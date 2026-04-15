تأهل ممثل الوطن (الاتحاد) لربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، كما تأهل شباب الأهلي الإماراتي بعد فوزه على تراكتور الإيراني بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، ضمن لقاءات دور ثُمن النهائي للمسابقة.


على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، تفوق الاتحاد على الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، جاء من نقطة الجزاء في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الإضافي الثاني، سددها بنجاح قائده فابينيو (د:120+10)، ليرد الدَّين ويأخذ بثأره ويتأهل لدور الثمانية بجدارة واستحقاق، وسيلاقي نظيره ماتشيدا زيروبيا يوم الجمعة القادم.


وعلى استاد مدينة عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، انتصر شباب الأهلي الإماراتي على تراكتور الإيراني بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، وشهد اللقاء سيطرة متبادلة إلى أن تحصل حارس تراكتور علي رضا على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة (د:52)، ليسيطر شباب الأهلي على اللقاء ويتحصل على ركلة جزاء سددها بنجاح محترفه يورو سيزار (د:65)، وأضاف سعيد عزت الله الهدف الثاني (د:80)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز شباب الأهلي الهدف الثالث عن طريق ماتيوساو (د:90+8)، ليتأهل شباب الأهلي لدور الثمانية، ويضرب موعداً مع بوريرام يونايتد التايلندي.