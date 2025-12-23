أثارت شركة الطيران الأمريكية الشهيرة «Southwest Airlines» موجة جدل واسعة بين الركاب بعد إعلانها إلزام المسافرين ذوي الوزن الزائد بحجز وشراء تذكرة مقعد إضافي عند السفر، في خطوة اعتُبرت صادمة ومثيرة للجدل، خصوصاً بعد أن كانت الشركة تسمح سابقاً بالحصول على المقعد الإضافي مجاناً عند الحاجة.

ويبدأ تطبيق القرار الجديد اعتباراً من 27 يناير 2026، ويشمل منع استرداد تكلفة المقعد الثاني في معظم الحالات، ما يفرض على الركاب ذوي الوزن الكبير التخطيط المسبق وشراء مقعدين عند حجز التذكرة، وهو ما يضاعف التكاليف ويجعل تجربة السفر أكثر تعقيداً.

وكانت السياسة القديمة تسمح للركاب بشراء المقعد الإضافي مسبقاً مع إمكانية استرداد ثمنه لاحقاً، أو طلبه عند الوصول دون دفع إضافي. أما الآن، فيمكن الاسترداد فقط إذا غادر المسافر الرحلة مع مقعد واحد فارغ وكان كلا المقعدين ضمن نفس فئة الحجز.

وتسبب القرار الجديد في غضب واسع، إذ وصفت الجمعية الوطنية لتقدّم قبول الوزن الزائد NAAFA الخطوة بأنها «ضربة موجعة» تزيد من تكلفة السفر وتقيد حرية الحركة. وقالت المديرة التنفيذية للجمعية تايجرس أوزبورن: إن القرار الجديد يقلّل فرص السفر بحرية للأشخاص الأكبر حجماً ويضاعف شعورهم بالحرج أثناء الرحلات.

ولم تتوقف التغييرات عند هذا الحد، إذ ألغت Southwest نظام المقاعد المفتوحة الذي كان يتيح للركاب اختيار مقاعدهم عند الصعود، ما زاد من استياء العملاء المخلصين الذين اعتادوا على مرونة أكبر أثناء السفر. وأكدت الشركة في بيان رسمي أنها ستخطر الركاب السابقين بهذه التغييرات؛ لضمان الالتزام بالقواعد الجديدة.