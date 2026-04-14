يعيش المدرب الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي فترة صعبة على صعيد النتائج، بعدما شهد آخر موسمين سلسلة من الإخفاقات على مستوى البطولات، سواء خلال قيادته إنتر ميلان أو مع نادي الهلال.
فمع إنتر ميلان، أخفق الفريق في حصد الألقاب رغم الوصول إلى مراحل متقدمة، إذ خسر نهائي السوبر الإيطالي، وودّع نصف نهائي كأس إيطاليا، كما فقد لقب الدوري الإيطالي، قبل أن يتلقى ضربة موجعة بخسارة نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
ولم تتغير المعاناة كثيراً بعد انتقاله إلى الهلال، إذ ودّع الفريق منافسات كأس العالم للأندية من الدور ربع النهائي رغم تقديم مستويات عالية وانتصاره على مانشستر سيتي، كما خرج من ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في نتائج لم ترقَ إلى تطلعات الجماهير.
وتضع هذه الحصيلة السلبية إنزاغي تحت ضغط متزايد، في ظل مطالبات بضرورة تصحيح المسار واستعادة نغمة البطولات، خصوصاً مع الإمكانات الكبيرة التي يمتلكها فريقه الهلال حالياً.
The Italian coach Simone Inzaghi is going through a difficult period in terms of results, having witnessed a series of failures in the last two seasons at the championship level, both during his time with Inter Milan and with Al Hilal.
With Inter Milan, the team failed to secure titles despite reaching advanced stages, as they lost the Italian Super Cup final, exited the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, and lost the Serie A title, before suffering a painful blow by losing the UEFA Champions League final.
The struggles did not change much after his move to Al Hilal, as the team exited the FIFA Club World Cup in the quarter-finals despite delivering high-level performances and defeating Manchester City. They also were eliminated in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, with results that did not meet the fans' expectations.
This negative outcome places Inzaghi under increasing pressure, amid calls for the need to correct the course and regain the rhythm of championships, especially with the significant potential that his team Al Hilal currently possesses.