في 21 نوفمبر الجاري 2025 حلت الذكرى السنوية الأولى لرحيل صديقنا وزميلنا وحبيبنا الإعلامي البحريني القدير الدكتور يوسف محمد إسماعيل (رحمه الله). لم يكن يوسف مجرد إعلامي كغيره من الإعلاميين الكثر في خليجنا العربي، وإنما جمع في شخصه صفة مقدّم ومعدّ البرامج الحوارية المتلفزة والمذاعة، وكاتب المقالات الصحفية، وموثّق سير الشخصيات الملهمة والتراث الشعبي والهوية البحرينية، والمحاضر في الابتكار والتفكير الإستراتيجي والقيادة، والمشرف على طباعة المؤلفات ونشرها، ومعدّ البودكاستات التاريخية المختصرة عن البحرين، والناشط المتميّز على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة، والمهتم بالفنون والموسيقى والأغنية الوطنية.

بعبارة أخرى كانت للفقيد بصمة مشرفة في كل مجال من مجالات الإعلام والفنون والثقافة والإبداع. ليس هذا فحسب، بل جعل من كل مجال شارك فيه على مدى عمره القصير، منصة لنشر الحب والسلام والوئام والتفاؤل ونبذ الكراهية والاصطفافات الطائفية، ورفع شأن وطنه في المحافل المحلية والخليجية والعربية، وتقديم الدعم والعون والإرشاد للمبتدئين من أصحاب القلم والمواهب الفنية والاعلامية.

من هنا كانت فجيعتنا في رحيله كبيرة وصادمة، وغيابه عن الساحة ثقيلاً ومؤلماً، فلا غرابة، بعد ذلك، لو بكاه ونعاه كل أطياف المجتمع البحريني بمختلف تلاوينه وفئاته ومشاربه، ولا عجب لو شارك في تشييعه وحضور مجلس عزائه آلاف الأشخاص، حتى اكتظت بهم مقبرة المنامة والساحات المحيطة بمجلس العزاء بمدينة عيسى.

نعاه وزير الإعلام البحريني الدكتور رمزان النعيمي، فوصفه بالرجل الطيب الخلوق، وترحّم عليه وسأل المولى أن يجزيه خيراً على كل ما قدمه لوطنه وناسه. ونعاه مستشار شؤون الإعلام بديوان ولي العهد الأستاذ عيسى الحمادي فقال: «زميلي‭ ‬وصديقي‭ ‬وأخي‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬يوسف‭ ‬محمد‭ ‬إسماعيل‭ ‬رحمك‭ ‬الله‭ ‬وأسكنك‭ ‬الفردوس‭ ‬الأعلى‭ ‬بعفوه‭ ‬وكرمه،‭ ‬كنت‭ ‬مخلصاً‭ ‬في‭ ‬عطائك،‭ ‬جاداً‭ ‬في‭ ‬عملك‭ ،‬مبتسما‭ ً‬دوماً‭ ‬لمن‭ ‬حولك.‭ ‬سعيت‭ ‬لتوثيق‭ ‬تاريخ‭ ‬وتراث‭ ‬البحرين‭ ‬وأبنائها‭ ‬وسيرهم‭ ‬الشخصية‭ ‬والهوية‭ ‬الوطنية،‭ ‬ولم‭ ‬تعلم‭ ‬بأنك‭ ‬أنت‭ ‬من‭ ‬وثقت‭ ‬حبك‭ ‬في‭ ‬قلوبنا. ‬مواقف‭ ‬لا‭ ‬تُعد‭ ‬ولا‭ ‬تُحصى‭ ‬وجدتك‭ ‬فيها‭ ‬نعم‭ ‬الرجل‭ ‬المخلص‭ ‬للوطن.‭ ‬عندما‭ ‬عملنا‭ ‬معاً‭ ‬في‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬الإعلام،‭ ‬كنت‭ ‬واثقاً‭ ‬حينها‭ ‬عندما‭ ‬أحدثك‭ ‬من‭ ‬موقعي‭ ‬كوزير‭ ‬حول‭ ‬أمر‭ ‬ما‭ ‬بأنك‭ ‬ستباشر‭ ‬في‭ ‬حسن‭ ‬التعامل‭ ‬معه‭ ‬مهما‭ ‬كان‭ ‬الوقت‭ ‬والمكان،‭ ‬كنت‭ ‬ابن‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬الوطني‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬لا‭ ‬يعرف‭ ‬وقتاً‭ ‬أو‭ ‬أياماً‭ ‬للإجازة‭ ‬أو‭ ‬الراحة،‭ ‬ندعو‭ ‬الله‭ ‬أن‭ ‬يجزيك‭ ‬خير‭ ‬الجزاء‭ ‬على‭ ‬برّك‭ ‬لوالديك‭ ‬ورعايتك‭ ‬لأسرتك‭ ‬وإخلاصك‭ ‬في‭ ‬عملك‭ ‬إنه‭ ‬سميع‭ ‬مجيب‭ ‬الدعاء». أما المؤرخ والشاعر البحريني الأستاذ مبارك عمرو العماري فقد نعاه بقصيدة مؤثرة لامست القلوب والوجدان مطلعها:

