رفع رجل إيطالي يبلغ من العمر 42 عاماً دعوى قضائية مثيرة ضد مطعم محلي، بعد أن أدت مقاطع فيديو تروّج للمطعم على «تيك توك» إلى انهيار زواجه بشكل مفاجئ. وأظهر الفيديو الرجل برفقة امرأة أخرى، ما دفع زوجته لإنهاء العلاقة على الفور.
وكان الرجل قد أخبر زوجته أنه سيشارك في عشاء عمل مع زملائه، لكن الفيديو كشف الحقيقة الصادمة، ما أشعل جدلاً واسعاً حول حقوق الخصوصية الفردية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
ويمثل الرجل جمعية حماية المستهلك الإيطالية «كوداكونز»، التي تسعى للحصول على تعويضات عن الأضرار النفسية والاجتماعية التي سبّبها نشر الفيديو دون إذنه. وقال المتحدث باسم الجمعية فرانشيسكو تاناسي: «من غير المقبول أن يقوم أي مطعم بتصوير عملائه ومشاركة مقاطعهم علناً دون موافقة، فالعواقب قد تكون كارثية على حياتهم الشخصية».
وتثير القضية تساؤلات واسعة حول حدود التسويق الرقمي في إيطاليا، ومدى تأثير مقاطع الفيديو على العلاقات الأسرية، وسط ترقب لمعرفة ما إذا كانت محكمة حماية البيانات ستفرض قيوداً جديدة على تصوير العملاء في الأماكن العامة والخاصة.
ولم يصدر المطعم أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن، فيما يتابع الرأي العام الإيطالي القضية بشغف، نظراً للطابع الصادم للواقعة والنتائج المحتملة التي قد تغيّر قواعد التعامل الرقمي للأعمال التجارية.
An Italian man, 42 years old, has filed an intriguing lawsuit against a local restaurant after videos promoting the restaurant on TikTok led to the sudden collapse of his marriage. The video showed the man with another woman, prompting his wife to end the relationship immediately.
The man had told his wife that he would be attending a work dinner with colleagues, but the video revealed the shocking truth, igniting a widespread debate about individual privacy rights on social media platforms.
The man represents the Italian consumer protection association "Codacons," which is seeking compensation for the psychological and social damages caused by the publication of the video without his consent. The association's spokesperson, Francesco Tanasi, stated: "It is unacceptable for any restaurant to film its customers and share their clips publicly without consent; the consequences can be catastrophic for their personal lives."
The case raises broad questions about the limits of digital marketing in Italy and the impact of videos on family relationships, as there is anticipation regarding whether the data protection court will impose new restrictions on filming customers in public and private spaces.
The restaurant has not issued any official comment so far, while the Italian public is following the case with great interest, given the shocking nature of the incident and the potential outcomes that could change the rules of digital engagement for businesses.