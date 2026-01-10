The German coach Hansi Flick, of Barcelona, confirmed that the participation of French player Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final will not change his team's preparations or cause him any concern, emphasizing that the match is about Real Madrid as a complete team and not just one player.



Barcelona will clash with their traditional rival Real Madrid on Sunday evening at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, in the final of the tournament, after the Catalan team overcame Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals with a wide score, while Real Madrid qualified at the expense of Atlético Madrid.



Mbappé had missed his team's match against Atlético in the semifinals due to injury, before later joining Real Madrid's camp in Saudi Arabia, amid reports confirming his recovery and readiness to participate in the final match.



During the press conference preceding the match, Flick commented on the possibility of stopping Mbappé, stating that the focus is not on a specific player, explaining that Barcelona faced Real Madrid several times last season and succeeded in winning most of those matches, reflecting that the real challenge lies in facing the team as a whole.



Barcelona's coach added that Mbappé is a special player, but his team will make some tactical adjustments while maintaining focus on the basic plan, affirming their commitment to Barcelona's playing style and usual philosophy on the field.



Barcelona holds a moral advantage before the final, having played five matches against Real Madrid since last season, in which they achieved four victories against one loss.