بكت القلوب لفقد يوسف إذا رقا

وبكته أجيال رأته مشيعـــــــــــا

وعلا النشيج تزفرا وتقطعـــــــا

قد كان فيها للمعارف أسبقــــــا

إن الوداع يكون أحيانا شقــــــا

علّ الجنان يكون فيها الملتقى

وعلى الرغم من مرور عام على رحيله الصادم، فإن الكثيرين في البحرين، ومنهم كاتب هذه المادة الذي عرفه وعمل معه عن كثب، لم يستوعبوا حقيقة أن الرجل قد فارقهم، تاركاً في قلوبهم حسرة ولوعة. إذ كانت وفاته مفاجئة لهم، بعد أن كانوا يترقبون خروجه من المستشفى سالماً معافى، ليواصل مسيرته الوضّاءة في الإعلام والابتكار والتأليف والكتابة، ويعزز سيرته الحافلة بالمنجزات والخبرات والأعمال الجميلة.

قلنا إن الفقيد وهب سنوات عمره القصير للإبداع في مجالات عديدة، فكان يتحرك في كل اتجاه، باذلاً أقصى جهوده، وفي الوقت نفسه حمّل نفسه فوق طاقتها، من خلال مواصلة حصد الشهادات الدراسية العليا، فأتعب قلبه الرهيف وأرهق فكره المنير، الأمر الذي تسبب له في متاعب صحية نقلته إلى المستشفيات وأيادي الأطباء والجرّاحين.

وُلد الراحل بمدينة المحرق بتاريخ الثاني من مايو 1976 لأسرة كريمة كان ربها الأستاذ محمد إسماعيل شخصية معروفة في الوسطين الرياضي والإعلامي. أمضى سنوات طفولته الأولى في المحرق، حيث كان منزل الأسرة، وحيث أنهى المرحلتين الابتدائية والإعدادية بمدرسة عثمان بن عفان الابتدائية الإعدادية للبنين. بعد ذلك، وتحديداً في ثمانينات القرن العشرين، انتقلت أسرته للإقامة بمدينة عيسى، فانتقل معها، وهناك أنهى دراسته الثانوية بمدرسة مدينة عيسى الثانوية للبنين. الذين زاملوه خلال مراحل تعليمه النظامي الثلاث ما بين المحرق ومدينة عيسى قالوا إنه كان مذّاك شخصية محبوبة في أوساط المدرّسين والطلبة، وطالباً متنوع الهوايات والاهتمامات، ومشاركاً نشطاً في الفعاليات والأندية والجمعيات الرياضية والكشفية والثقافية، الأمر الذي ساهم في تشكُّل وعيه وصقل شخصيته مبكراً، خصوصاً أنه كان حريصاً منذ تلك الفترة على العمل خلال عطلات الصيف المدرسية سعياً وراء اكتساب الخبرة والاحتكاك بالناس.

كان الحلم الذي راوده إبان مراحل تعليمه ما قبل الجامعي هو أن يغدو طبيباً كي يساهم في تخفيف آلام ومعاناة المرضى والجرحى، لكنه كان يعلم مسبقاً أن دراسة الطب أمر مكلف ويحتاج إلى نفقات باهظة لن تستطيع أسرته تحملها، خصوصاً أن البحرين لم تكن بها، آنذاك، كلية للطب. لذا بنى آماله على تحقيق درجات عالية في شهادة التوجيهية العامة كي يحصل على بعثة حكومية لدراسة الطب في الخارج، فبذل جهداً مضاعفاً، فاق ما كان يبذله خلال مراحل دراسته السابقة التي تميزت على الدوام بحصوله على المراتب الأولى في مدرسته وصفّه. لكن ما حدث هو أن ظروفاً خاصة تسببت في عدم حصوله على الدرجات اللازمة للابتعاث، وبالتالي ضاع حلم دراسة الطب.

لم ييأس الرجل، ونجح بما عُرف عنه من جلد وصبر وإرادة في تجاوز حزنه، لينطلق في دروب أخرى، فدخل سوق العمل بشهادته الثانوية، طامحاً لجمع بعض المال بكده وعرقه، كي يكمل تحصيله الجامعي. لم يكن الأمر سهلاً، خصوصاً إذا ما علمنا أن تكلفة دراسة المادة الواحدة خلال سنوات الدراسة الجامعية الأربع كانت أكثر من 500 دينار بحريني، بينما كان راتبه الشهري آنذاك لا يتجاوز 184 ديناراً. وهكذا، وجد يوسف نفسه مضطراً للاقتراض من أحد المصارف من أجل أن يلتحق بكلية الإدارة بجامعة البحرين. وبالفعل نجح في نيل شهادة الإدارة التنفيذية والمتوسطة وهو على رأس عمله، ثم اتبعها بالالتحاق بكلية الإعلام بجامعة البحرين، التي منحته درجة البكالوريوس في الإعلام والعلاقات العامة، وكان من ضمن خريجي دفعاتها الأولى.

