The Italian coach Simone Inzaghi is going through a difficult period in terms of results, having witnessed a series of failures in the last two seasons at the championship level, both during his time with Inter Milan and with Al Hilal.



With Inter Milan, the team failed to secure titles despite reaching advanced stages, as they lost the Italian Super Cup final, exited the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, and lost the Serie A title, before suffering a painful blow by losing the UEFA Champions League final.



The struggles did not change much after his move to Al Hilal, as the team exited the FIFA Club World Cup in the quarter-finals despite delivering high-level performances and defeating Manchester City. They also were eliminated in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, with results that did not meet the fans' expectations.



This negative outcome places Inzaghi under increasing pressure, amid calls for the need to correct the course and regain the rhythm of championships, especially with the significant potential that his team Al Hilal currently possesses.