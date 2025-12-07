Many people love to enjoy soft drinks without worrying about sugar levels, so they turn to "diet" or "sugar-free" soda. But do you know the difference between them?

"Diet" soda often contains the low-calorie artificial sweetener aspartame, while sugar-free soda uses sweeteners like sucralose, or acesulfame potassium, or stevia, or monk fruit to provide a taste similar to traditional soda.

As for their effect on blood sugar, most artificial sweeteners do not significantly raise blood sugar or insulin levels, except for some limited effects of sucralose in certain individuals. Despite being low in calories, studies suggest that long-term consumption of some sweeteners may be associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and may sometimes affect the gut microbiome, potentially altering the balance of bacteria and impacting weight control and overall health.

Therefore, experts recommend choosing these beverages in moderation, focusing on drinking water, following a balanced diet rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, and engaging in regular physical activity to maintain health and control sugar cravings.