تراجعت أرقام المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني في تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء مع الأهلي، بعدما انخفضت نسبة نجاحه من الكمال إلى 93%، في مؤشر يثير بعض القلق حول دقته المعتادة.
ومنذ انضمامه إلى صفوف الأهلي، نفّذ توني 28 ركلة جزاء في مختلف البطولات، نجح في تسجيل 26 منها، مقابل إهدار ركلتين، لتتراجع نسبة نجاحه من 100% إلى 93%. ورغم أن التراجع يبدو طفيفاً من الناحية الرقمية، إلا أنه لافت بالنظر إلى سجله المثالي السابق.
وسجّل توني أول حالة إهدار في فبراير الماضي خلال مواجهة النجمة ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، قبل أن يعوض سريعاً بتسجيل ركلة أخرى في المباراة ذاتها، مؤكداً قدرته على تجاوز الضغوط.
كما نجح في تسجيل ركلة جزاء مهمة أمام الهلال في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، غير أن ركلة الدحيل الأخيرة أعادت فتح باب النقاش حول تراجع نسبي في «بورصته الجزائية».
ورغم هذا التراجع، لا يزال توني يُعد من أبرز المتخصصين في تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء، إلا أن الأرقام الأخيرة تشير إلى بداية ظهور هامش خطأ، ولو بشكل محدود.
The numbers of English striker Ivan Toney in executing penalty kicks with Al-Ahli have declined, as his success rate dropped from perfection to 93%, a sign that raises some concern about his usual accuracy.
Since joining Al-Ahli, Toney has taken 28 penalty kicks in various competitions, successfully scoring 26 of them, while missing two, causing his success rate to decrease from 100% to 93%. Although the decline seems slight in numerical terms, it is notable given his previous perfect record.
Toney recorded his first missed penalty last February during a match against Al-Najma in the Roshen Saudi League, before quickly compensating by scoring another penalty in the same match, confirming his ability to handle pressure.
He also successfully converted an important penalty against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup; however, his recent miss against Al-Duhail reopened the discussion about a relative decline in his "penalty stock."
Despite this decline, Toney remains one of the top specialists in executing penalty kicks, but recent numbers indicate the beginning of a margin for error, albeit limited.