تهيمن على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي موجة جديدة تروج لـ«علاج سحري» يعد بمزايا صحية استثنائية، يتمثل في «جرعة» يومية من زيت الزيتون على الريق. وانطلقت هذه «الموضة الصحية» من صفحات «إنستغرام» ومقاطع «تيك توك»، حيث يروج مؤثرون ومستخدمون عاديون لفوائد مفترضة تشمل تحسين الهضم، كبح الرغبة الشديدة في تناول الطعام، تعزيز المناعة، الحصول على بشرة متألقة، تهدئة الالتهابات والحصول على طاقة متجددة.
تجارب فردية وتوصيات غير مؤكدة
يخلط البعض الزيت مع عصير الليمون أو الماء لتسهيل تناوله، فيما يبتلعه الآخرون كما لو كان دواءً سحرياً. وتروي إحدى مستخدمات «تيك توك» تجربتها الإيجابية، مشيرة إلى أنها شعرت بشبع أكبر وتناولت وجبات خفيفة أقل بعد اعتماد هذه العادة، دون أن تكتسب وزناً رغم السعرات الحرارية الإضافية. وتؤيدها في ذلك المؤثرة كافيتا تشان، التي تؤكد أن جرعات زيت الزيتون ساعدتها في تحسين الهضم ومستويات الطاقة والوضوح الذهني، خاصة عند اختيار أنواع غنية بمضادات الأكسدة (البوليفينول).
شكوك طبية
في المقابل، تلقى هذه الضجة شكوكاً كبيرة من قبل مختصين ومستخدمين آخرين. فعلى منصة «ريديت»، وصف الكثيرون هذه «الموضة» بأنها غير مجدية، محذرين من أنها قد تسبب اضطرابات في المعدة عند تناولها على معدة فارغة. وأكدوا أن الفوائد المرجوة موجودة في زيت الزيتون نفسه، لكن يمكن الحصول عليها بشكل أكثر فعالية وأماناً باستخدامه في الطهي أو كجزء من وجبة متوازنة، وليس بشربه كدواء.
وأوضح الطبيب ويل هاس أن هذه الموجة تمثل «ضجة أكثر منها دواء»، مبيناً أن زيت الزيتون البكر الممتاز يحتوي بالفعل على دهون صحية ومركبات مفيدة تدعم صحة القلب والجلد وتوازن الالتهابات، لكن تناوله كجرعة مركزة ليس ضرورياً للحصول على هذه الفوائد. كما حذر من المخاطر المحتملة، مثل الإضافة غير المقصودة لمئات السعرات الحرارية الأسبوعية، واحتمال التسبب في غثيان أو اضطرابات هضمية لدى البعض، خاصة عند تناوله صباحاً على معدة خاوية.
وبدلاً من الاعتماد على هذه الجرعة، يوصي الطبيب بإضافة زيت الزيتون إلى النظام الغذائي اليومي ضمن الوجبات، حيث يساعد تناوله مع الطعام على إبطاء الهضم وتحسين امتصاص العناصر الغذائية، مع التركيز على اختيار نوعية جيدة ومعصورة على البارد. ويؤكد الخبراء أن الفوائد الغذائية المعروفة لزيت الزيتون لا تحتاج إلى جرعة صباحية مركزة، بل إلى دمجه باعتدال ضمن نظام غذائي متنوع ومتوازن، بعيداً عن تحديات المنصات الرقمية وأساليب الاستهلاك السريع.
