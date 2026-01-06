لقي ما لا يقل عن 14 شخصاً مصرعهم؛ جراء سيول ضربت منطقة سولاويسي الشمالية في إندونيسيا، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث عن مفقودين، عقب أمطار غزيرة تسببت في فيضانات بجزيرة سياو.

وأفادت السلطات أن فرق الإنقاذ تواصل البحث عن 4 مفقودين، فيما أُصيب 18 شخصاً حتى الآن، مع استمرار جمع المعلومات تحسباً لوجود حالات إضافية.

ولا تزال الطرق الرئيسية في المناطق المتضررة مغطاة بالحطام والطين والصخور، في وقت جرى فيه إجلاء ما لا يقل عن 444 شخصاً إلى مراكز إيواء مؤقتة، مع استخدام آليات ثقيلة لفتح الطرق المغلقة.

وأدت السيول إلى تدمير مئات المنازل والمباني الحكومية، في ظل ذروة موسم الأمطار المتوقع استمراره خلال شهري يناير وفبراير، مما يزيد مخاطر الفيضانات في عدد من الجزر الإندونيسية.