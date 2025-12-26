في واقعة صادمة هزّت مدينة سياتل الأمريكية يوم عيد الميلاد، تعرضت ضابطة برتبة ملازم لهجوم عنيف على يد لص، الذي لم يتردد في سحبها بالقوة من سيارتها الخاصة بشرطة ولاية واشنطن قبل أن يسرقها ويختفي بها في عرض الطريق السريع.

كاميرات المراقبة وثّقت اللحظات المرعبة التي شهد فيها المارة محاولة الضابطة الصمود أمام المعتدي، قبل أن ينطلق بسرعة جنونية، مثيراً حالة من الرعب والفوضى وسط حركة المرور المزدحمة.

وفور وقوع الحادثة، أطلقت الشرطة عملية مطاردة مكثفة، تمكنت خلالها من محاصرة السيارة وإلقاء القبض على الجاني في وقت قياسي، وسط ارتياح بعد التأكد من سلامة الضابطة وعدم تعرضها لأي أذى.

وأكد المتحدث باسم شرطة ولاية واشنطن أن التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف دوافع الجاني وتفاصيل الحادثة بالكامل، مشيراً إلى أن الضابطة بخير ولن تتعرض لأي مساءلة، في حين لا تزال الواقعة تتصدر حديث وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وسط صدمة واسعة من الجمهور.