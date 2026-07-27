The youth team continues its preparations for the new sports season during its training camp currently held in Austria, after achieving a friendly victory over its counterpart Al-Nasr from the UAE with a score of one goal to none.



The striker Carlos Junior scored the only goal of the match, giving the youth team its first victory in the external camp, after starting its friendly matches with a goalless draw against the Romanian team Politehnica.



The German coach Thomas Letch gave a chance to a large number of players during the match, aiming to assess their technical and physical levels and evaluate their readiness before the start of the new season's competitions.



The youth team is preparing to continue its training program, as it faces Qatari Al-Ahli on July 30, before concluding its friendly matches against Mouloudia Algiers on August 3.