أكّد الألماني هانزي فليك، مدرب برشلونة، أن مشاركة الفرنسي كيليان مبابي لاعب ريال مدريد في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني لن تغيّر من استعدادات فريقه أو تثير قلقه، مشددًا على أن المواجهة تتعلق بريال مدريد كفريق كامل وليس بلاعب واحد.
ويصطدم برشلونة بغريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد، مساء الأحد، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، في نهائي البطولة، بعد أن تجاوز الفريق الكتالوني عقبة أتلتيك بلباو في نصف النهائي بنتيجة عريضة، فيما تأهل ريال مدريد على حساب أتلتيكو مدريد.
وكان مبابي قد غاب عن مواجهة فريقه أمام أتلتيكو في الدور نصف النهائي بسبب الإصابة، قبل أن ينضم لاحقًا إلى معسكر ريال مدريد في السعودية، وسط تقارير تؤكد تعافيه واستعداده للمشاركة في المباراة النهائية.
وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي سبق اللقاء، علّق فليك على إمكانية إيقاف مبابي قائلاً إن التركيز لا ينصب على لاعب بعينه، موضحًا أن برشلونة واجه ريال مدريد عدة مرات خلال الموسم الماضي ونجح في تحقيق الانتصار في معظمها، ما يعكس أن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في مواجهة الفريق ككل.
وأضاف مدرب برشلونة أن مبابي لاعب مميز، إلا أن فريقه سيجري بعض التعديلات التكتيكية مع الحفاظ على التركيز على الخطة الأساسية، مؤكدًا التمسك بأسلوب لعب برشلونة وفلسفته المعتادة داخل الملعب.
ويملك برشلونة أفضلية معنوية قبل النهائي، بعدما خاض خمس مواجهات أمام ريال مدريد منذ الموسم الماضي، حقق خلالها أربعة انتصارات مقابل خسارة واحدة.
The German coach Hansi Flick, of Barcelona, confirmed that the participation of French player Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final will not change his team's preparations or cause him any concern, emphasizing that the match is about Real Madrid as a complete team and not just one player.
Barcelona will clash with their traditional rival Real Madrid on Sunday evening at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, in the final of the tournament, after the Catalan team overcame Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals with a wide score, while Real Madrid qualified at the expense of Atlético Madrid.
Mbappé had missed his team's match against Atlético in the semifinals due to injury, before later joining Real Madrid's camp in Saudi Arabia, amid reports confirming his recovery and readiness to participate in the final match.
During the press conference preceding the match, Flick commented on the possibility of stopping Mbappé, stating that the focus is not on a specific player, explaining that Barcelona faced Real Madrid several times last season and succeeded in winning most of those matches, reflecting that the real challenge lies in facing the team as a whole.
Barcelona's coach added that Mbappé is a special player, but his team will make some tactical adjustments while maintaining focus on the basic plan, affirming their commitment to Barcelona's playing style and usual philosophy on the field.
Barcelona holds a moral advantage before the final, having played five matches against Real Madrid since last season, in which they achieved four victories against one loss.