لم يكتفِ يوسف بذلك، بل واصل دراسته في الجامعة الأهلية بالمنامة حتى حصل منها على درجة الماجستير في الإعلام بمرتبة الامتياز العالي عن أطروحة بعنوان «المدلولات الاتصالية في الأغنية الوطنية على الجمهور البحريني 1999 ــ 2009»، ليلتحق بعدها بجامعة الخليج العربي، التابعة لدول مجلس التعاون في مقرها بالمنامة، لنيل درجة الدكتوراه. وبالفعل حصل من الجامعة الأخيرة على دكتوراه الفلسفة في إدارة الابتكار عن أطروحة غير مسبوقة بعنوان «واقع الابتكار الاجتماعي في مملكة البحرين خلال الفترة 1869-1971م.. دور الرواد الاجتماعيين في مجالَي التعليم والفن»، علماً أن أطروحته تناولت بناء منظومة معرفية لفهم السياق الاجتماعي وعلاقته برحلة الابتكار الاجتماعي وبناء المؤسسات الاجتماعية في مملكة البحرين من خلال دور الرواد الاجتماعيين في مجالَي الفن والتعليم خلال 100 عام من تاريخ البحرين المضيء.

إلى ما سبق، حصل يوسف على دبلوم التهيئة للمديرين الحكوميين، وماجستير الدراسات الإستراتيجية الوطنية من الكلية الملكية للقيادة والأركان بالمنامة، واجتاز العديد من الدورات المتخصصة في علوم الإدارة والابتكار ونظم العمل وإستراتيجياته وتنظيم الفعاليات، ما أهّله لحمل الرخصة الدولية في القيادة العليا والعمل مدرباً في البرمجة العصبية اللغوية.

بدأ الراحل حياته المهنية موظفاً براتب متواضع في مركز التأهيل الاجتماعي التابع لوزارة العمل والتنمية الاجتماعية، وظل كذلك لعدة سنوات اكتسب خلالها مهارات العمل والاحتكاك والتعامل مع ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، واقتصد أثناءها بعض المال للإنفاق على تعليمه الجامعي، كما ذكرنا آنفاً. بعد ذلك انتقل للعمل بوزارة الإعلام التي تدرج في وظائفها مذّاك وحتى تاريخ رحيله. فمن موظف بسيط مبتدئ إلى سكرتير فمدير مكتب فمشرف معلومات. ونظراً لتفانيه وجهوده ونجاحه في كل المهمات التي أُوكلت إليه اُختير في عام 2001 لتولّي منصب مدير إدارة المطبوعات والنشر بالوزارة، وظل كذلك إلى عام 2015 حينما تمّ تعيينه مديراً لجهاز التلفزيون. وفي عام 2017 انتقل من إدارة التلفزيون إلى منصبه الرسمي الأخير وهو «مدير إدارة وسائل الإعلام».

وإبّان تقلُّده كل هذه المناصب والوظائف بوزارة الإعلام البحرينية، لم تنقطع مشاركاته في الأعمال الإبداعية والثقافية. إذ كان مشاركاً دائماً في العديد من المهرجانات الغنائية الوطنية، ومساهماً بارزاً في مجال الأغنية البحرينية الوطنية، وممثلاً لبلاده في عدد كبير من الاجتماعات والندوات الخارجية والمؤتمرات الخليجية والعربية والدولية، ومتمتّعاً بعضوية العديد من اللجان الوطنية والمراكز والملتقيات الشبابية والثقافية والاجتماعية، ومنظماً ومشرفاً للعديد من المهرجانات والملتقيات والفعاليات والمشاريع الإعلامية الوطنية.

وفي السياق نفسه، لا بد من الإشارة إلى الدور الكبير الذي بذله لتطوير برامج تلفزيون وإذاعة البحرين. إذ بدأ أولى تجاربه من خلال برنامج «محطات فنية» التلفزيوني الذي حقق نجاحاً كبيراً، الأمر الذي شجعه على تطوير نفسه وأفكاره لتقديم محتوى أفضل. وهكذا، قدّم في التلفزيون حلقات عن نحو 250 شخصية بحرينية من تلك التي قدمت الكثير للوطن، وأجرى حوارات ثرية مع عدد من الأعلام والمبدعين، نبش خلالها في ذاكرتهم، وأعدّ وقدّم برامج: «عزوتي وناسي» و«سيرة ومكان» و«ذاكرة البحرين». أما في الإذاعة، فقد كان وراء إعداد وتقديم برامج مثل: «مفاتيح من القلب» و«خير جليس» و«نغمات معتّقة»، علاوة على العديد من السهرات الإعلامية والفنية والوثائقية والتراثية والشعبية.

