في مختبرات سرية حول العالم، يسابق علماء الزمن لاختراع «رحم اصطناعي» يمنح الأطفال الخدج الذين يولدون في الأسبوع 22 - 24 فرصة للبقاء على قيد الحياة، بعيدًا عن رحم الأم.

علماء يسابقون الزمن.. جهاز يمنح الأطفال الخدج أسابيع إضافية!

بحسب صحيفة «الغارديان» التكنولوجيا، التي نجحت مع حملان جنينية في أكياس مملوءة بسائل أمنيوسي صناعي، تقترب من التجارب البشرية الأولى، لكنها تثير تساؤلات عميقة حول تعريف الحياة، الأبوة، والحق في التدخل الطبي.

فقدان ابن في الأسبوع 23

بدأت قصة بيث شافر، مصممة جرافيك أمريكية تبلغ 39 عامًا، بمخاض مبكر في الأسبوع 23. ابنها، الذي لم يبكِ عند الولادة، كان صغيرًا بما يكفي ليُحمل في كف واحد، ورغم جهود الأطباء، لم تتمكن رئتاه الناميتان من التنفس، وتوفي بعد ساعات.

وتقول بيث، التي انضمت إلى مجموعة دعم لآباء فقدوا أطفالهم بسبب الخداج الشديد «كنت سأحرك الجبال من أجله».

وفي الولايات المتحدة، يولد أكثر من 10 آلاف طفل سنويًا في هذه المرحلة الحرجة، ويُعد الخداج السبب الثاني لوفيات الرضع، مع مضاعفات مدى الحياة للناجين مثل أمراض الرئة المزمنة أو الإعاقات العصبية.

الرحم الاصطناعي.. من حملان في أكياس إلى أمل بشري

في 2017، كشف مستشفى الأطفال في فيلادلفيا (CHOP) عن «كيس حيوي» نجح في إبقاء حملان جنينية حية لـ28 يومًا داخل كيس بلاستيكي مملوء بسائل، متصل بـ«مشيمة صناعية» توفر الأكسجين والمغذيات عبر الحبل السري.

الجهاز يحاكي الرحم: درجة حرارة 37.6 درجة مئوية، سائل يتدفق بانتظام، وحماية من الهواء الذي يُفعل الرئتين مبكرًا ويسبب ضررًا دائمًا.

وفي ألمانيا وهولندا، تعمل شركة AquaWomb على نسخة متقدمة: خزان زجاجي بحجم حوض أسماك، مع كيس داخلي يتمدد مع نمو الطفل (من حجم رمانة في الأسبوع 23 إلى باذنجان في 28)، ومنافذ للآباء للمس الطفل أو إرسال أصوات عبر «هاتف الرحم».

في سياق متصل، تقول ميرثي فان دير فين، الرئيسة التنفيذية: «نريد أن نكون الأفضل، لا الأوائل»، فالتحدي الأكبر: نقل الطفل من الرحم إلى الجهاز دون تعريضه للهواء، في عملية تستغرق دقيقتين فقط قبل تلف الدماغ.

وفي سبتمبر 2023، ناقشت إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية (FDA) تجارب بشرية أولية، لكنها رفضت التعليق على التوقيت.

الشركة المرخصة لتكنولوجيا CHOP جمعت أكثر من 125 مليون دولار، إشارة إلى اقتراب التجارب.

مرحلة جديدة في التطور البشري

تقول إليزابيث كلوي رومانيس، خبيرة القانون الطبي في جامعة دورهام: «هذا الجهاز يخلق مرحلة تطور بشري جديدة لم نصفها أو ننظمها سابقًا»، هل يُعتبر الطفل «مريضًا» أم «جنينًا»؟ من يقرر الاستمرار أو الإيقاف؟ وكيف يؤثر على رابطة الأمومة إذا شعرت الأم بأن جسدها «فشل»؟.

من الإنقاذ إلى «الزراعة الكاملة»

رغم أن الجهاز حاليًا للخدج الشديد فقط، يحذر البعض من «الإكتوجينيز الكامل» (الإنجاب خارج الرحم من الإخصاب إلى الولادة)، مما يثير مخاوف من استغلال تجاري أو سياسي.

ويرفض العلماء الربط بأفلام الخيال العلمي، لكن رومانيس تؤكد: «الخيال والواقع ليسا بعيدين عند التفكير في المشكلات المحتملة».