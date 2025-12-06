A new wave is dominating social media, promoting a "magic cure" that promises exceptional health benefits, consisting of a daily "dose" of olive oil on an empty stomach. This "health trend" has emerged from the pages of Instagram and TikTok videos, where influencers and ordinary users advocate supposed benefits that include improved digestion, curbing cravings, boosting immunity, achieving glowing skin, soothing inflammation, and gaining renewed energy.

Individual Experiences and Unverified Recommendations

Some mix the oil with lemon juice or water to make it easier to consume, while others swallow it as if it were a magic potion. One TikTok user shares her positive experience, noting that she felt fuller and snacked less after adopting this habit, without gaining weight despite the additional calories. Influencer Kavita Chan supports her, stating that doses of olive oil have helped her improve digestion, energy levels, and mental clarity, especially when choosing varieties rich in antioxidants (polyphenols).

Medical Doubts

On the other hand, this hype faces significant skepticism from specialists and other users. On the Reddit platform, many described this "trend" as ineffective, warning that it could cause stomach disturbances when taken on an empty stomach. They confirmed that the desired benefits are present in the olive oil itself, but can be obtained more effectively and safely by using it in cooking or as part of a balanced meal, rather than drinking it like medicine.

Doctor Will Haas explained that this trend represents "more hype than medicine," indicating that extra virgin olive oil does indeed contain healthy fats and beneficial compounds that support heart and skin health and balance inflammation, but consuming it as a concentrated dose is not necessary to gain these benefits. He also warned of potential risks, such as inadvertently adding hundreds of calories weekly and the possibility of causing nausea or digestive disturbances in some, especially when taken in the morning on an empty stomach.

Instead of relying on this dose, the doctor recommends incorporating olive oil into the daily diet within meals, as consuming it with food helps slow digestion and improve nutrient absorption, focusing on choosing a good quality, cold-pressed type. Experts confirm that the known nutritional benefits of olive oil do not require a concentrated morning dose, but rather its moderate integration into a diverse and balanced diet, away from the challenges of digital platforms and fast consumption methods.