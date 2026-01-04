كشفت دراسات حديثة أن مرض الـ«ألزهايمر» والخرف لا يظهران فجأة في سن الشيخوخة، بل غالباً ما يكونان نتيجة تراكم عقود من العادات الصغيرة، كما أن الخيارات اليومية في الطعام والنوم والحركة والالتهاب تشكل كيفية عمل الدماغ بعد سنوات.

وبحسب موقع Hindustan times فإن العادات اليومية البسيطة لا تحسن صحة الدماغ في الحاضر فقط، بل تتراكم على مر السنين لتقلل من خطر التدهور المعرفي في الشيخوخة.

وبحسب الموقع الهندي، كشفت أخصائية التغذية التكاملية المتخصصة في طول العمر ومنع الأمراض المزمنة وصحة الدماغ أليخاندرا روف، خمس إستراتيجيات مدعومة علمياً لدعم الوظائف المعرفية وتقليل خطر الإصابة بالـ«ألزهايمر».

وقالت إن الخرف لا يبدأ في الشيخوخة، بل قبل عقود من ظهور أي أعراض. مؤكدة أن مستقبل الدماغ ليس قدراً محتوماً، بل يمكن تغييره بدءاً من الآن.

1 - أولوية للأوميغا-3

تنصح أليخاندرا بتناول أطعمة غنية بالأوميغا-3 مثل الأسماك الدهنية (السردين والسلمون)، والمكسرات والبذور (الشيا، الكتان، الجوز) يومياً، فالدماغ يتكون من 60% دهون، والأوميغا-3 (EPA وDHA) مواد خام لإصلاح الخلايا وتهدئة الالتهاب، مما يقلل خطر الخرف.

2 - عامل النوم كغسل للدماغ

النوم يعمل كدورة تنظيف عميقة، يزيل الفضلات الأيضية بما فيها البروتينات المرتبطة بالـ«ألزهايمر»، وعدم كفاية النوم يمنع إزالتها، لذا الروتين الليلي ليس رفاهية بل إستراتيجية وقائية عصبية.

3 - تجنب ارتفاع السكر في الدم

الارتفاعات المتكررة في الجلوكوز تسبب التهاباً وانهيار طاقة وتقدم عمر الدماغ، لذا يُنصح بتوازن السكر عبر أولوية البروتينات والألياف، مع حركة بعد الوجبات.

4 - تحرك كل 2 - 3 ساعات

الحركة المنتظمة تزيد تدفق الدم إلى الدماغ فوراً، وتمارين القوة ترفع BDNF (عامل نمو عصبي يُسمى (سماد المعجزة) للدماغ، لذا فلا تكتفِ بتمرين واحد يومياً.

5 - تناول الطعام لتقليل الالتهاب

الالتهاب يسرع التدهور المعرفي، فاختر أطعمة مضادة للالتهاب يومياً: خضروات ملونة، توت، زيت زيتون، أسماك، أعشاب، كركم، وقلل المنتجات المعالجة.

وتشدد أخصائية التغذية أنه باتباع هذه العادات، تستثمر في دماغ أكثر حدة وصحة في المستقبل.