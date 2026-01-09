اجتاحت عاصفة غوريتي، الأولى المُسماة في عام 2026، شمال أوروبا، اليوم (الجمعة)، حيث ضربت فرنسا وبريطانيا برياح قوية وثلوج إضافية، مما أدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن مئات الآلاف من المنازل وتعطيل واسع في وسائل النقل.

عاصفة مُرعبة تضرب أوروبا الشمالية.. رياح قوية وثلوج كثيفة تقطع الكهرباء عن مئات الآلاف

في فرنسا، أعلنت شركة "إينيديس" المسؤولة عن توزيع الكهرباء أن نحو 380 ألف منزل فقدوا التيار الكهربائي، معظمها في منطقتي نورماندي وبريتاني.

وسُجلت هبات رياح تجاوزت 150 كيلومترًا في الساعة في منطقة مانش شمال غرب البلاد، بلغت ذروتها 213 كيلومترًا في الساعة في مدينة بارفلور، وهو رقم قياسي.

ونتيجة لذلك، علقت شركة السكك الحديدية الفرنسية "إس إن سي إف" خدمات القطارات بين باريس ومنطقة نورماندي.
انقطاع الكهرباء في بريطانيا

أما في بريطانيا، فقد انقطعت الكهرباء عن 57 ألف منزل، وفقًا لشبكة الكهرباء الوطنية، بعد أن جلبت العاصفة المزيد من الثلوج عقب أسبوع من الطقس المتجمد.

إغلاق مدارس في أسكتلندا

ومن المتوقع إغلاق مئات المدارس في أسكتلندا وأجزاء من وسط إنجلترا، التي تأثرت بشدة بالعاصفة، وحذرت شركات السكك الحديدية في تلك المناطق الركاب من عدم السفر، مع تعليق بعض الخدمات.

عاصفة غوريتي

وتُعد عاصفة غوريتي، التي سمتها هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الفرنسية، حدثًا متعدد المخاطر، مع تحذيرات من رياح عنيفة وتراكم ثلوج يصل إلى 30 سم في بعض المناطق.