في حادث مأساوي على الطريق الصحراوي بالمنوفية، شمال العاصمة المصرية، لم تقتصر مأساة الضحايا على الحادث نفسه، بل امتدت إلى داخل المستشفى، إذ واجهت إحدى الناجيات تجربة مرعبة لم تتخيلها، جعلت الموت يبدو أقرب ما يمكن تصوره. قصة فرحة رضا تكشف لحظات رعب لا تُنسى، بعد أن وجدت نفسها عن طريق الخطأ داخل ثلاجة الموتى.

كشفت فرحة رضا، الناجية من حادث الطريق الصحراوي بمحافظة المنوفية، عن تفاصيل صادمة، بعدما أُدخلت ثلاجة الموتى عن طريق الخطأ عقب الحادث المروع، الذي وقع بين ميكروباص يقل عمالة وسيارة نقل ثقيلة «تريلا»، وأسفر عن وفاة 5 أشخاص وإصابة عدد كبير من أبناء مركز أشمون.

سوء تقدير

وقالت فرحة إن حالتها أُسيء تقديرها فور نقلها إلى المستشفى، وتم التعامل معها على أنها متوفاة. واستيقظت لتجد نفسها محبوسة داخل درج الثلاجة، تعاني من برودة شديدة وغير قادرة على الحركة أو الكلام، ما دفعها لإغلاق عينيها من شدة الخوف.

اكتشاف صادم

وأضافت أنها بعد فترة قصيرة جرى إخراجها تمهيداً لتغسيلها وتجريدها من ملابسها، قبل أن يكتشف العاملون بالمستشفى أنها ما زالت على قيد الحياة، في مشهد صادم للجميع.

أثر نفسي

وأشارت الناجية إلى أن هذه التجربة تركت آثاراً نفسية بالغة، إذ تعاني الآن من اضطرابات النوم ونوبات خوف متكررة، ولم تعد قادرة على ممارسة حياتها بشكل طبيعي، مطالبة بمتابعة طبية متخصصة في المخ والأعصاب لمساعدتها على تجاوز هذه المحنة.