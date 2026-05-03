تتواصل لقاءات القمة واﻹثارة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة ثلاثة لقاءات مثيرة مساء اليوم (اﻷحد)، إذ يستضيف اﻷهلي نظيره الأخدود (9:00م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته يحلُّ النصر ضيفاً ثقيلاً على القادسية، فيما يلتقي الشباب ضيفه التعاون (7:00م)، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 لدوري المحترفين.

على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، وفي واحدة من قمم هذه الجولة يدخل فريق النصر لقاءه أمام مضيفه القادسية سعياً لمواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته ورد اعتباره بعد خسارته في الدور الأول، ويحتل النصر حالياً مركز الصدارة برصيد 79 نقطة حصدها من 26 انتصاراً، وتعادل وحيد، وثلاث خسائر. فيما يدخل القادسية هذا اللقاء؛ لتأكيد انتصاره والمنافسة على المراكز الثلاثة الأولى بعد أن ضمن تأهله لدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة ويسعى لخطف المقعد المباشر بدلاً من الملحق، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز الرابع برصيد 65 نقطة حصدها من 19 انتصاراً وثمانية تعادلات وثلاث خسائر.

وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، يدخل فريق الأهلي لقاءه أمام الأخدود بحثاً عن النقاط الثلاث، إذ يحتل حالياً المركز الثالث برصيد 66 نقطة جمعها من 20 انتصاراً وستة تعادلات وثلاث خسائر، فيما يدخل فريق الأخدود هذا اللقاء آملاً في الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية للهروب من مراكز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز الـ17 برصيد 16 نقطة حصدها من أربعة انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و22 خسارة وله من الأهداف 24 وعليه 64 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره يخوض فريق الشباب لقاءً صعباً ومهماً أمام ضيفه التعاون، إذ يبحث الشباب عن الفوز للقفز لمراكز الأمان، فيما يطمح التعاون للفوز لخطف المقعد الآسيوي، ويحتل الشباب المركز الـ12 برصيد 32 حصدها من سبعة انتصارات و11 تعادلاً ومثلها خسائر وله من الأهداف 37 وعليه 43 هدفاً، فيما يحتل التعاون المركز الخامس برصيد 49 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً وسبعة تعادلات وتسع خسائر وله من الأهداف 52 وعليه 40 هدفاً

وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 31 لقاءً، تمكن التعاون من الفوز في 13 لقاءً منها، فيما فاز الشباب في 10 لقاءات، وتعادلا في ثمانية لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم التعاون من تسجيل 49 هدفاً، بينما سجل هجوم الشباب 35 هدفاً.