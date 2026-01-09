عاصفة مُرعبة تضرب أوروبا الشمالية.. رياح قوية وثلوج كثيفة تقطع الكهرباء عن مئات الآلاف

The Goryty storm, the first named in 2026, swept across Northern Europe today (Friday), hitting France and Britain with strong winds and additional snowfall, leading to power outages for hundreds of thousands of homes and widespread disruption in transportation.

In France, the electricity distribution company "Enedis" announced that around 380,000 homes lost power, mostly in the Normandy and Brittany regions.

Wind gusts exceeding 150 kilometers per hour were recorded in the Manche area in the northwest of the country, peaking at 213 kilometers per hour in the town of Barfleur, a record figure.

As a result, the French railway company "SNCF" suspended train services between Paris and the Normandy region.



Power Outages in Britain

In Britain, power was cut to 57,000 homes, according to the National Grid, after the storm brought more snow following a week of freezing weather.

School Closures in Scotland

Hundreds of schools in Scotland and parts of central England, which were heavily affected by the storm, are expected to close, and railway companies in those areas warned passengers against traveling, with some services suspended.

Storm Goryty

The Goryty storm, named by the French meteorological agency, is considered a multi-hazard event, with warnings of violent winds and snow accumulation of up to 30 cm in some areas.