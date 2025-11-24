On November 21, 2025, we marked the first anniversary of the passing of our friend, colleague, and beloved Bahraini media figure, Dr. Youssef Mohammed Ismail (may God have mercy on him). Youssef was not just another media professional among the many in our Arab Gulf; he embodied the qualities of a presenter and producer of televised and radio talk shows, a writer of journalistic articles, a chronicler of inspiring personalities, popular heritage, and Bahraini identity, a lecturer in innovation, strategic thinking, and leadership, a supervisor of publishing and printing works, a producer of concise historical podcasts about Bahrain, a distinguished activist on various social media platforms, and a lover of arts, music, and national songs.

In other words, the late Youssef left a commendable mark in every field of media, arts, culture, and creativity. Not only that, but he made every field he participated in throughout his short life a platform for spreading love, peace, harmony, optimism, and rejecting hatred and sectarian divisions, while elevating the status of his homeland in local, Gulf, and Arab forums, and providing support, assistance, and guidance to aspiring writers and artistic and media talents.

Thus, our grief over his departure was immense and shocking, and his absence from the scene was heavy and painful. It is no wonder, then, that he was mourned and lamented by all segments of Bahraini society, with all its colors, categories, and affiliations, nor is it surprising that thousands participated in his funeral and attended his condolence gathering, filling the Manama cemetery and the surrounding areas of the condolence hall in Isa Town.

He was mourned by the Bahraini Minister of Information, Dr. Ramzan Al-Nuaimi, who described him as a kind and noble man, prayed for him, and asked the Almighty to reward him for all he had given to his homeland and people. The media advisor at the Crown Prince's Court, Mr. Issa Al-Hamadi, also mourned him, saying: "My colleague, friend, and brother Dr. Youssef Mohammed Ismail, may God have mercy on you and grant you the highest paradise by His grace and generosity. You were dedicated in your giving, serious in your work, always smiling at those around you. You sought to document the history and heritage of Bahrain and its people, and you did not know that you were the one who documented your love in our hearts. In countless situations, I found you to be a true man dedicated to the homeland. When we worked together in the Ministry of Information, I was confident that when I spoke to you from my position as a minister about any matter, you would handle it well, regardless of the time and place. You were a son of national work who did not know the meaning of time or days off or rest. We pray to God to reward you abundantly for your kindness to your parents, your care for your family, and your dedication to your work; He is All-Hearing and Responsive to prayers." The Bahraini historian and poet, Mr. Mubarak Amro Al-Amari, mourned him with a touching poem that resonated with hearts and emotions, beginning with:

The hearts wept for the loss of Youssef as he ascended

And generations wept for him as they saw him being mourned

And the wailing rose, sobbing and breaking

He was among the first in knowledge

Indeed, farewell can sometimes be a pain

May paradise be where we meet again

Despite the passing of a year since his shocking departure, many in Bahrain, including the writer of this piece who knew him and worked closely with him, have not come to terms with the reality that the man has left them, leaving behind a sense of longing and sorrow in their hearts. His death was a surprise to them, as they had been anticipating his discharge from the hospital, healthy and well, to continue his bright journey in media, innovation, authorship, and writing, enhancing his rich legacy of achievements, experiences, and beautiful works.

We said that the late Youssef dedicated his short life to creativity in various fields, moving in every direction, exerting his utmost efforts, and at the same time overburdening himself by continuing to earn higher academic degrees, which strained his delicate heart and exhausted his brilliant mind, leading to health troubles that landed him in hospitals and under the hands of doctors and surgeons.

The late was born in the city of Muharraq on May 2, 1976, to a noble family whose head, Mr. Mohammed Ismail, was a well-known figure in both the sports and media circles. He spent his early childhood years in Muharraq, where the family home was located, and where he completed his primary and intermediate education at Othman Bin Affan Primary and Intermediate School for Boys. Later, specifically in the 1980s, his family moved to reside in Isa Town, and he moved with them, completing his secondary education at Isa Town Secondary School for Boys. Those who were his peers during his formal education between Muharraq and Isa Town said that he was a beloved figure among teachers and students, a student with diverse hobbies and interests, and an active participant in various activities, clubs, and sports and cultural associations, which contributed to shaping his awareness and refining his personality early on, especially since he was keen from that period to work during school summer vacations in pursuit of experience and interaction with people.

The dream that occupied him during his pre-university education was to become a doctor to help alleviate the pain and suffering of patients and the injured, but he knew in advance that studying medicine was costly and required expenses that his family could not bear, especially since Bahrain did not have a medical college at that time. Therefore, he built his hopes on achieving high grades in the general secondary certificate to obtain a government scholarship to study medicine abroad, exerting double the effort, surpassing what he had put forth during his previous studies, which were always characterized by him achieving top ranks in his school and class. However, circumstances prevented him from obtaining the necessary grades for the scholarship, and thus his dream of studying medicine was lost.

The man did not despair, and he succeeded, as he was known for his perseverance, patience, and willpower, in overcoming his sadness, embarking on other paths. He entered the job market with his secondary certificate, aspiring to earn some money through hard work and sweat to continue his university education. It was not easy, especially when we know that the cost of studying each subject during the four years of university was more than 500 Bahraini dinars, while his monthly salary at that time did not exceed 184 dinars. Thus, Youssef found himself forced to borrow from a bank to enroll in the College of Business Administration at the University of Bahrain. Indeed, he succeeded in obtaining an executive and intermediate management degree while working, and then followed it by enrolling in the College of Media at the University of Bahrain, which awarded him a bachelor's degree in media and public relations, and he was among the first graduates of its classes.

