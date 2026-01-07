The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait announced the dispatch of First Lieutenant Paratrooper Dana Nasser Al-Shaleen to Greece to study aviation sciences, making her the first Kuwaiti woman to pilot a military aircraft.



The Ministry of Interior stated that the General Department of Police Aviation sent Dana to receive advanced practical and academic training in the field of police aviation, aiming to qualify her to work as a pilot officer, marking a first in Kuwaiti military institutions.

Notable Numbers



Dana Al-Shaleen is a member of the Ministry of Interior's skydiving team and has emerged as the first demonstration skydiver in Kuwait. She has completed over 250 skydives and obtained three accredited licenses in this field, in addition to participating in numerous demonstrations during local festivals and events, as well as taking part with the Ministry of Interior team in the first parachute descent held during the graduation ceremony of officer cadets from the 47th batch last February.