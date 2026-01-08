An Italian man, 42 years old, has filed an intriguing lawsuit against a local restaurant after videos promoting the restaurant on TikTok led to the sudden collapse of his marriage. The video showed the man with another woman, prompting his wife to end the relationship immediately.

The man had told his wife that he would be attending a work dinner with colleagues, but the video revealed the shocking truth, igniting a widespread debate about individual privacy rights on social media platforms.

The man represents the Italian consumer protection association "Codacons," which is seeking compensation for the psychological and social damages caused by the publication of the video without his consent. The association's spokesperson, Francesco Tanasi, stated: "It is unacceptable for any restaurant to film its customers and share their clips publicly without consent; the consequences can be catastrophic for their personal lives."

The case raises broad questions about the limits of digital marketing in Italy and the impact of videos on family relationships, as there is anticipation regarding whether the data protection court will impose new restrictions on filming customers in public and private spaces.

The restaurant has not issued any official comment so far, while the Italian public is following the case with great interest, given the shocking nature of the incident and the potential outcomes that could change the rules of digital engagement for businesses.