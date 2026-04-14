قدّم النجم الجزائري رياض محرز عرضاً كروياً مميزاً، قاد من خلاله الأهلي إلى بلوغ دور ربع النهائي، عقب مواجهة قوية أمام الدحيل، استحق على إثرها جائزة رجل المباراة عن جدارة.


وظهر محرز بمستوى فني عالٍ على مدار دقائق اللقاء، وكان حاضراً في مختلف جوانب اللعب، سواء على المستوى الهجومي أو في بناء الهجمات. ولمس الكرة 92 مرة، ما يعكس حضوره الدائم وتأثيره المستمر في مجريات المباراة، كما أظهر دقة كبيرة في التمرير بنجاحه في 40 تمريرة من أصل 54.


ولم يقتصر تألق النجم الجزائري على صناعة اللعب، بل ترجم جهوده إلى مساهمة مباشرة، بعدما سجل هدفاً مهماً منح فريقه أفضلية، إلى جانب صناعته فرصة خطيرة كادت تعزز النتيجة. وعلى صعيد اللعب عبر الأطراف، أرسل 8 عرضيات، نجح نصفها في الوصول بدقة إلى زملائه، ما شكّل تهديداً مستمراً على دفاع المنافس.


كما لم يغفل محرز واجباته الدفاعية، وأظهر التزاماً واضحاً، ونجح في تنفيذ تدخلين حاسمين، إضافة إلى منعه تسديدة خطيرة كانت في طريقها إلى المرمى، ليؤكد بذلك تكامله كلاعب يجمع بين المهارة والانضباط التكتيكي.


وعكس هذا الأداء المتكامل عصارة خبرة محرز وقدرته على التألق في المباريات الحاسمة، ليكون أحد أبرز العوامل التي أسهمت في تأهل حامل اللقب الأهلي بثقة إلى الدور القادم، ومواصلة مشواره نحو المنافسة على البطولة للسنة الثانية على التوالي.