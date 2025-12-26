In a shocking incident that shook the city of Seattle on Christmas Day, a police officer with the rank of lieutenant was violently attacked by a thief, who did not hesitate to forcibly pull her from her vehicle belonging to the Washington State Patrol before stealing it and disappearing on the highway.

Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moments as bystanders witnessed the officer trying to stand her ground against the assailant, before he sped away at a reckless pace, causing a state of panic and chaos amid the heavy traffic.

Immediately after the incident, the police launched an intensive pursuit operation, during which they managed to corner the vehicle and arrest the perpetrator in record time, with relief after confirming the officer's safety and that she had not been harmed.

The spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover the motives of the assailant and the full details of the incident, noting that the officer is fine and will not face any repercussions, while the incident continues to dominate discussions on social media amid widespread shock from the public.