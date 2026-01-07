أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية ابتعاث الملازم أول مظلي دانة ناصر الشلين إلى اليونان لدراسة علوم الطيران، لتصبح بذلك أول امرأة كويتية تقود طائرة عسكرية. تدريب عملي وأكاديمي متقدم
وأفادت وزارة الداخلية بأن الإدارة العامة لجناح طيران الشرطة أوفدت دانة لتلقي تدريب عملي وأكاديمي متقدم في مجال الطيران الشرطي، بهدف تأهيلها للعمل كضابط طيار، في سابقة تُسجَّل للمرة الأولى داخل المؤسسات العسكرية الكويتية.
أرقام لافتة
دانة الشلين تنتمي إلى فريق وزارة الداخلية للقفز الحر بالمظلات، وبرز اسمها كأول قافزة عروض مظلية في الكويت، وتمكنت من تنفيذ أكثر من 250 قفزة مظلية، وحصلت على ثلاث رخص معتمدة في هذا المجال، إضافة إلى مشاركتها في العديد من العروض ضمن مهرجانات وفعاليات محلية، والمشاركة مع فريق وزارة الداخلية في أول نزول مظلي يُقام خلال حفل تخريج الطلبة الضباط من الدفعة 47 في فبراير الماضي.
The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait announced the dispatch of First Lieutenant Paratrooper Dana Nasser Al-Shaleen to Greece to study aviation sciences, making her the first Kuwaiti woman to pilot a military aircraft.Advanced Practical and Academic Training
The Ministry of Interior stated that the General Department of Police Aviation sent Dana to receive advanced practical and academic training in the field of police aviation, aiming to qualify her to work as a pilot officer, marking a first in Kuwaiti military institutions.
Notable Numbers
Dana Al-Shaleen is a member of the Ministry of Interior's skydiving team and has emerged as the first demonstration skydiver in Kuwait. She has completed over 250 skydives and obtained three accredited licenses in this field, in addition to participating in numerous demonstrations during local festivals and events, as well as taking part with the Ministry of Interior team in the first parachute descent held during the graduation ceremony of officer cadets from the 47th batch last February.