In a year described by experts as "the worst in terms of the effects of climate change," a recent study by Christian Aid reveals that the massive economic losses resulting from climate disasters exceeded $120 billion, placing the world in the face of an unprecedented environmental and economic shock.

At the forefront of the disasters, the Palisades and Eaton fires erupted in California in January 2025, causing losses exceeding $60 billion and resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people. The fires destroyed thousands of homes, including those of celebrities like Paris Hilton and actor Eugene Levy. The state governor confirmed that the fires are no longer just seasonal; they threaten California year-round.

This was followed by a series of hurricanes, heavy rains, and floods in Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Malaysia during November, causing losses valued at $25 billion and the deaths of more than 1,750 people.

In this context, Patrick Watt, the CEO of Christian Aid, stated: "These disasters are a wake-up call for the world. If we do not accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, economic and humanitarian losses will continue to rise."

Joanna Haigh, a professor of atmospheric physics at Imperial College London, emphasized that the disasters are not natural but a direct result of fossil fuel use and political delays in addressing climate change, with the poorest communities bearing the brunt of the burden.

The Most Costly Climate Disasters of 2025

Palisades and Eaton Fires – United States – January – $60+ billion

Hurricanes in South and Southeast Asia – November – $25 billion

Heavy Rains and Floods – China – June to August – $11.7 billion

Tropical Storm Melissa – Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas – $8 billion

Seasonal Rains, Floods, and Landslides – India and Pakistan – $5.6 billion

Hurricanes and Tropical Storms – Philippines – Over $5 billion

Drought – Brazil – $4.75 billion

Tropical Storm Alfred – Australia – $1.2 billion

Tropical Storm Garance – Réunion Island – $1.05 billion

Flash Floods – Texas, United States – $1 billion

It can be said that 2025 proved that climate disasters are no longer just distant news from our lives, but threaten economies and communities globally, prompting all of us to ask: How long will the world watch this disaster unfold before taking action?