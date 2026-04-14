The Algerian star Riyad Mahrez delivered an outstanding football performance, leading Al Ahly to reach the quarter-finals after a strong match against Al Duhail, earning him the Man of the Match award rightfully.



Mahrez showcased a high technical level throughout the minutes of the match, being present in various aspects of play, both offensively and in building attacks. He touched the ball 92 times, reflecting his constant presence and ongoing impact on the game's proceedings, and he demonstrated great accuracy in passing, successfully completing 40 passes out of 54.



Moreover, the Algerian star's brilliance was not limited to playmaking; he translated his efforts into a direct contribution by scoring an important goal that gave his team an advantage, in addition to creating a dangerous chance that could have increased the score. In terms of wing play, he sent 8 crosses, half of which accurately reached his teammates, creating a continuous threat to the opponent's defense.



Mahrez also did not neglect his defensive duties, showing clear commitment, successfully executing two crucial tackles, and preventing a dangerous shot that was heading towards the goal, thus confirming his completeness as a player who combines skill with tactical discipline.



This comprehensive performance reflected Mahrez's wealth of experience and his ability to shine in critical matches, making him one of the key factors that contributed to the defending champion Al Ahly's confident qualification to the next round, continuing their journey to compete for the title for the second consecutive year.