The numbers of English striker Ivan Toney in executing penalty kicks with Al-Ahli have declined, as his success rate dropped from perfection to 93%, a sign that raises some concern about his usual accuracy.



Since joining Al-Ahli, Toney has taken 28 penalty kicks in various competitions, successfully scoring 26 of them, while missing two, causing his success rate to decrease from 100% to 93%. Although the decline seems slight in numerical terms, it is notable given his previous perfect record.



Toney recorded his first missed penalty last February during a match against Al-Najma in the Roshen Saudi League, before quickly compensating by scoring another penalty in the same match, confirming his ability to handle pressure.



He also successfully converted an important penalty against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup; however, his recent miss against Al-Duhail reopened the discussion about a relative decline in his "penalty stock."



Despite this decline, Toney remains one of the top specialists in executing penalty kicks, but recent numbers indicate the beginning of a margin for error, albeit limited.