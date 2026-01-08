The Egyptian government announced its urgent move to stop the BingeCircle program after a promotional announcement for the upcoming episode caused widespread outrage due to the participation of two children in a format mimicking dating shows intended for adults.

The head of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, Dr. Sahar El-Sunbati, stated that using the concept of "dating" with children poses a significant risk to their innocence and represents a blatant violation of the ethical and professional standards associated with children's content.

She added that the content exploits children to increase viewership and create a "trend," which may encourage the imitation of behaviors that are not suitable for their ages. El-Sunbati directed an official complaint to the Public Prosecution and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to take the necessary legal actions.

The promotional announcement sparked a wave of anger on social media, as users considered involving children in programs based on dating, even in a representational manner, to be a serious and unacceptable transgression, prompting the Egyptian authorities to act immediately to prevent any negative impact on the young.