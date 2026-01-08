أعلنت الحكومة المصرية تحركها العاجل لوقف برنامج BingeCircle بعد أن أثار إعلان ترويجي للحلقة المقبلة ضجة واسعة، بسبب مشاركة طفلين في قالب يحاكي برامج المواعدة المخصصة للبالغين.
وقالت رئيسة المجلس القومي للطفولة والأمومة الدكتورة سحر السنباطي إن استخدام فكرة «المواعدة» مع الأطفال يشكل خطراً كبيراً على براءتهم، ويُعد خروجاً صارخاً عن المعايير الأخلاقية والمهنية المرتبطة بمحتوى الأطفال.
وأضافت أن المحتوى يستغل الأطفال لرفع نسب المشاهدة وصناعة «تريند»، وهو ما قد يُشجع على تقليد سلوكيات لا تتناسب مع أعمارهم. ووجهت السنباطي بلاغاً رسمياً إلى النيابة العامة والمجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
وتسبب الإعلان الترويجي بموجة غضب على مواقع التواصل، إذ اعتبر مستخدمون أن إشراك الأطفال في برامج مبنية على المواعدة حتى بشكل تمثيلي، يُعد تجاوزاً خطيراً وغير مقبول، مما دفع السلطات المصرية إلى التحرك فوراً لمنع أي تأثير سلبي على الصغار.
The Egyptian government announced its urgent move to stop the BingeCircle program after a promotional announcement for the upcoming episode caused widespread outrage due to the participation of two children in a format mimicking dating shows intended for adults.
The head of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, Dr. Sahar El-Sunbati, stated that using the concept of "dating" with children poses a significant risk to their innocence and represents a blatant violation of the ethical and professional standards associated with children's content.
She added that the content exploits children to increase viewership and create a "trend," which may encourage the imitation of behaviors that are not suitable for their ages. El-Sunbati directed an official complaint to the Public Prosecution and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to take the necessary legal actions.
The promotional announcement sparked a wave of anger on social media, as users considered involving children in programs based on dating, even in a representational manner, to be a serious and unacceptable transgression, prompting the Egyptian authorities to act immediately to prevent any negative impact on the young.