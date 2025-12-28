في قلب دمشق القديمة، ينبض حي القنوات بروح مدينة لا تنام، حيث يسري الماء كما يسري التاريخ في عروق الأزقة الحجرية، لتصبح كل شرفة، وكل نافورة، شاهدة على حكايات آلاف السنين. هذا الحي ليس مجرد مكان، بل تجربة حسية تمشي بين الماضي والحاضر، بين خرير النبع وهمس الحجارة.

يمتد حي القنوات على خاصرة دمشق القديمة، كوشاح من الحنين يربط الأزمنة ببعضها. وفيه يتعانق خرير المياه مع صوت الأذان، وتتناثر أشعة الشمس على الشرفات الخشبية القديمة، فتنعكس على الحجارة وكأنها أوراق كتبها الزمن بنفسه. وكأن كل زقاق بيت شعر، وكل نافورة لحن، وكل حجر يحكي قصة من ذاكرة المدينة.

ولد اسم «القنوات» من نبع بردى، حيث نسجت الأيادي البشرية شرايين خفية من الطين والحجر، توزع المياه على المساجد، والبيوت، والأسواق. لم يكن مجرد هندسة عمرانية، بل حكمة المدينة التي أدركت أن الحياة لا تكتمل بلا ماء، وأن الحجر الذي يسكنه الماء يصبح ذاكرة حية.

في الأزقة الضيقة تتلاقى أصوات الحياة: ضحكات الأطفال، ونداءات بائعي الخضار، وزقزقة العصافير فوق الأسلاك الكهربائية، لتكتمل سيمفونية حي نابض بروح دمشق الأصيلة. وتحتضن كل دار ساحة صغيرة فيها نافورة رخامية، تعكس الضوء والماء في رقصة أزلية، وتروي للأرض أن المدينة حيّة ما دام النهر يجري فيها.

تتوسط الحارات أسواق نابضة بالحياة، من الحميدية إلى مدحت باشا، حيث تصطف الحِرف الدمشقية: حرير مشغول، وتوابل تفوح، وخشب ونحاس منحوت بعناية، لتصبح كل زاوية احتفالًا بالتراث. وبين الأسواق والمدارس والزوايا، تتشكل شبكة الحياة، العلم والتجارة والعمل والروح في انسجام كامل، ليكون الحي مدرسة للثقافة وموئلًا للإبداع.

وحتى مع صعود الأبراج الحديثة وضغط التحولات العمرانية، لا يزال حي القنوات يحافظ على هويته. فبيوته العتيقة تتشابك كما تتشابك الأرواح، لتنبت الحياة في الشقوق الحجرية كما تنبت الأعشاب، ويظل الماء يجري، يروي الجذور ويحيي الذكريات.

واليوم، يشكل الحي تحديًا للذاكرة أمام التمدد العمراني: كيف يحافظ على أصالته وسط الحداثة؟ وكيف يستثمر التراث ليصبح منبعًا للإبداع؟ والإجابة تكمن في رؤية متوازنة تحترم الحجر والماء، وتحتضن الحداثة دون أن تطمس الروح، ليظل حي القنوات مكانا، حيث يمشي التاريخ على الماء، ويهمس للمارة: «ما دام الماء يجري، دمشق باقية».