The death of a 101-year-old Moroccan woman has sparked widespread controversy on social media, after some reports linked her passing to the heavy snow and harsh weather conditions that the Anfko region experienced in recent days.

However, Moroccan authorities confirmed that the death was entirely natural, stating that the woman passed away in her home among her family members, denying any connection between the death and isolation or weather conditions, or any negligence in providing assistance.

Official sources also confirmed that all local agencies were on high alert, including the transfer of critical cases to hospitals, and even air intervention when necessary, to ensure the safety of residents during the snowfall.

Sources indicated that the protests promoted through media were not related to the elderly woman's death, but rather resulted from a misunderstanding between some residents and a snowplow driver regarding the opening of specific roads, emphasizing that the situation is under control and that authorities are continuing to monitor weather conditions and take necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety.