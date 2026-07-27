يواصل فريق الشباب تحضيراته للموسم الرياضي الجديد خلال معسكره الإعدادي المقام حالياً في النمسا، بعدما حقق فوزاً ودياً على نظيره النصر الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل.


وسجل المهاجم كارلوس جونيور هدف المباراة الوحيد، ليمنح الشباب انتصاره الأول في معسكره الخارجي، بعد أن استهل مواجهاته الودية بالتعادل السلبي أمام فريق بوليتكنيكا الروماني.


ومنح المدرب الألماني توماس ليتش الفرصة لعدد كبير من اللاعبين خلال المواجهة، بهدف الوقوف على مستوياتهم الفنية والبدنية وتقييم جاهزيتهم قبل انطلاق منافسات الموسم الجديد.


ويستعد الشباب لمواصلة برنامجه الإعدادي، حيث يواجه الأهلي القطري يوم 30 يوليو الجاري، قبل أن يختتم مبارياته الودية أمام مولودية الجزائر في 3 أغسطس القادم.