ومن أعماله الأخرى، قيامه بتأسيس «شركة واي إم» للإبداع المتخصصة في الابتكار والتوثيق، وهي شركته الخاصة التي سخّرها لإعداد مجموعة من البودكاستات السريعة تحت عنوان «حقائق بدقائق» عن البحرين وأسبقيتها الحضارية في الكثير من المجالات، ورواية وتوثيق بعض من حكاياتها وقصصها التاريخية والشعبية، حفاظاً على الذاكرة الوطنية. ومن جانب آخر قام بمجهود ذاتي تمثل في إطلاق «مشروع سلسلة أغاني التراث البحريني»، حيث راح يوثق بشغف أغاني الأعراس في المجتمع البحريني تحت مسمى «أغاني ليلة العمر»، وأغاني شهر رمضان والقرقاعون والعيدين، وأغاني الأطفال الشعبية المنتشرة قديماً في المجتمع شاملة أغاني ولادة الطفل والتهويدة ودخول المطوّع وختم القرآن، والأغاني والأناشيد المصاحبة لألعاب البنين والبنات الشعبية.

محاضر

في عدة جامعات

حرص الراحل على أن يمنح علمه وخبرته في مجال تخصصه للآخرين، انطلاقاً من مبدأ ألّا خير في إنسان يحتفظ لنفسه بما تعلمه ويبخل به على غيره، وآية ذلك أنه -رغم كل أعبائه الوظيفية ومشاركاته الوطنية- عمل محاضراً جامعياً في عدة جامعات، وكان عضواً في اللجنة الاستشارية لتخصص الإعلام في جامعة البحرين والجامعة الأهلية والجامعة الخليجية. والدليل الآخر نجده في إصداره عدداً من الكتب والمؤلفات القيّمة ومنها: كتاب «زايد والبحرين 1966 ــ 2004» (أصدره في 2018 تزامناً مع مئوية صاحب السمو الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان)، وكتاب «تاريخ الأغنية الوطنية» (دشّنه في 2014، متضمناً ما كتبه في رسالته الجامعية لنيل درجة الماجستير في الإعلام)، وكتاب «ملك وحوار الحضارات» (أصدره في 2014 عن دور جلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة في حوار الحضارات والتعايش السلمي)، وكتاب «عنّوا على البال» (أصدره في 2010 عن سيرة الفنان الراحل محمد علي عبدالله، وتمّ تدشينه خلال احتفالية لتكريم الفنان بجمعية تاريخ وآثار البحرين)، علاوة على مساهمته في إعداد وتوثيق كتاب عن الكلمات السامية لجلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة في الفترة من 1999 إلى 2020.

جوائز وتكريم

حصل الفقيد على القلادة الفخرية من الدرجة الأولى من مجلس الوحدة الإعلامية العربية وملتقى الإعلاميين العرب، وجائزة المبدع العربي في الدورة الرابعة للرواد والمبدعين العرب، واختير ضمن 51 شخصية ملهمة في البحرين. وحصل على الجائزة الذهبية في مهرجان الخليج الثامن للإنتاج الإذاعي والتلفزيوني عن أغنية «تالي العمر» الخاصة بالمسنين. ومُنح الجائزة البرونزية في مهرجان القاهرة للإنتاج الإذاعي والتلفزيوني عن أغنية «أنا أقوى» الخاصة بالمعوقين، كما نال الجائزة التقديرية في مهرجان البحرين للفيديو كليب عن العمل نفسه.

وأخيراً، هذه بعض العبارات التي وردت على لسانه خلال حواره مع صحيفة «الوطن» البحرينية في أبريل 2023، وكلها تنمّ عن شخصية استثنائية متفرّدة في مجالها ومجبولة على الخير والعطاء والصدق:

«الإعلام شغف وليس وظيفة، وقياسي مدى الأثر الذي سأتركه».

«محبة الناس رزق، وأجمل النعم أسرتي ورضى والديّ عليّ».

«أسعى للفلاح قبل النجاح، وأحوّل كل ألم إلى أمل».

«لا يوجد شيء اسمه مستحيل، فالمستحيل يعيش فقط في نفوس العاجزين، وأنا أسقطته من قاموسي».

«الحياة محطّات ومنعطفات، وفي التعامل مع البشر عليك أن تكون أكثر صبراً وحلماً وسعة بال وذكاء عاطفياً كي تتكيف مع كل ظرف».