قدّم النجم الجزائري رياض محرز عرضاً كروياً مميزاً، قاد من خلاله الأهلي إلى بلوغ دور ربع النهائي، عقب مواجهة قوية أمام الدحيل، استحق على إثرها جائزة رجل المباراة عن جدارة.
وظهر محرز بمستوى فني عالٍ على مدار دقائق اللقاء، وكان حاضراً في مختلف جوانب اللعب، سواء على المستوى الهجومي أو في بناء الهجمات. ولمس الكرة 92 مرة، ما يعكس حضوره الدائم وتأثيره المستمر في مجريات المباراة، كما أظهر دقة كبيرة في التمرير بنجاحه في 40 تمريرة من أصل 54.
ولم يقتصر تألق النجم الجزائري على صناعة اللعب، بل ترجم جهوده إلى مساهمة مباشرة، بعدما سجل هدفاً مهماً منح فريقه أفضلية، إلى جانب صناعته فرصة خطيرة كادت تعزز النتيجة. وعلى صعيد اللعب عبر الأطراف، أرسل 8 عرضيات، نجح نصفها في الوصول بدقة إلى زملائه، ما شكّل تهديداً مستمراً على دفاع المنافس.
كما لم يغفل محرز واجباته الدفاعية، وأظهر التزاماً واضحاً، ونجح في تنفيذ تدخلين حاسمين، إضافة إلى منعه تسديدة خطيرة كانت في طريقها إلى المرمى، ليؤكد بذلك تكامله كلاعب يجمع بين المهارة والانضباط التكتيكي.
وعكس هذا الأداء المتكامل عصارة خبرة محرز وقدرته على التألق في المباريات الحاسمة، ليكون أحد أبرز العوامل التي أسهمت في تأهل حامل اللقب الأهلي بثقة إلى الدور القادم، ومواصلة مشواره نحو المنافسة على البطولة للسنة الثانية على التوالي.
The Algerian star Riyad Mahrez delivered an outstanding football performance, leading Al Ahly to reach the quarter-finals after a strong match against Al Duhail, earning him the Man of the Match award rightfully.
Mahrez showcased a high technical level throughout the minutes of the match, being present in various aspects of play, both offensively and in building attacks. He touched the ball 92 times, reflecting his constant presence and ongoing impact on the game's proceedings, and he demonstrated great accuracy in passing, successfully completing 40 passes out of 54.
Moreover, the Algerian star's brilliance was not limited to playmaking; he translated his efforts into a direct contribution by scoring an important goal that gave his team an advantage, in addition to creating a dangerous chance that could have increased the score. In terms of wing play, he sent 8 crosses, half of which accurately reached his teammates, creating a continuous threat to the opponent's defense.
Mahrez also did not neglect his defensive duties, showing clear commitment, successfully executing two crucial tackles, and preventing a dangerous shot that was heading towards the goal, thus confirming his completeness as a player who combines skill with tactical discipline.
This comprehensive performance reflected Mahrez's wealth of experience and his ability to shine in critical matches, making him one of the key factors that contributed to the defending champion Al Ahly's confident qualification to the next round, continuing their journey to compete for the title for the second consecutive year.