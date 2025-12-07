يعشق الكثيرون الاستمتاع بالمشروبات الغازية دون القلق من ارتفاع السكر، لذا يلجؤون إلى صودا «الدايت» أو «الخالية من السكر». لكن هل تعرف الفرق بينهما؟
صودا «الدايت» غالبًا ما تحتوي على الأسبارتام المحلي الصناعي منخفض السعرات، بينما تستخدم الصودا الخالية من السكر محليات مثل السوكرالوز، أو أسيسلفام بوتاسيوم، أو ستيفيا، أو فاكهة الراهب لإضفاء طعم قريب للصودا التقليدية.
أما تأثيرها على السكر في الدم، فمعظم المحليات الصناعية لا ترفع مستويات السكر أو الأنسولين بشكل ملحوظ، باستثناء بعض التأثيرات المحدودة للسوكرالوز عند بعض الأشخاص. ورغم انخفاض السعرات، تشير الدراسات إلى أن الاستهلاك الطويل لبعض المحليات قد يكون مرتبطًا بزيادة خطر السكري من النوع الثاني، ويؤثر أحيانًا على الميكروبيوم المعوي، ما قد يغير توازن البكتيريا ويؤثر على التحكم بالوزن والصحة العامة.
لذلك، ينصح الخبراء باختيار هذه المشروبات باعتدال، مع التركيز على شرب الماء واتباع نظام غذائي متوازن مليء بالألياف والبروتين والدهون الصحية، وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام للحفاظ على الصحة والسيطرة على الرغبة في السكريات.
Many people love to enjoy soft drinks without worrying about sugar levels, so they turn to "diet" or "sugar-free" soda. But do you know the difference between them?
"Diet" soda often contains the low-calorie artificial sweetener aspartame, while sugar-free soda uses sweeteners like sucralose, or acesulfame potassium, or stevia, or monk fruit to provide a taste similar to traditional soda.
As for their effect on blood sugar, most artificial sweeteners do not significantly raise blood sugar or insulin levels, except for some limited effects of sucralose in certain individuals. Despite being low in calories, studies suggest that long-term consumption of some sweeteners may be associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and may sometimes affect the gut microbiome, potentially altering the balance of bacteria and impacting weight control and overall health.
Therefore, experts recommend choosing these beverages in moderation, focusing on drinking water, following a balanced diet rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, and engaging in regular physical activity to maintain health and control sugar cravings.