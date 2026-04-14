تراجعت أرقام المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني في تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء مع الأهلي، بعدما انخفضت نسبة نجاحه من الكمال إلى 93%، في مؤشر يثير بعض القلق حول دقته المعتادة.


ومنذ انضمامه إلى صفوف الأهلي، نفّذ توني 28 ركلة جزاء في مختلف البطولات، نجح في تسجيل 26 منها، مقابل إهدار ركلتين، لتتراجع نسبة نجاحه من 100% إلى 93%. ورغم أن التراجع يبدو طفيفاً من الناحية الرقمية، إلا أنه لافت بالنظر إلى سجله المثالي السابق.


وسجّل توني أول حالة إهدار في فبراير الماضي خلال مواجهة النجمة ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، قبل أن يعوض سريعاً بتسجيل ركلة أخرى في المباراة ذاتها، مؤكداً قدرته على تجاوز الضغوط.


كما نجح في تسجيل ركلة جزاء مهمة أمام الهلال في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، غير أن ركلة الدحيل الأخيرة أعادت فتح باب النقاش حول تراجع نسبي في «بورصته الجزائية».


ورغم هذا التراجع، لا يزال توني يُعد من أبرز المتخصصين في تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء، إلا أن الأرقام الأخيرة تشير إلى بداية ظهور هامش خطأ، ولو بشكل محدود.