تحولت خلافات عائلية عمرها أربعة عقود إلى مشهد دموي صادم في بريطانيا، بعدما وجدت سيدة نفسها أمام محكمة نورويتش كراون متهمة بمحاولة قتل طليقها، في واقعة أشعلها قرار مصيري يتعلق بكلبيهما.
القضية التي تتابعها وسائل الإعلام البريطانية باهتمام واسع، تعود إلى لحظة مواجهة حاسمة بين الزوجين السابقين كيث بريدجر وطليقته كلير بريدجر، عقب انفصال أنهى زواجا استمر نحو أربعين عاما، رغم محاولات الوساطة لإصلاح ما تبقى من العلاقة.
وبحسب ما عرض أمام المحكمة، فإن الرجل أبلغ طليقته خلال زيارة لمنزله الجديد في منطقة نورفولك بأن الكلبين اللذين تبناهما قبل سنوات من ملجأ للحيوانات قد تم التخلص منهما، بعد فشل جميع المحاولات لإيجاد مأوى بديل لهما بسبب مشكلات سلوكية.
هذا الخبر وفقا لشهادة المجني عليه، فجّر نوبة غضب غير مسبوقة لدى المتهمة التي دخلت في حالة هيستيرية، وبدأت بالصراخ متهمة طليقها بقتل كلابها وتدمير حياتها. وبعد لحظات تحولت المواجهة الكلامية إلى عنف جسدي.
وتذهب إفادات الادعاء إلى أن كلير أوقفت سيارتها بشكل مفاجئ، وترجلت وهي تحمل سكينا، ثم هاجمت طليقها وطعنته أسفل القفص الصدري وتحت الإبط، بينما كان يحاول حماية نفسه. كما أكدت الشهادات أنها عضّته مرتين في فخذه، وتركته ينزف قبل أن يتدخل الجيران لنزع السلاح وإنقاذ حياته.
في المقابل، نفت المرأة تهمة محاولة القتل، وقالت إن زيارتها كانت عفوية لتسليمه بعض الأغراض، وإنها لا تتذكر تفاصيل ما حدث بعد فتح باب السيارة، مشيرة إلى أن الصدمة والذعر سيطرا عليها فور سماع خبر التخلص من الكلاب. واعترفت لاحقا بعد مشاهدة تسجيل الحادثة، بأنها بدت في حالة فقدان كامل للسيطرة.
ولا تزال المحاكمة مستمرة، وسط اهتمام إعلامي وشعبي واسع، باعتبارها واحدة من أكثر القضايا الأسرية إثارة للجدل في بريطانيا، لما تحمله من تفاصيل صادمة عن انهيار العلاقات، وحدود الغضب، حين تتحول المشاعر إلى سلاح.
Family disputes that have lasted for four decades turned into a shocking bloody scene in Britain, after a woman found herself in front of Norwich Crown Court accused of attempting to murder her ex-husband, in an incident ignited by a fateful decision regarding their dogs.
The case, which is being closely followed by British media, dates back to a critical confrontation between the former couple Keith Bridger and his ex-wife Claire Bridger, following a separation that ended a marriage lasting nearly forty years, despite mediation attempts to salvage what remained of the relationship.
According to what was presented in court, the man informed his ex-wife during a visit to his new home in Norfolk that the two dogs they had adopted years ago from an animal shelter had been disposed of, after all attempts to find an alternative shelter for them failed due to behavioral issues.
This news, according to the victim's testimony, triggered an unprecedented outburst of rage in the accused, who went into a hysterical state, began screaming, accusing her ex-husband of killing her dogs and destroying her life. Moments later, the verbal confrontation escalated into physical violence.
The prosecution's statements indicate that Claire suddenly stopped her car, got out while holding a knife, and then attacked her ex-husband, stabbing him beneath the rib cage and under the armpit, while he was trying to protect himself. Testimonies also confirmed that she bit him twice on the thigh, leaving him bleeding before neighbors intervened to disarm her and save his life.
In contrast, the woman denied the attempted murder charge, stating that her visit was spontaneous to hand him some belongings, and that she does not remember the details of what happened after opening the car door, noting that shock and panic overwhelmed her upon hearing the news about the disposal of the dogs. She later admitted, after watching the incident's recording, that she appeared to be in a complete loss of control.
The trial is still ongoing, amidst widespread media and public interest, as it is considered one of the most controversial family cases in Britain, due to the shocking details it reveals about the collapse of relationships and the limits of anger, when emotions turn into a weapon.