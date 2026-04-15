The coach of the Qadsia team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, reassured Qadsia fans regarding the injury of the team's Italian striker Matteo Retegui during the match against Al-Shabab. Rodgers said during the press conference after the match: "The player felt a sprain in his ankle, and he will undergo medical examinations for reassurance, but as far as I know, the injury is not concerning."



Rodgers confirmed that the team delivered an exciting match against Al-Shabab in the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi League, noting that the performance was positive despite his dissatisfaction with the final result.



He explained: "We started the match perfectly, entering with great hunger and ambition. Our goal was to maintain balance and create opportunities, and indeed we succeeded in reaching the goal on several occasions, and we deserved to take the lead."



He added that the match was open to all possibilities, indicating that his team created many chances and was close to scoring, but he also pointed out that absences in some positions affected the performance, especially given the absence of important players that the team is used to having.



He also spoke about the technical aspect, confirming that these circumstances gave him the opportunity to experiment with different playing styles, saying: "We always have the desire to win, but the result was not satisfactory; however, we benefited technically from the match."



Regarding the players, Rodgers pointed out the importance of Weigl in the team's system, explaining that he was performing a specific tactical role, but his absence allowed for the evaluation of other elements.



Rodgers confirmed that the team maintained its fast pace during the match and displayed its usual attacking identity, adding: "We proved that we are a dangerous team this season, but absences and injuries affected us, despite the fighting spirit shown by the players."