حذّر أطباء ومسؤولو الصحة العامة من انتشار متسارع لمتحور جديد من فايروس الإنفلونزا، يُعرف بالسلالة الفرعية «K» ويُطلق عليه إعلاميًا «الإنفلونزا الخارقة»، وسط ارتفاع ملحوظ في حالات الإصابة بعدد من الولايات الأمريكية، لا سيما نيويورك.

وأكدت صحيفة «ذا هيل» أن المدينة سجلت نحو 14 ألف إصابة خلال الأسبوع الأول من ديسمبر، ما يمثل ارتفاعًا مذهلًا بنسبة 460% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، حين سُجلت نحو 2500 حالة فقط.

وأرجع كبار خبراء الأوبئة، بينهم الدكتور أوليسيس وو من مستشفى هارتفورد في كونيتيكت، هذا الارتفاع إلى الكثافة السكانية العالية لنيويورك، بالإضافة إلى كونها مركزًا رئيسيًا للسفر الدولي والداخلي.

وأشار الدكتور أندرو بيكوش، اختصاصي الأمراض المعدية في كلية بلومبرغ للصحة العامة بجامعة جونز هوبكنز، إلى أن السلالة الفرعية «K» بدأت تنتشر في جميع المناطق النشطة في موسم الإنفلونزا، مؤكّدًا زيادات سريعة في ولايات مثل كولورادو ولويزيانا ونيويورك، فيما تظل السلالة المهيمنة حتى في الولايات التي تسجل أعدادًا أقل مثل ماريلاند.

ووفقًا لمراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها (CDC)، يُعد موسم الإنفلونزا الحالي من بين الأعنف منذ عام 2017، على الرغم من بدايته الأبطأ مقارنة ببعض المواسم السابقة.