أثارت شركة الطيران الأمريكية الشهيرة «Southwest Airlines» موجة جدل واسعة بين الركاب بعد إعلانها إلزام المسافرين ذوي الوزن الزائد بحجز وشراء تذكرة مقعد إضافي عند السفر، في خطوة اعتُبرت صادمة ومثيرة للجدل، خصوصاً بعد أن كانت الشركة تسمح سابقاً بالحصول على المقعد الإضافي مجاناً عند الحاجة.
ويبدأ تطبيق القرار الجديد اعتباراً من 27 يناير 2026، ويشمل منع استرداد تكلفة المقعد الثاني في معظم الحالات، ما يفرض على الركاب ذوي الوزن الكبير التخطيط المسبق وشراء مقعدين عند حجز التذكرة، وهو ما يضاعف التكاليف ويجعل تجربة السفر أكثر تعقيداً.
وكانت السياسة القديمة تسمح للركاب بشراء المقعد الإضافي مسبقاً مع إمكانية استرداد ثمنه لاحقاً، أو طلبه عند الوصول دون دفع إضافي. أما الآن، فيمكن الاسترداد فقط إذا غادر المسافر الرحلة مع مقعد واحد فارغ وكان كلا المقعدين ضمن نفس فئة الحجز.
وتسبب القرار الجديد في غضب واسع، إذ وصفت الجمعية الوطنية لتقدّم قبول الوزن الزائد NAAFA الخطوة بأنها «ضربة موجعة» تزيد من تكلفة السفر وتقيد حرية الحركة. وقالت المديرة التنفيذية للجمعية تايجرس أوزبورن: إن القرار الجديد يقلّل فرص السفر بحرية للأشخاص الأكبر حجماً ويضاعف شعورهم بالحرج أثناء الرحلات.
ولم تتوقف التغييرات عند هذا الحد، إذ ألغت Southwest نظام المقاعد المفتوحة الذي كان يتيح للركاب اختيار مقاعدهم عند الصعود، ما زاد من استياء العملاء المخلصين الذين اعتادوا على مرونة أكبر أثناء السفر. وأكدت الشركة في بيان رسمي أنها ستخطر الركاب السابقين بهذه التغييرات؛ لضمان الالتزام بالقواعد الجديدة.
The famous American airline "Southwest Airlines" has sparked widespread controversy among passengers after announcing that travelers with excess weight will be required to book and purchase an additional seat when traveling, in a move considered shocking and controversial, especially after the company previously allowed obtaining the extra seat for free when needed.
The new decision will take effect starting January 27, 2026, and includes a ban on refunding the cost of the second seat in most cases, which forces heavy passengers to plan ahead and purchase two seats when booking their ticket, effectively doubling costs and making the travel experience more complicated.
The old policy allowed passengers to purchase the extra seat in advance with the option to refund its price later, or request it upon arrival without additional payment. Now, refunds can only be issued if the traveler leaves the flight with one seat empty and both seats are within the same booking class.
The new decision has caused widespread anger, as the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) described the step as a "painful blow" that increases travel costs and restricts mobility. The association's executive director, Tigress Osborne, stated that the new decision reduces the opportunities for larger individuals to travel freely and amplifies their feelings of embarrassment during flights.
Changes did not stop there, as Southwest eliminated the open seating system that allowed passengers to choose their seats upon boarding, further increasing the dissatisfaction among loyal customers who were accustomed to greater flexibility while traveling. The company confirmed in an official statement that it will notify previous passengers of these changes to ensure compliance with the new rules.