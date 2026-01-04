Recent studies have revealed that Alzheimer's disease and dementia do not appear suddenly in old age, but are often the result of decades of small habits. Daily choices in food, sleep, movement, and inflammation shape how the brain functions over the years.

According to Hindustan Times, simple daily habits not only improve brain health in the present but also accumulate over the years to reduce the risk of cognitive decline in old age.

According to the Indian site, integrative nutritionist specializing in longevity, chronic disease prevention, and brain health, Alejandra Rouf, revealed five scientifically supported strategies to support cognitive function and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's.

She stated that dementia does not begin in old age, but decades before any symptoms appear, emphasizing that the future of the brain is not a predetermined fate, but can be changed starting now.

1 - Priority for Omega-3

Alejandra recommends consuming foods rich in omega-3, such as fatty fish (sardines and salmon), nuts, and seeds (chia, flaxseed, walnuts) daily, as the brain is made up of 60% fat, and omega-3 (EPA and DHA) are raw materials for repairing cells and calming inflammation, which reduces the risk of dementia.

2 - Sleep as a Brain Wash

Sleep acts as a deep cleaning cycle, removing metabolic waste including proteins associated with Alzheimer's. Insufficient sleep prevents their removal, making the nightly routine not a luxury but a neuroprotective strategy.

3 - Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes

Frequent spikes in glucose cause inflammation, energy breakdown, and accelerated aging of the brain. Therefore, it is advised to balance sugar by prioritizing proteins and fibers, along with movement after meals.

4 - Move Every 2 - 3 Hours

Regular movement increases blood flow to the brain immediately, and strength exercises raise BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor, referred to as the "miracle fertilizer" for the brain), so don’t settle for just one workout a day.

5 - Eat to Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation accelerates cognitive decline, so choose anti-inflammatory foods daily: colorful vegetables, berries, olive oil, fish, herbs, turmeric, and reduce processed products.

The nutritionist emphasizes that by following these habits, you are investing in a sharper and healthier brain in the future.