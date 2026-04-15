طمأن مدرب فريق القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، جماهير القادسية حول إصابة مهاجم الفريق الإيطالي ماتيو ريتيغي خلال مباراة الشباب، وقال رودجرز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة: اللاعب شعر بالتواء بالكاحل، وسوف يجري فحوصات طبية للاطمئنان لكن على حسب علمي أن الإصابة غير مقلقة.


وأكّد رودجرز أن الفريق قدّم مباراة مثيرة أمام الشباب في الجولة 29 من دوري روشن السعودي، مشيراً إلى أن الأداء كان إيجابياً رغم عدم رضاه عن النتيجة النهائية.


وأوضح: «بدأنا المباراة بشكل مثالي، دخلنا بجوع وطموح كبيرين، وكان هدفنا المحافظة على التوازن وخلق الفرص، وبالفعل نجحنا في الوصول إلى المرمى في عدة مناسبات، وكنا نستحق التقدم».


وأضاف أن المباراة كانت مفتوحة على جميع الاحتمالات، مبيناً أن فريقه صنع فرصاً عديدة وكان قريباً من التسجيل، لكنه أشار في الوقت ذاته إلى أن الغيابات في بعض المراكز أثّرت على الأداء، خصوصاً في ظل افتقاد لاعبين مهمين اعتاد الفريق على وجودهم.


وتحدث أيضاً عن الجانب الفني، مؤكداً أن هذه الظروف منحته فرصة لتجربة أساليب لعب مختلفة قائلاً: نملك الرغبة دائماً في الفوز، لكن النتيجة لم تكن مرضية، ومع ذلك استفدنا فنياً من اللقاء.


وفي ما يخص اللاعبين، أشار رودجرز إلى أهمية فايغل في منظومة الفريق، موضحاً أنه كان يؤدي دوراً تكتيكياً محدداً، إلا أن غيابه أتاح الفرصة لتقييم عناصر أخرى.


وأكّد رودجرز أن الفريق حافظ على نسقه السريع خلال اللقاء، وظهر بهويته الهجومية المعتادة، مضيفاً: «أثبتنا أننا فريق خطير هذا الموسم، لكن الغيابات والإصابات أثّرت علينا، رغم الروح القتالية التي أظهرها اللاعبون».