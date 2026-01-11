Cybersecurity experts have warned of a rising new fraudulent method targeting users of the "WhatsApp" application, which relies on what is known as phantom pairing, allowing the account to be hacked without the need for direct interaction from the victim.



According to analyses published on specialized security platforms such as Kaspersky Securelist and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), attackers exploit behavioral vulnerabilities more than technical ones by convincing the user to link their account to another device or a fake code.



The process often occurs through messages that appear official or from trusted sources, asking the user to take quick action, which grants the attacker full access to conversations and data.



Security researchers emphasize that the danger of this method lies in its difficulty to detect early, as it does not require the installation of malicious software but rather exploits the "linked devices" feature itself.



Meta, the owner of the application, recommends enabling two-factor authentication, regularly reviewing linked devices, and not sharing any verification codes, no matter how trustworthy their source may seem.



Experts stress that digital awareness has become the first line of defense in light of the evolving methods of fraud and their rapid spread.