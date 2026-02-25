تعادل أبها مع نظيره الأنوار بهدفٍ لمثله، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما أمس، على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان الرياضية بالمحالة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من دوري الدرجة الأولى.
وسجل الأنوار هدف التقدم في الدقيقة (44) من الشوط الأول، قبل أن يتمكن أبها من إدراك التعادل عند الدقيقة (84) عن طريق لاعبه ناصر الدعجاني، لتنتهي المواجهة بالتعادل الإيجابي (1-1).
وبهذه النتيجة رفع أبها رصيده إلى 61 نقطة مواصلاً صدارته جدول الترتيب بعد مرور 24 جولة، فيما بلغ رصيد الأنوار 27 نقطة في المركز الـ13.
Abha drew with their counterpart Al-Anwar with a score of one goal each in the match that took place yesterday at Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, as part of the 24th round of the First Division League.
Al-Anwar scored the opening goal in the 44th minute of the first half, before Abha managed to equalize in the 84th minute through their player Nasser Al-Dajani, ending the match in a positive draw (1-1).
With this result, Abha raised their points total to 61, continuing to lead the standings after 24 rounds, while Al-Anwar's points reached 27, placing them in 13th position.