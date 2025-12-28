In a tragic accident on the desert road in Menoufia, north of the Egyptian capital, the victims' tragedy did not stop at the accident itself, but extended into the hospital, where one of the survivors faced a terrifying experience she never imagined, making death seem as close as possible. Farha Reda's story reveals unforgettable moments of horror after she accidentally found herself inside the morgue.

Farha Reda, a survivor of the desert road accident in Menoufia, revealed shocking details after she was mistakenly placed in the morgue following the horrific accident, which occurred between a microbus carrying workers and a heavy truck, resulting in the deaths of 5 people and injuring many residents of Ashmon Center.

Misjudgment

Farha stated that her condition was misjudged immediately upon her transfer to the hospital, and she was treated as if she were deceased. She woke up to find herself trapped inside the morgue drawer, suffering from extreme cold and unable to move or speak, which led her to close her eyes out of sheer fear.

Shocking Discovery

She added that shortly after, she was taken out in preparation for washing and undressing her, before the hospital staff discovered that she was still alive, in a shocking scene for everyone.

Psychological Impact

The survivor indicated that this experience left profound psychological effects, as she now suffers from sleep disturbances and recurring panic attacks, and she is no longer able to live her life normally, calling for specialized medical follow-up in neurology to help her overcome this ordeal.