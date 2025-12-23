أثارت وفاة سيدة مغربية تبلغ من العمر 101 عام جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد ربط بعض التقارير وفاتها بالثلوج الكثيفة والأحوال الجوية القاسية التي شهدتها منطقة أنفكو خلال الأيام الأخيرة.

لكن السلطات المغربية أكدت أن الوفاة طبيعية بالكامل، وأن السيدة فارقت الحياة داخل منزلها وبين أفراد أسرتها، نافيةً أي علاقة للوفاة بالعزلة أو ظروف الطقس، أو وجود أي تقصير في إسعافها.

كما أكدت الجهات الرسمية أن جميع الأجهزة المحلية كانت في حالة تأهب قصوى، بما في ذلك نقل الحالات الحرجة إلى المستشفيات، وحتى التدخل الجوي عند الحاجة، لضمان سلامة السكان خلال التساقطات الثلجية.

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الاحتجاجات التي تم ترويجها عبر وسائل الإعلام لم تكن متعلقة بوفاة المسنة، بل نتجت عن سوء تفاهم بين بعض السكان وسائق كاسحة الثلوج بشأن فتح طرق محددة، مؤكدة أن الوضع تحت السيطرة وأن السلطات مستمرة في مراقبة الأحوال الجوية واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة الجميع.