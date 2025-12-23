حذّر أطباء ومسؤولو الصحة العامة من انتشار متسارع لمتحور جديد من فايروس الإنفلونزا، يُعرف بالسلالة الفرعية «K» ويُطلق عليه إعلاميًا «الإنفلونزا الخارقة»، وسط ارتفاع ملحوظ في حالات الإصابة بعدد من الولايات الأمريكية، لا سيما نيويورك.
وأكدت صحيفة «ذا هيل» أن المدينة سجلت نحو 14 ألف إصابة خلال الأسبوع الأول من ديسمبر، ما يمثل ارتفاعًا مذهلًا بنسبة 460% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، حين سُجلت نحو 2500 حالة فقط.
وأرجع كبار خبراء الأوبئة، بينهم الدكتور أوليسيس وو من مستشفى هارتفورد في كونيتيكت، هذا الارتفاع إلى الكثافة السكانية العالية لنيويورك، بالإضافة إلى كونها مركزًا رئيسيًا للسفر الدولي والداخلي.
وأشار الدكتور أندرو بيكوش، اختصاصي الأمراض المعدية في كلية بلومبرغ للصحة العامة بجامعة جونز هوبكنز، إلى أن السلالة الفرعية «K» بدأت تنتشر في جميع المناطق النشطة في موسم الإنفلونزا، مؤكّدًا زيادات سريعة في ولايات مثل كولورادو ولويزيانا ونيويورك، فيما تظل السلالة المهيمنة حتى في الولايات التي تسجل أعدادًا أقل مثل ماريلاند.
ووفقًا لمراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها (CDC)، يُعد موسم الإنفلونزا الحالي من بين الأعنف منذ عام 2017، على الرغم من بدايته الأبطأ مقارنة ببعض المواسم السابقة.
Doctors and public health officials have warned of a rapid spread of a new variant of the influenza virus, known as the subvariant "K," which is referred to in the media as "superflu," amid a noticeable rise in cases in several U.S. states, particularly New York.
The newspaper "The Hill" confirmed that the city recorded about 14,000 cases during the first week of December, representing a staggering increase of 460% compared to the same period last year, when only about 2,500 cases were recorded.
Senior epidemiologists, including Dr. Ulysses Wu from Hartford Hospital in Connecticut, attributed this rise to New York's high population density, as well as its status as a major hub for international and domestic travel.
Dr. Andrew Pekosz, an infectious disease specialist at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, noted that the subvariant "K" has begun to spread in all active areas of the flu season, confirming rapid increases in states such as Colorado, Louisiana, and New York, while the dominant strain remains even in states with lower case numbers like Maryland.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current flu season is among the most severe since 2017, despite its slower start compared to some previous seasons.