mystery and silent death.