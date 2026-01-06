At least 14 people have died due to floods that hit the North Sulawesi region in Indonesia, while search operations continue for missing persons following heavy rains that caused flooding on Siau Island.

Authorities reported that rescue teams are still searching for 4 missing individuals, while 18 people have been injured so far, with information gathering ongoing in anticipation of additional cases.

Main roads in the affected areas remain covered with debris, mud, and rocks, while at least 444 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, with heavy machinery being used to clear blocked roads.

The floods have destroyed hundreds of homes and government buildings, amid the peak of the rainy season expected to continue through January and February, increasing the risk of flooding in several Indonesian islands.