يعشق الكثيرون الاستمتاع بالمشروبات الغازية دون القلق من ارتفاع السكر، لذا يلجؤون إلى صودا «الدايت» أو «الخالية من السكر». لكن هل تعرف الفرق بينهما؟

صودا «الدايت» غالبًا ما تحتوي على الأسبارتام المحلي الصناعي منخفض السعرات، بينما تستخدم الصودا الخالية من السكر محليات مثل السوكرالوز، أو أسيسلفام بوتاسيوم، أو ستيفيا، أو فاكهة الراهب لإضفاء طعم قريب للصودا التقليدية.

أما تأثيرها على السكر في الدم، فمعظم المحليات الصناعية لا ترفع مستويات السكر أو الأنسولين بشكل ملحوظ، باستثناء بعض التأثيرات المحدودة للسوكرالوز عند بعض الأشخاص. ورغم انخفاض السعرات، تشير الدراسات إلى أن الاستهلاك الطويل لبعض المحليات قد يكون مرتبطًا بزيادة خطر السكري من النوع الثاني، ويؤثر أحيانًا على الميكروبيوم المعوي، ما قد يغير توازن البكتيريا ويؤثر على التحكم بالوزن والصحة العامة.

لذلك، ينصح الخبراء باختيار هذه المشروبات باعتدال، مع التركيز على شرب الماء واتباع نظام غذائي متوازن مليء بالألياف والبروتين والدهون الصحية، وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام للحفاظ على الصحة والسيطرة على الرغبة في السكريات.