His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of the Al-Qassim region, today sponsored the Al-Qassim Falcon Festival in the Al-Asyah Governorate, with the participation of (675) falconers from various Arab countries, and in the presence of several officials and enthusiasts of this sport, as well as this ancient heritage event.



During the ceremony, His Highness praised the outstanding organizational efforts made by all the entities involved in organizing the festival, appreciating the success achieved, which reflects the integration of institutional work and cooperation between governmental and private sectors. He pointed out that falcon festivals represent one of the important pillars for preserving the authentic cultural heritage of the Kingdom.



Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal emphasized that caring for falcons and the associated rich heritage embodies the connection of the Saudi person to their history and environment, and contributes to passing this legacy to future generations. He highlighted the cultural, tourism, and economic movement that the festival achieves in the governorate specifically and the region generally.



His Highness the Emir of Al-Qassim region indicated the importance of continuing to support such qualitative events that highlight the identity of the region, attract visitors from within and outside the Kingdom, and enhance the region's presence in the national events calendar. He noted that the measure of success for festivals lies in the quality of organization, diversity of participation, and the extent of the impact that benefits the community and the local economy.



His Highness the Emir of Al-Qassim region presented the awards to the winners of the competitions held during the festival, which included three main categories: the mixed, the harris, and the shaheen, with three cash prizes allocated for each category valued at (20) thousand riyals for the first place, (15) thousand riyals for the second, and (10) thousand riyals for the third, totaling (135) thousand riyals in prizes.



At the end of the ceremony, His Highness honored the supporters, sponsors, and participating entities in the festival, in appreciation of their contributions and role in the success of this heritage event, wishing everyone continued success and further excellence in upcoming events.