أكّد الألماني هانزي فليك، مدرب برشلونة، أن مشاركة الفرنسي كيليان مبابي لاعب ريال مدريد في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني لن تغيّر من استعدادات فريقه أو تثير قلقه، مشددًا على أن المواجهة تتعلق بريال مدريد كفريق كامل وليس بلاعب واحد.


ويصطدم برشلونة بغريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد، مساء الأحد، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، في نهائي البطولة، بعد أن تجاوز الفريق الكتالوني عقبة أتلتيك بلباو في نصف النهائي بنتيجة عريضة، فيما تأهل ريال مدريد على حساب أتلتيكو مدريد.


وكان مبابي قد غاب عن مواجهة فريقه أمام أتلتيكو في الدور نصف النهائي بسبب الإصابة، قبل أن ينضم لاحقًا إلى معسكر ريال مدريد في السعودية، وسط تقارير تؤكد تعافيه واستعداده للمشاركة في المباراة النهائية.


وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي سبق اللقاء، علّق فليك على إمكانية إيقاف مبابي قائلاً إن التركيز لا ينصب على لاعب بعينه، موضحًا أن برشلونة واجه ريال مدريد عدة مرات خلال الموسم الماضي ونجح في تحقيق الانتصار في معظمها، ما يعكس أن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في مواجهة الفريق ككل.


وأضاف مدرب برشلونة أن مبابي لاعب مميز، إلا أن فريقه سيجري بعض التعديلات التكتيكية مع الحفاظ على التركيز على الخطة الأساسية، مؤكدًا التمسك بأسلوب لعب برشلونة وفلسفته المعتادة داخل الملعب.


ويملك برشلونة أفضلية معنوية قبل النهائي، بعدما خاض خمس مواجهات أمام ريال مدريد منذ الموسم الماضي، حقق خلالها أربعة انتصارات مقابل خسارة واحدة.