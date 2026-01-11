Family disputes that have lasted for four decades turned into a shocking bloody scene in Britain, after a woman found herself in front of Norwich Crown Court accused of attempting to murder her ex-husband, in an incident ignited by a fateful decision regarding their dogs.

The case, which is being closely followed by British media, dates back to a critical confrontation between the former couple Keith Bridger and his ex-wife Claire Bridger, following a separation that ended a marriage lasting nearly forty years, despite mediation attempts to salvage what remained of the relationship.

According to what was presented in court, the man informed his ex-wife during a visit to his new home in Norfolk that the two dogs they had adopted years ago from an animal shelter had been disposed of, after all attempts to find an alternative shelter for them failed due to behavioral issues.

This news, according to the victim's testimony, triggered an unprecedented outburst of rage in the accused, who went into a hysterical state, began screaming, accusing her ex-husband of killing her dogs and destroying her life. Moments later, the verbal confrontation escalated into physical violence.

The prosecution's statements indicate that Claire suddenly stopped her car, got out while holding a knife, and then attacked her ex-husband, stabbing him beneath the rib cage and under the armpit, while he was trying to protect himself. Testimonies also confirmed that she bit him twice on the thigh, leaving him bleeding before neighbors intervened to disarm her and save his life.

In contrast, the woman denied the attempted murder charge, stating that her visit was spontaneous to hand him some belongings, and that she does not remember the details of what happened after opening the car door, noting that shock and panic overwhelmed her upon hearing the news about the disposal of the dogs. She later admitted, after watching the incident's recording, that she appeared to be in a complete loss of control.

The trial is still ongoing, amidst widespread media and public interest, as it is considered one of the most controversial family cases in Britain, due to the shocking details it reveals about the collapse of relationships and the limits of anger, when emotions turn into a weapon.