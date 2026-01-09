عاصفة مُرعبة تضرب أوروبا الشمالية.. رياح قوية وثلوج كثيفة تقطع الكهرباء عن مئات الآلاف

اجتاحت عاصفة غوريتي، الأولى المُسماة في عام 2026، شمال أوروبا، اليوم (الجمعة)، حيث ضربت فرنسا وبريطانيا برياح قوية وثلوج إضافية، مما أدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن مئات الآلاف من المنازل وتعطيل واسع في وسائل النقل.
في فرنسا، أعلنت شركة "إينيديس" المسؤولة عن توزيع الكهرباء أن نحو 380 ألف منزل فقدوا التيار الكهربائي، معظمها في منطقتي نورماندي وبريتاني.
وسُجلت هبات رياح تجاوزت 150 كيلومترًا في الساعة في منطقة مانش شمال غرب البلاد، بلغت ذروتها 213 كيلومترًا في الساعة في مدينة بارفلور، وهو رقم قياسي.
ونتيجة لذلك، علقت شركة السكك الحديدية الفرنسية "إس إن سي إف" خدمات القطارات بين باريس ومنطقة نورماندي.
انقطاع الكهرباء في بريطانيا
أما في بريطانيا، فقد انقطعت الكهرباء عن 57 ألف منزل، وفقًا لشبكة الكهرباء الوطنية، بعد أن جلبت العاصفة المزيد من الثلوج عقب أسبوع من الطقس المتجمد.
إغلاق مدارس في أسكتلندا
ومن المتوقع إغلاق مئات المدارس في أسكتلندا وأجزاء من وسط إنجلترا، التي تأثرت بشدة بالعاصفة، وحذرت شركات السكك الحديدية في تلك المناطق الركاب من عدم السفر، مع تعليق بعض الخدمات.
عاصفة غوريتي
وتُعد عاصفة غوريتي، التي سمتها هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الفرنسية، حدثًا متعدد المخاطر، مع تحذيرات من رياح عنيفة وتراكم ثلوج يصل إلى 30 سم في بعض المناطق.
The Goryty storm, the first named in 2026, swept across Northern Europe today (Friday), hitting France and Britain with strong winds and additional snowfall, leading to power outages for hundreds of thousands of homes and widespread disruption in transportation.
In France, the electricity distribution company "Enedis" announced that around 380,000 homes lost power, mostly in the Normandy and Brittany regions.
Wind gusts exceeding 150 kilometers per hour were recorded in the Manche area in the northwest of the country, peaking at 213 kilometers per hour in the town of Barfleur, a record figure.
As a result, the French railway company "SNCF" suspended train services between Paris and the Normandy region.
Power Outages in Britain
In Britain, power was cut to 57,000 homes, according to the National Grid, after the storm brought more snow following a week of freezing weather.
School Closures in Scotland
Hundreds of schools in Scotland and parts of central England, which were heavily affected by the storm, are expected to close, and railway companies in those areas warned passengers against traveling, with some services suspended.
Storm Goryty
The Goryty storm, named by the French meteorological agency, is considered a multi-hazard event, with warnings of violent winds and snow accumulation of up to 30 cm in some areas.