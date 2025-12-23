The famous American airline "Southwest Airlines" has sparked widespread controversy among passengers after announcing that travelers with excess weight will be required to book and purchase an additional seat when traveling, in a move considered shocking and controversial, especially after the company previously allowed obtaining the extra seat for free when needed.

The new decision will take effect starting January 27, 2026, and includes a ban on refunding the cost of the second seat in most cases, which forces heavy passengers to plan ahead and purchase two seats when booking their ticket, effectively doubling costs and making the travel experience more complicated.

The old policy allowed passengers to purchase the extra seat in advance with the option to refund its price later, or request it upon arrival without additional payment. Now, refunds can only be issued if the traveler leaves the flight with one seat empty and both seats are within the same booking class.

The new decision has caused widespread anger, as the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) described the step as a "painful blow" that increases travel costs and restricts mobility. The association's executive director, Tigress Osborne, stated that the new decision reduces the opportunities for larger individuals to travel freely and amplifies their feelings of embarrassment during flights.

Changes did not stop there, as Southwest eliminated the open seating system that allowed passengers to choose their seats upon boarding, further increasing the dissatisfaction among loyal customers who were accustomed to greater flexibility while traveling. The company confirmed in an official statement that it will notify previous passengers of these changes to ensure compliance with the new rules.