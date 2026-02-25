تعادل أبها مع نظيره الأنوار بهدفٍ لمثله، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما أمس، على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان الرياضية بالمحالة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من دوري الدرجة الأولى.


وسجل الأنوار هدف التقدم في الدقيقة (44) من الشوط الأول، قبل أن يتمكن أبها من إدراك التعادل عند الدقيقة (84) عن طريق لاعبه ناصر الدعجاني، لتنتهي المواجهة بالتعادل الإيجابي (1-1).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع أبها رصيده إلى 61 نقطة مواصلاً صدارته جدول الترتيب بعد مرور 24 جولة، فيما بلغ رصيد الأنوار 27 نقطة في المركز الـ13.