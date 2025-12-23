أثارت وفاة سيدة مغربية تبلغ من العمر 101 عام جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد ربط بعض التقارير وفاتها بالثلوج الكثيفة والأحوال الجوية القاسية التي شهدتها منطقة أنفكو خلال الأيام الأخيرة.
لكن السلطات المغربية أكدت أن الوفاة طبيعية بالكامل، وأن السيدة فارقت الحياة داخل منزلها وبين أفراد أسرتها، نافيةً أي علاقة للوفاة بالعزلة أو ظروف الطقس، أو وجود أي تقصير في إسعافها.
كما أكدت الجهات الرسمية أن جميع الأجهزة المحلية كانت في حالة تأهب قصوى، بما في ذلك نقل الحالات الحرجة إلى المستشفيات، وحتى التدخل الجوي عند الحاجة، لضمان سلامة السكان خلال التساقطات الثلجية.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الاحتجاجات التي تم ترويجها عبر وسائل الإعلام لم تكن متعلقة بوفاة المسنة، بل نتجت عن سوء تفاهم بين بعض السكان وسائق كاسحة الثلوج بشأن فتح طرق محددة، مؤكدة أن الوضع تحت السيطرة وأن السلطات مستمرة في مراقبة الأحوال الجوية واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة الجميع.
The death of a 101-year-old Moroccan woman has sparked widespread controversy on social media, after some reports linked her passing to the heavy snow and harsh weather conditions that the Anfko region experienced in recent days.
However, Moroccan authorities confirmed that the death was entirely natural, stating that the woman passed away in her home among her family members, denying any connection between the death and isolation or weather conditions, or any negligence in providing assistance.
Official sources also confirmed that all local agencies were on high alert, including the transfer of critical cases to hospitals, and even air intervention when necessary, to ensure the safety of residents during the snowfall.
Sources indicated that the protests promoted through media were not related to the elderly woman's death, but rather resulted from a misunderstanding between some residents and a snowplow driver regarding the opening of specific roads, emphasizing that the situation is under control and that authorities are continuing to monitor weather conditions and take necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety.