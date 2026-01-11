تحولت خلافات عائلية عمرها أربعة عقود إلى مشهد دموي صادم في بريطانيا، بعدما وجدت سيدة نفسها أمام محكمة نورويتش كراون متهمة بمحاولة قتل طليقها، في واقعة أشعلها قرار مصيري يتعلق بكلبيهما.

القضية التي تتابعها وسائل الإعلام البريطانية باهتمام واسع، تعود إلى لحظة مواجهة حاسمة بين الزوجين السابقين كيث بريدجر وطليقته كلير بريدجر، عقب انفصال أنهى زواجا استمر نحو أربعين عاما، رغم محاولات الوساطة لإصلاح ما تبقى من العلاقة.

وبحسب ما عرض أمام المحكمة، فإن الرجل أبلغ طليقته خلال زيارة لمنزله الجديد في منطقة نورفولك بأن الكلبين اللذين تبناهما قبل سنوات من ملجأ للحيوانات قد تم التخلص منهما، بعد فشل جميع المحاولات لإيجاد مأوى بديل لهما بسبب مشكلات سلوكية.

هذا الخبر وفقا لشهادة المجني عليه، فجّر نوبة غضب غير مسبوقة لدى المتهمة التي دخلت في حالة هيستيرية، وبدأت بالصراخ متهمة طليقها بقتل كلابها وتدمير حياتها. وبعد لحظات تحولت المواجهة الكلامية إلى عنف جسدي.

وتذهب إفادات الادعاء إلى أن كلير أوقفت سيارتها بشكل مفاجئ، وترجلت وهي تحمل سكينا، ثم هاجمت طليقها وطعنته أسفل القفص الصدري وتحت الإبط، بينما كان يحاول حماية نفسه. كما أكدت الشهادات أنها عضّته مرتين في فخذه، وتركته ينزف قبل أن يتدخل الجيران لنزع السلاح وإنقاذ حياته.

في المقابل، نفت المرأة تهمة محاولة القتل، وقالت إن زيارتها كانت عفوية لتسليمه بعض الأغراض، وإنها لا تتذكر تفاصيل ما حدث بعد فتح باب السيارة، مشيرة إلى أن الصدمة والذعر سيطرا عليها فور سماع خبر التخلص من الكلاب. واعترفت لاحقا بعد مشاهدة تسجيل الحادثة، بأنها بدت في حالة فقدان كامل للسيطرة.

ولا تزال المحاكمة مستمرة، وسط اهتمام إعلامي وشعبي واسع، باعتبارها واحدة من أكثر القضايا الأسرية إثارة للجدل في بريطانيا، لما تحمله من تفاصيل صادمة عن انهيار العلاقات، وحدود الغضب، حين تتحول المشاعر إلى سلاح.