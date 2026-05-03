The summit meetings and excitement continue in the Roshen Saudi Professional League with three thrilling matches taking place this evening (Sunday). Al-Ahli hosts Al-Akhidood at 9:00 PM, while at the same time, Al-Nassr faces a tough challenge against Al-Qadisiyah. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab meets its guest Al-Taawoun at 7:00 PM, as part of the 31st round of the Professional League.

At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in one of the highlights of this round, Al-Nassr enters its match against host Al-Qadisiyah seeking to continue its winning streak and avenge its loss in the first round. Currently, Al-Nassr occupies the top spot with 79 points from 26 wins, one draw, and three losses. On the other hand, Al-Qadisiyah enters this match to confirm its victory and compete for one of the top three spots after securing its qualification for the elite AFC Champions League, aiming to snatch a direct spot instead of going through the playoffs. They currently sit in fourth place with 65 points from 19 wins, eight draws, and three losses.

At Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ahli enters its match against Al-Akhidood in search of three points, currently sitting in third place with 66 points collected from 20 wins, six draws, and three losses. Meanwhile, Al-Akhidood enters this match hoping to achieve a positive result to escape the relegation zone, as they are currently in 17th place with 16 points from four wins, four draws, and 22 losses, having scored 24 goals and conceded 64.

Playing at home and in front of their fans, Al-Shabab faces a tough and important match against Al-Taawoun, as they seek victory to jump to safety. Al-Taawoun, on the other hand, aims for a win to secure an Asian spot. Al-Shabab is currently in 12th place with 32 points from seven wins, 11 draws, and 11 losses, having scored 37 goals and conceded 43. Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun occupies fifth place with 49 points from 14 wins, seven draws, and nine losses, scoring 52 goals and conceding 40.

Previously, the two teams have met in the Professional League 31 times, with Al-Taawoun winning 13 of those matches, while Al-Shabab won 10, and they drew in eight matches. Al-Taawoun's attack has managed to score 49 goals, while Al-Shabab's attack has scored 35 goals.