Youssef did not stop there; he continued his studies at the University of Bahrain until he obtained a master's degree in media with high honors for a thesis titled "The Communicative Implications in National Songs on the Bahraini Audience 1999-2009," and then he joined the Gulf University, affiliated with the Gulf Cooperation Council, located in Manama, to obtain a Ph.D. Indeed, he obtained a Doctorate of Philosophy in Innovation Management from the latter university for an unprecedented thesis titled "The Reality of Social Innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the period 1869-1971... The Role of Social Pioneers in the Fields of Education and Art," noting that his thesis addressed building a knowledge system to understand the social context and its relationship to the journey of social innovation and the establishment of social institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the role of social pioneers in the fields of art and education over 100 years of Bahrain's bright history.

In addition to the above, Youssef obtained a diploma in preparation for government managers, a master's degree in national strategic studies from the Royal College of Command and Staff in Manama, and he completed many specialized courses in management sciences, innovation, work systems, strategies, and event organization, which qualified him to hold the international license in senior leadership and work as a trainer in neuro-linguistic programming.

The late began his professional life as a modestly paid employee at the Social Rehabilitation Center affiliated with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and he remained there for several years, during which he gained skills in working with and interacting with people with disabilities, saving some money to fund his university education, as mentioned earlier. After that, he moved to work at the Ministry of Information, where he progressed through its positions until his passing. From a simple entry-level employee to a secretary, then office manager, and then information supervisor. Due to his dedication, efforts, and success in every task assigned to him, he was chosen in 2001 to take on the position of Director of the Publications and Publishing Department at the ministry, and he remained in that position until 2015 when he was appointed Director of the Television Department. In 2017, he transitioned from the television department to his last official position as "Director of Media Affairs."

During his tenure in all these positions at the Bahraini Ministry of Information, his participation in creative and cultural works did not cease. He was always involved in many national musical festivals, a prominent contributor to the field of Bahraini national songs, representing his country in numerous external meetings, seminars, and Gulf, Arab, and international conferences, enjoying membership in many national committees, centers, and youth, cultural, and social gatherings, and organizing and supervising many festivals, gatherings, events, and national media projects.

In this context, it is essential to highlight the significant role he played in developing the programs of Bahrain Television and Radio. He began his first experiences through the television program "Art Stations," which achieved great success, encouraging him to develop himself and his ideas to provide better content. Thus, he presented television episodes about approximately 250 Bahraini personalities who contributed significantly to the homeland, conducted rich interviews with several prominent figures and creators, delving into their memories, and prepared and presented programs such as "My Family and My People," "Biography and Place," and "Memory of Bahrain." In radio, he was behind the preparation and presentation of programs like "Keys from the Heart," "Good Companion," and "Aged Melodies," in addition to many media, artistic, documentary, heritage, and popular evening shows.

Among his other works, he established "YM Company" for creativity, specializing in innovation and documentation, which was his own company that he dedicated to preparing a series of quick podcasts titled "Facts in Minutes" about Bahrain and its civilizational precedence in many fields, narrating and documenting some of its historical and popular stories, preserving the national memory. On another front, he undertook a personal effort to launch "The Bahraini Heritage Songs Series" project, where he passionately documented wedding songs in Bahraini society under the title "Songs of the Night of Life," songs of Ramadan, Qaraqaoon, and the two Eids, and popular children's songs that were widespread in the community, including songs for the birth of a child, lullabies, the entrance of the religious teacher, and Quran memorization, as well as songs and chants accompanying traditional games for boys and girls.

Lecturer

In several universities

The late was keen to share his knowledge and experience in his field with others, based on the principle that there is no good in a person who keeps what he has learned to himself and withholds it from others. Evidence of this is that, despite all his professional burdens and national participations, he worked as a university lecturer in several universities, and he was a member of the advisory committee for the media specialization at the University of Bahrain, the Private University, and the Gulf University. Another proof can be found in his publication of several valuable books and works, including: the book "Zayed and Bahrain 1966-2004" (published in 2018 coinciding with the centenary of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan), the book "The History of National Song" (launched in 2014, including what he wrote in his university thesis for his master's degree in media), the book "A King and the Dialogue of Civilizations" (published in 2014 about the role of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the dialogue of civilizations and peaceful coexistence), and the book "They Came to Mind" (published in 2010 about the biography of the late artist Mohammed Ali Abdullah, launched during a ceremony honoring the artist at the Bahrain History and Antiquities Association), in addition to his contribution to preparing and documenting a book on the noble words of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa from 1999 to 2020.

Awards and Honors

The late received the first-class honorary medal from the Arab Media Unity Council and the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Creative Award in the fourth cycle for Arab pioneers and creators, and was selected among 51 inspiring personalities in Bahrain. He received the gold award at the eighth Gulf Festival for Radio and Television Production for the song "Tali Al-Omr" dedicated to the elderly. He was awarded the bronze prize at the Cairo Festival for Radio and Television Production for the song "I Am Strong" dedicated to the disabled, and he also received the appreciation award at the Bahrain Video Clip Festival for the same work.

Finally, here are some phrases he expressed during his interview with the Bahraini newspaper "Al-Watan" in April 2023, all of which reflect an exceptional personality unique in its field, imbued with goodness, giving, and sincerity:

"Media is a passion, not a job, and I measure the impact I will leave behind."

"The love of people is a blessing, and the most beautiful blessings are my family and my parents' satisfaction with me."

"I strive for success before success, and I turn every pain into hope."

"There is no such thing as impossible; the impossible only lives in the hearts of the incapacitated, and I have removed it from my dictionary."

"Life is made up of stations and turns, and in dealing with people, you must be more patient, dreamful, broad-minded, and emotionally intelligent to adapt to every circumstance."