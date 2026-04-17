في مفارقة لافتة، وبينما يندفع العالم بسرعة نحو الذكاء الاصطناعي والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة، بدأ اتجاه معاكس يتشكل بهدوء، ويتمثل في عودة مفاجئة إلى الهواتف «البسيطة».

هذه الموجة لم تعد مجرد حنين للماضي، بل تحولت إلى ما يشبه «التمرد الرقمي»، تقوده أجيال شابة قررت الخروج من دوامة الإشعارات والخوارزميات التي تستهلك وقتها وتركيزها.

اللافت أن أرقام السوق تؤكد هذا التحول؛ إذ سجلت مبيعات الهواتف غير الذكية نموًا ملحوظًا، بينما اعترف عدد كبير من الشباب، خصوصا من جيل زد، بأنهم يتجهون لاستخدام أجهزة محدودة الإمكانيات لفترات محددة، فقط لاستعادة السيطرة على حياتهم.

القصة لم تعد رفاهية، بل أزمة «انتباه». فالتطبيقات الحديثة صُممت لتبقي المستخدم متصلاً أطول وقت ممكن، عبر إشعارات لا تتوقف، ما يجعل الدماغ في حالة تشتيت دائم. وتشير دراسات إلى أن الإنسان يحتاج أكثر من 20 دقيقة ليستعيد تركيزه بعد كل مقاطعة رقمية.

لهذا، بدأ البعض في اتخاذ قرار جذري: إغلاق الباب بالكامل.

الهاتف البسيط، الذي كان يُعتبر قديمًا، عاد ليصبح أداة «تحرر»، لا يرسل بيانات كل دقيقة، ولا يتتبع سلوكك، ولا يغرقك في محتوى لا ينتهي. مجرد مكالمات ورسائل، وهدوء.

في المقابل، شعرت شركات التكنولوجيا بالخطر. فمع تزايد الحديث عن «الإرهاق الرقمي»، بدأت التطبيقات نفسها في تقديم حلول غريبة: إلغاء التمرير اللانهائي، وتقليل الإشعارات، وحتى تصميم أوضاع استخدام «أهدأ».

لكن التحول الأكبر يحدث خلف الكواليس. فشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي بدأت تتكيف مع فكرة أن المستخدم قد لا يقضي ساعات طويلة أمام الشاشة، فظهرت فكرة «الوكيل الرقمي» الذي يجلب لك المعلومة دون أن تضطر للغرق في الإنترنت.

المفارقة أن التكنولوجيا تحاول الآن إصلاح ما صنعته بنفسها.

وفي النهاية، ما يحدث ليس انسحابًا من المستقبل، بل إعادة تعريف له، حيث لا تكون التكنولوجيا هي المسيطرة، بل مجرد أداة في يد الإنسان.