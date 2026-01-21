رعى صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز أمير منطقة القصيم، اليوم، حفل مهرجان القصيم للصقور بمحافظة الأسياح، بمشاركة (675) صقارًا من مختلف دول الوطن العربي، وبحضور عدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين بهذه الرياضة، وهذه المناسبة التراثية العريقة.


وأشاد سموه خلال الحفل بالجهود التنظيمية المتميزة التي بذلتها جميع الجهات المشاركة في تنظيم المهرجان، مثمنًا ما تحقق من نجاح يعكس تكامل العمل المؤسسي والتعاون بين الجهات الحكومية والأهلية، مشيرًا إلى أن مهرجانات الصقور تُمثل أحد الروافد المهمة للحفاظ على الموروث الثقافي الأصيل للمملكة.


وأكد الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل أن العناية بالصقور وما يرتبط بها من الموروث العريق، تُجسد ارتباط الإنسان السعودي بتاريخه وبيئته، وتُسهم في نقل هذا الإرث للأجيال القادمة، لافتًا الانتباه إلى ما يحققه المهرجان من الحراك الثقافي والسياحي والاقتصادي في المحافظة خصوصًا والمنطقة عمومًا.


وبين سمو أمير منطقة القصيم مدى أهمية استمرار دعم مثل هذه الفعاليات النوعية التي تُبرز هوية المنطقة، وتُسهم في استقطاب الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وتُعزز حضور المنطقة في روزنامة الفعاليات الوطنية، مشيرًا إلى أن مقياس نجاح المهرجانات يتمثل في جودة التنظيم، وتنوع المشاركات، وحجم الأثر الذي يعود بالنفع على المجتمع والاقتصاد المحلي.


وسلّم سمو أمير منطقة القصيم الجوائز للفائزين في المنافسات التي أقيمت خلال المهرجان، وتضمنت 3 فئات رئيسة هي: الخلط، والحرار، والشياهين، خُصص لكل فئة 3 جوائز مالية بقيمة (20) ألف ريال للمركز الأول، و(15) ألف ريال للثاني، و(10) آلاف ريال للثالث، بإجمالي جوائز بلغ (135) ألف ريال.


وفي ختام الحفل كرّم سموه الداعمين والرعاة والجهات المشاركة في المهرجان، تقديرًا لإسهاماتهم ودورهم في إنجاح هذه المناسبة التراثية، متمنيًا للجميع دوام التوفيق ومزيدًا من التميز في الفعاليات القادمة.