في عام وصفه الخبراء بـ«الأسوأ من حيث آثار التغير المناخي»، تكشف دراسة حديثة لمنظمة كريستيان إيد أن الخسائر الاقتصادية الضخمة الناجمة عن الكوارث المناخية تجاوزت 120 مليار دولار، لتضع العالم أمام صدمة بيئية واقتصادية غير مسبوقة.

وفي صدارة الكوارث، اندلعت حرائق باليسيدز وإيتون في كاليفورنيا خلال يناير 2025، مسببة خسائر فاقت 60 مليار دولار، وأسفرت عن وفاة أكثر من 400 شخص. ودمرت الحرائق آلاف المنازل، بما في ذلك منازل مشاهير مثل باريس هيلتون، والممثل يوجين ليفي. وأكد حاكم الولاية أن الحرائق لم تعد موسمية فقط، بل تهدد كاليفورنيا على مدار العام.

تلتها سلسلة أعاصير وأمطار غزيرة وفيضانات في تايلند وإندونيسيا وسريلانكا وفيتنام وماليزيا خلال نوفمبر، متسببة بخسائر قيمتها 25 مليار دولار ومقتل أكثر من 1750 شخصاً.

وفي هذا السياق، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لمنظمة كريستيان إيد إن باتريك وات: «هذه الكوارث هي جرس إنذار للعالم. إذا لم نسرع التحول بعيداً عن الوقود الأحفوري فإن الخسائر الاقتصادية والإنسانية ستستمر في الارتفاع».

وأكدت أستاذة الفيزياء الجوية في كلية إمبريال لندن جوانا هاي أن الكوارث ليست طبيعية، بل نتيجة مباشرة لاستخدام الوقود الأحفوري والتأخير السياسي في مواجهة التغير المناخي، مع تحميل المجتمعات الأفقر العبء الأكبر.

الكوارث المناخية الأعلى تكلفة في 2025

  • حرائق باليسيدز وإيتون – الولايات المتحدة – يناير – 60+ مليار دولار
  • أعاصير جنوب وجنوب شرق آسيا – نوفمبر – 25 مليار دولار
  • أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات – الصين – يونيو إلى أغسطس – 11.7 مليار دولار
  • إعصار ميلِسا – جامايكا وكوبا وجزر البهاما – 8 مليارات دولار
  • أمطار موسمية وفيضانات وانهيارات أرضية – الهند وباكستان – 5.6 مليار دولار
  • أعاصير وعواصف استوائية – الفلبين – أكثر من 5 مليارات دولار
  • جفاف – البرازيل – 4.75 مليار دولار
  • إعصار ألفريد – أستراليا – 1.2 مليار دولار
  • إعصار غارانس – جزيرة ريونيون – 1.05 مليار دولار
  • أمطار وفيضانات مفاجئة – تكساس، الولايات المتحدة – مليار دولار

ويمكن القول إن عام 2025 أثبت أن الكوارث المناخية لم تعد مجرد أخبار بعيدة عن حياتنا، بل تهدد الاقتصاد والمجتمعات على مستوى العالم، وتدفعنا جميعاً للتساؤل: إلى متى سيبقى العالم متفرجاً على هذه الكارثة قبل أن يتحرك؟