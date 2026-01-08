رفع رجل إيطالي يبلغ من العمر 42 عاماً دعوى قضائية مثيرة ضد مطعم محلي، بعد أن أدت مقاطع فيديو تروّج للمطعم على «تيك توك» إلى انهيار زواجه بشكل مفاجئ. وأظهر الفيديو الرجل برفقة امرأة أخرى، ما دفع زوجته لإنهاء العلاقة على الفور.

وكان الرجل قد أخبر زوجته أنه سيشارك في عشاء عمل مع زملائه، لكن الفيديو كشف الحقيقة الصادمة، ما أشعل جدلاً واسعاً حول حقوق الخصوصية الفردية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ويمثل الرجل جمعية حماية المستهلك الإيطالية «كوداكونز»، التي تسعى للحصول على تعويضات عن الأضرار النفسية والاجتماعية التي سبّبها نشر الفيديو دون إذنه. وقال المتحدث باسم الجمعية فرانشيسكو تاناسي: «من غير المقبول أن يقوم أي مطعم بتصوير عملائه ومشاركة مقاطعهم علناً دون موافقة، فالعواقب قد تكون كارثية على حياتهم الشخصية».

وتثير القضية تساؤلات واسعة حول حدود التسويق الرقمي في إيطاليا، ومدى تأثير مقاطع الفيديو على العلاقات الأسرية، وسط ترقب لمعرفة ما إذا كانت محكمة حماية البيانات ستفرض قيوداً جديدة على تصوير العملاء في الأماكن العامة والخاصة.

ولم يصدر المطعم أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن، فيما يتابع الرأي العام الإيطالي القضية بشغف، نظراً للطابع الصادم للواقعة والنتائج المحتملة التي قد تغيّر قواعد التعامل الرقمي للأعمال التجارية.