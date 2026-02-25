Abha drew with their counterpart Al-Anwar with a score of one goal each in the match that took place yesterday at Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, as part of the 24th round of the First Division League.



Al-Anwar scored the opening goal in the 44th minute of the first half, before Abha managed to equalize in the 84th minute through their player Nasser Al-Dajani, ending the match in a positive draw (1-1).



With this result, Abha raised their points total to 61, continuing to lead the standings after 24 rounds, while Al-Anwar's points reached 27, placing them in 13th position.