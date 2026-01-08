أعلنت الحكومة المصرية تحركها العاجل لوقف برنامج BingeCircle بعد أن أثار إعلان ترويجي للحلقة المقبلة ضجة واسعة، بسبب مشاركة طفلين في قالب يحاكي برامج المواعدة المخصصة للبالغين.

وقالت رئيسة المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة الدكتورة سحر السنباطي إن استخدام فكرة «المواعدة» مع الأطفال يشكل خطراً كبيراً على براءتهم، ويُعد خروجاً صارخاً عن المعايير الأخلاقية والمهنية المرتبطة بمحتوى الأطفال.

وأضافت أن المحتوى يستغل الأطفال لرفع نسب المشاهدة وصناعة «تريند»، وهو ما قد يُشجع على تقليد سلوكيات لا تتناسب مع أعمارهم. ووجهت السنباطي بلاغاً رسمياً إلى النيابة العامة والمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وتسبب الإعلان الترويجي بموجة غضب على مواقع التواصل، إذ اعتبر مستخدمون أن إشراك الأطفال في برامج مبنية على المواعدة حتى بشكل تمثيلي، يُعد تجاوزاً خطيراً وغير مقبول، مما دفع السلطات المصرية إلى التحرك فوراً لمنع أي تأثير سلبي على الصغار.