أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية ابتعاث الملازم أول مظلي دانة ناصر الشلين إلى اليونان لدراسة علوم الطيران، لتصبح بذلك أول امرأة كويتية تقود طائرة عسكرية.

تدريب عملي وأكاديمي متقدم


وأفادت وزارة الداخلية بأن الإدارة العامة لجناح طيران الشرطة أوفدت دانة لتلقي تدريب عملي وأكاديمي متقدم في مجال الطيران الشرطي، بهدف تأهيلها للعمل كضابط طيار، في سابقة تُسجَّل للمرة الأولى داخل المؤسسات العسكرية الكويتية.

أرقام لافتة


دانة الشلين تنتمي إلى فريق وزارة الداخلية للقفز الحر بالمظلات، وبرز اسمها كأول قافزة عروض مظلية في الكويت، وتمكنت من تنفيذ أكثر من 250 قفزة مظلية، وحصلت على ثلاث رخص معتمدة في هذا المجال، إضافة إلى مشاركتها في العديد من العروض ضمن مهرجانات وفعاليات محلية، والمشاركة مع فريق وزارة الداخلية في أول نزول مظلي يُقام خلال حفل تخريج الطلبة الضباط من الدفعة 47 في فبراير الماضي.