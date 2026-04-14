يعيش المدرب الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي فترة صعبة على صعيد النتائج، بعدما شهد آخر موسمين سلسلة من الإخفاقات على مستوى البطولات، سواء خلال قيادته إنتر ميلان أو مع نادي الهلال.


فمع إنتر ميلان، أخفق الفريق في حصد الألقاب رغم الوصول إلى مراحل متقدمة، إذ خسر نهائي السوبر الإيطالي، وودّع نصف نهائي كأس إيطاليا، كما فقد لقب الدوري الإيطالي، قبل أن يتلقى ضربة موجعة بخسارة نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.


ولم تتغير المعاناة كثيراً بعد انتقاله إلى الهلال، إذ ودّع الفريق منافسات كأس العالم للأندية من الدور ربع النهائي رغم تقديم مستويات عالية وانتصاره على مانشستر سيتي، كما خرج من ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في نتائج لم ترقَ إلى تطلعات الجماهير.


وتضع هذه الحصيلة السلبية إنزاغي تحت ضغط متزايد، في ظل مطالبات بضرورة تصحيح المسار واستعادة نغمة البطولات، خصوصاً مع الإمكانات الكبيرة التي يمتلكها فريقه الهلال حالياً.